Phibro Animal Health : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
TEANECK, N.J., July 25, 2022 (Business Wire) - The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 28, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.
About Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a leading global diversified animal health and nutrition company. We strive to be a trusted partner with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians, and consumers who raise or care for farm and companion animals by providing solutions to help them maintain and enhance the health of their animals. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.
Contacts
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Damian Finio
Chief Financial Officer
+1-201-329-7300
Or
investor.relations@pahc.com
Disclaimer
Phibro Animal Health Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:20 UTC.