  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Phibro Animal Health Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PAHC   US71742Q1067

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
18.82 USD   -5.09%
05:29pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
05:23pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pPhibro Animal Health Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.12 a Share, Payable Sept. 28 to Shareholders as of Sept. 7
MT
Summary 
Summary

Phibro Animal Health : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TEANECK, N.J., July 25, 2022 (Business Wire) - The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 28, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a leading global diversified animal health and nutrition company. We strive to be a trusted partner with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians, and consumers who raise or care for farm and companion animals by providing solutions to help them maintain and enhance the health of their animals. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Contacts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Damian Finio

Chief Financial Officer

+1-201-329-7300

Or

investor.relations@pahc.com

Disclaimer

Phibro Animal Health Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
