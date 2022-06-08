Phihong Technology : 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Director Wang, Chien-Chuan (Representative of Taiwan Cement Corporation) 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The same items as the Company's business scopes. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the period of employment as directors of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Proposal approved upon voting 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Director Wang, Chien-Chuan 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director, TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Co., Ltd Director, Guigang TCC Dongyuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., LTd. Director, TCC Jiuyuan (Xuyong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd Director, Kaili TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Jurong TCC Environmental Co., LTd. Director, Guigang CONCH TCC new Material Technology Co.,Ltd Director, TCC Yongren (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd. Director, TCC (Shaoguan) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Jin Yu TCC (Dai Xian) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Supervisor, Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd. President, TCC (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Co., Ltd:102 Anchunjiang Road, Liuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. Guigang TCC Dongyuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., LTd.: Huanglian Valley, Huanglian Town, Qintang District,Guigang City, China. TCC Jiuyuan (Xuyong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd: Fulong Village, Zhendong Township, Xuyong County, LuZhou City. Kaili TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Xintai Village, Ximahe St, Kaili City,Guizhou Province, China. Beijing TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Room B2001, 20/F, building 1, No.36,Beisanhuan East Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China. Jurong TCC Environmental Co., LTd.:Qiaotou Town, Jurong City, Jiangsu Province,China. Guigang CONCH TCC new Material Technology Co.,Ltd:Guigang City, Guangxi TCC Yongren (Hangzhou) Renewable Resources Technology Company Limited.: Room 2106,Guangfu United International Center, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. TCC (Shaoguan) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Room 101, 1 st floor, Sanjiao Office Building, Shijiao Village Wushi Town Qujiang District, Shaoguan City. Jin Yu TCC (Dai Xian) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.:Xiwa Yaotou Village, Yanmenjia Township, Dai County, Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province. Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd.:Xintai Village, Ximahe District, Kaili City, Guizhou Province, China. TCC (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd.:Room 808, Unit 1, Building 1, Shengde International Plaza, Xin'anjiang Street, Jiande City, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Co., Ltd:Manufacture and distribution of bottom ash. Guigang TCC Dongyuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., LTd.: Development of techonogies for environmental protection products. TCC Jiuyuan (Xuyong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Development of techonogies for environmental protection products. Kaili TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Development of techonogies for environmental protection products. Beijing TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.: Development of techonogies for environmental protection products. Jurong TCC Environmental Co., LTd.:Hazardous waste disposal. Guigang CONCH TCC new Material Technology Co.,Ltd:technology development and services, manufacturing and sales of dedicated chemical production TCC Yongren (Hangzhou) Renewable Resources Technology Company Limited.: Resource recycling technology research and development; resource recycling service technical consultation; solid waste treatment; biomass fuel processing and sales, technical services. TCC (Shaoguan) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Biofuel, resource recycling, technology research and development related business. Jin Yu TCC (Dai Xian) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.: Manufacturing and sale of cement, technology development, enterprise management and sales Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and distribution of clinkers and cement. TCC (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd.:Renewable Resources, Environment, business management. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None