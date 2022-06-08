Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2457   TW0002457009

PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
40.30 TWD   +2.94%
Phihong Technology : 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions

06/08/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 16:35:49
Subject 
 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
releases the company's directors from non-competition
restrictions
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:Director Wang, Chien-Chuan (Representative of Taiwan Cement
Corporation)
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The same items as the Company's business scopes.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of employment as directors of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Proposal approved upon voting
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Director Wang, Chien-Chuan
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Director, TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Co., Ltd
Director, Guigang TCC Dongyuan Environmental Protection
Technology Co., LTd.
Director, TCC Jiuyuan (Xuyong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd
Director, Kaili TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
Director, Beijing TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
Director, Jurong TCC Environmental Co., LTd.
Director, Guigang CONCH TCC new Material Technology Co.,Ltd
Director, TCC Yongren (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd.
Director, TCC (Shaoguan) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
Director, Jin Yu TCC (Dai Xian) Environmental Protection Technology
Co., Ltd.
Supervisor, Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd.
President, TCC (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Co., Ltd:102 Anchunjiang Road,
Liuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.
Guigang TCC Dongyuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., LTd.:
Huanglian Valley, Huanglian Town, Qintang District,Guigang City, China.
TCC Jiuyuan (Xuyong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd: Fulong Village,
Zhendong Township, Xuyong County, LuZhou City.
Kaili TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Xintai Village, Ximahe St,
Kaili City,Guizhou Province, China.
Beijing TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Room B2001, 20/F, building
1, No.36,Beisanhuan East Road, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China.
Jurong TCC Environmental Co., LTd.:Qiaotou Town, Jurong City, Jiangsu
Province,China.
Guigang CONCH TCC new Material Technology Co.,Ltd:Guigang City, Guangxi
TCC Yongren (Hangzhou) Renewable Resources Technology Company Limited.:
Room 2106,Guangfu United International Center, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou
City, Zhejiang Province.
TCC (Shaoguan) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Room 101, 1 st floor,
Sanjiao Office Building, Shijiao Village Wushi Town Qujiang District,
Shaoguan City.
Jin Yu TCC (Dai Xian) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.:Xiwa
Yaotou Village, Yanmenjia Township, Dai County, Xinzhou City, Shanxi
Province.
Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd.:Xintai Village, Ximahe
District, Kaili City, Guizhou Province, China.
TCC (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd.:Room 808, Unit 1,
Building 1, Shengde International Plaza, Xin'anjiang Street, Jiande City,
Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
TCC Liuzhou Construction Materials Co., Ltd:Manufacture and distribution of
bottom ash.
Guigang TCC Dongyuan Environmental Protection Technology Co., LTd.:
Development of techonogies for environmental protection products.
TCC Jiuyuan (Xuyong) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Development of
techonogies for environmental protection products.
Kaili TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Development of techonogies for
environmental protection products.
Beijing TCC Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.: Development of techonogies
for environmental protection products.
Jurong TCC Environmental Co., LTd.:Hazardous waste disposal.
Guigang CONCH TCC new Material Technology Co.,Ltd:technology development and
services, manufacturing and sales of dedicated chemical production
TCC Yongren (Hangzhou) Renewable Resources Technology Company Limited.:
Resource recycling technology research and development; resource recycling
service technical consultation; solid waste treatment; biomass fuel
processing and sales, technical services.
TCC (Shaoguan) Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.:Biofuel, resource
recycling, technology research and development related business.
Jin Yu TCC (Dai Xian) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.:
Manufacturing and sale of cement, technology development, enterprise
management and sales
Guizhou Kaili Rui An Jian Cai Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and distribution
of clinkers and cement.
TCC (Hangzhou) Renewable Resource Technology Co., Ltd.:Renewable Resources,
Environment, business management.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 284 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2021 -313 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net cash 2021 510 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -54,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 121 M 512 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 472
Free-Float 71,1%
Technical analysis trends PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Min Lin Chairman, General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Ho Ching Huang IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Yuan Hung Independent Director
Kuei Hung Lin Independent Director
Chang Hsien Ta Independent Director
