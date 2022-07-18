Phihong Technology : Announcement for subsidiary of Company name changes from Phehicle Co., Ltd. to Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited.
07/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
15:40:30
Subject
Announcement for subsidiary of Company name
changes from Phehicle Co., Ltd. to Zerova Technologies
Taiwan Limited.
Date of events
2022/07/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18
2.Company name:Phehicle Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Phehicle Co., Ltd. changed its name to "Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited."
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Phehicle Co., Ltd. changed its name to "Zerova Technologies Taiwan
Limited.", which was 100% owned by the parent company PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO.,
LTD. before and after the name change. The name change application was
approved by Tainan City Government on June 20.
(2)The rights and obligations assumed by the spin-off to Phehicle Co., Ltd.
are all transferred to Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited, and Lin, Fei-Hung,
general manager of the Electric Vehicle Power business, serves as the
chairman of Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited. Relevant information can be
inquired at the "Market Observatory Post System".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.