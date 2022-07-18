Phihong Technology : Announcement for subsidiary of Company name changes from Phehicle Co., Ltd. to Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18 2.Company name:Phehicle Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Phehicle Co., Ltd. changed its name to "Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited." 6.Countermeasures: (1) Phehicle Co., Ltd. changed its name to "Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited.", which was 100% owned by the parent company PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. before and after the name change. The name change application was approved by Tainan City Government on June 20. (2)The rights and obligations assumed by the spin-off to Phehicle Co., Ltd. are all transferred to Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited, and Lin, Fei-Hung, general manager of the Electric Vehicle Power business, serves as the chairman of Zerova Technologies Taiwan Limited. Relevant information can be inquired at the "Market Observatory Post System". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None