  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2457   TW0002457009

PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2457)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
40.30 TWD   +2.94%
04:52aPHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : Notice and announcement to creditors for the spin-off resolution approved by the Annual General hareholders'Meeting
PU
04:52aPHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions
PU
04:52aPHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of additional and by-election of directors at the company's ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
Phihong Technology : Announcement of additional and by-election of directors at the company's ordinary shareholders' meeting

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 16:34:40
Subject 
 Announcement of additional and by-election of
directors at the company's ordinary shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Institutional director,Taiwan Cement Corporation Representative:
Wang, Chien-Chuan
Institutional director,Kuan Feng Investment Ltd. Representative:
Yang, Shih-Hsiung
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:By-election of Two Seats of Directors
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Institutional director,Taiwan Cement Corporation：37,520,000 shares
Institutional director,Kuan Feng Investment Ltd.：3,034,905 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/08~2023/06/09
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/12
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
