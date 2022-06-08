Phihong Technology : Announcement of additional and by-election of directors at the company's ordinary shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Institutional director,Taiwan Cement Corporation Representative: Wang, Chien-Chuan Institutional director,Kuan Feng Investment Ltd. Representative: Yang, Shih-Hsiung 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:By-election of Two Seats of Directors 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Institutional director,Taiwan Cement Corporation：37,520,000 shares Institutional director,Kuan Feng Investment Ltd.：3,034,905 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/08~2023/06/09 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/12 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None