Phihong Technology : Announcement of additional and by-election of directors at the company's ordinary shareholders' meeting
06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:34:40
Subject
Announcement of additional and by-election of
directors at the company's ordinary shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Institutional director,Taiwan Cement Corporation Representative:
Wang, Chien-Chuan
Institutional director,Kuan Feng Investment Ltd. Representative:
Yang, Shih-Hsiung
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:By-election of Two Seats of Directors
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Institutional director,Taiwan Cement Corporation：37,520,000 shares
Institutional director,Kuan Feng Investment Ltd.：3,034,905 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/08~2023/06/09
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/08
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:2/12
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
