  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2457   TW0002457009

PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2457)
Phihong Technology : COMPACT AA03A SERIES ADAPTERS IDEAL FOR LOW POWER ELECTRONICS

08/16/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
PHIHONG'S COMPACT AA03A SERIES ADAPTERS IDEAL FOR LOW POWER ELECTRONICS

Fremont, CA (August 16, 2021)
- Phihong, a leading global supplier of power solutions, offers a series of low-profile wall mount adapters, providing 2.75W of output power and measuring 1.56 x 1.69 x 0.83' (L x W x H), excluding input prongs. The economically priced adapters accept AC line input voltage from 90V to 264V and are available in single DC output voltages of 5V, 7.5V, 9V, or 12V. All versions are equipped with a 59-inch standard output cable and are terminated with a 2.1mm x 5.5mm x 9.5mm barrel output connector. Additionally, the 5V version is available with a USB micro-B output connector option.

Offering the best combination of size, performance, quality, and cost, the AA03A series is a leading choice for low power electronics requirements. The datasheet for the AA03A wall mount adapter series can be accessed at https://www.phihong.com/admin/uploads/AA03A.pdf.

For all other inquiries please contact Phihong USA at usasales@phihongusa.com, call 510-445-0100 or write to Phihong USA at 47800 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.

About Phihong

Phihong is a global leader in the development of world-class power solutions, with annual revenue of $500 Million. A leading supplier of power adapters, power supplies, LED drivers, lighting controllers, and Power over Ethernet products, Phihong proudly serves OEMs in the medical, datacom, telecom, personal electronics, industrial, networking, and lighting markets, and has a truly global reach, with design labs, manufacturing facilities, and sales support centers in California, New York, The Netherlands, China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Disclaimer

Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 18:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9 244 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -5,56 M -5,56 M
Net cash 2020 944 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 515 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 472
Free-Float 79,0%
Managers and Directors
Chung Min Lin Chairman, General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Ho Ching Huang IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Yuan Hung Independent Director
Kuei Hung Lin Independent Director
Chang Hsien Ta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.109.20%434
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED35.85%180 519
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD29.39%32 339
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD27.32%10 561
ZHEJIANG HANGKE TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED COMPANY40.03%7 620
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.68%7 331