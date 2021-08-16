Phihong Technology : COMPACT AA03A SERIES ADAPTERS IDEAL FOR LOW POWER ELECTRONICS

PHIHONG'S COMPACT AA03A SERIES ADAPTERS IDEAL FOR LOW POWER ELECTRONICS

Fremont, CA (August 16, 2021)

Phihong , a leading global supplier of power solutions, offers a series of low-profile wall mount adapters, providing 2.75W of output power and measuring 1.56 x 1.69 x 0.83' (L x W x H), excluding input prongs. The economically priced adapters accept AC line input voltage from 90V to 264V and are available in single DC output voltages of 5V, 7.5V, 9V, or 12V. All versions are equipped with a 59-inch standard output cable and are terminated with a 2.1mm x 5.5mm x 9.5mm barrel output connector. Additionally, the 5V version is available with a USB micro-B output connector option.

Offering the best combination of size, performance, quality, and cost, the AA03A series is a leading choice for low power electronics requirements. The datasheet for the AA03A wall mount adapter series can be accessed at https://www.phihong.com/admin/uploads/AA03A.pdf.

For all other inquiries please contact Phihong USA at usasales@phihongusa.com, call 510-445-0100 or write to Phihong USA at 47800 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.