Phihong Technology : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:To Adopt the Proposal for 2021 Deficit Compensation 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of Amendments to Provisions of the "Articles of Incorporation." 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To Adopt the 2021 Financial Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Ｂy-election of Two Seats of Directors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approval of Amendments to Provisions of the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets." (2)Approval of Split-up of the Company's Electric Vehicle Energy Business Group. (3)Approval of Release of the Non-competition Restriction of Newly Elected Directors. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None