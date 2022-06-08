Phihong Technology : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/08/2022 | 04:42am EDT
Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:29:47
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:To Adopt the Proposal for 2021 Deficit Compensation
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of Amendments to Provisions of the "Articles of Incorporation."
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To Adopt the 2021 Financial Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Ｂy-election of Two Seats of Directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approval of Amendments to Provisions of the "Procedures for Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets."
(2)Approval of Split-up of the Company's Electric Vehicle Energy Business
Group.
(3)Approval of Release of the Non-competition Restriction of Newly Elected
Directors.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
