MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.    2457   TW0002457009

PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2457)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phihong Technology : Introduces 90 Watt US DoE Level VI Compliant IEEE802.3bt Power-Over-Ethernet Injectors With Model Supporting IEEE802.3bz Data Transmission Speeds

10/07/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Phihong Introduces 90 Watt US DoE Level VI Compliant IEEE802.3bt Power-Over-Ethernet Injectors With Model Supporting IEEE802.3bz Data Transmission Speeds

Fremont, CA (October 07, 2020)
- Phihong, a leading global supplier of OEM power solutions, has introduced the POE90U-1BT6-R and POE90U-1BT-5-R IEEE802.3bt compliant Power-over-Ethernet single-port injectors delivering 90W of power and up to 5G transmission rates.

The POE60U-1BT-5-R model is the first commercial IEEE802.3bt compliant midspans to support IEEE802.3bz transmission speeds over current structured twisted pair wiring. The POE90U-1BT6-R and POE90U-1BT-5-R Power-over-Ethernet single-port injectors are ideal for pan-tilt-zoom security cameras, high power wireless, point of sales, thin clients, and information kiosks applications.

Measuring 3.15' x 6.53' x 1.73' (L x W x H), the POE90U-1BT6-R and POE90U-1BT-5-R injectors are the first IEEE802.3bt compliant midspans on the market to meet the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE VI) regulations for external power supplies. The injectors feature an IEC 320 C14 inlet, a non-vented case with integrated mounting tabs, full over-voltage and over-current protection features, and UL and CE certifications.

To download the datasheet for Phihong's 90W DOE Level VI compliant POE90U-1BT series injectors please visit https://www.phihong.com/admin/uploads/POE90U-1BT-X-R.pdf. For all other inquiries, please visit www.phihong.com, email usasales@phihongusa.com, call (510) 445-0100, or write to Phihong USA at 47800 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.

About Phihong

Phihong is a global leader in the development of world-class power solutions, with annual revenue of $500 Million. A leading supplier of power adapters, power supplies, LED drivers, lighting controllers, and Power over Ethernet products, Phihong proudly serves OEMs in the medical, datacom, telecom, personal electronics, industrial, networking, and lighting markets, and has a truly global reach, with design labs, manufacturing facilities, and sales support centers in California, New York, The Netherlands, China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Disclaimer

Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 15:19:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 10 695 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2019 -38,1 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net cash 2019 1 183 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -90,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 563 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 472
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chung Min Lin Chairman, General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Ho Ching Huang IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shu Nu Chien Director
Shih Hsiung Yang Director
Chia Kun Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.43%122
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.1.96%41 441
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.6.25%33 608
YAGEO CORPORATION-18.54%6 085
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.134.26%5 755
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.4.63%5 004
