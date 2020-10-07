Phihong Technology : Introduces 90 Watt US DoE Level VI Compliant IEEE802.3bt Power-Over-Ethernet Injectors With Model Supporting IEEE802.3bz Data Transmission Speeds

Phihong Introduces 90 Watt US DoE Level VI Compliant IEEE802.3bt Power-Over-Ethernet Injectors With Model Supporting IEEE802.3bz Data Transmission Speeds

Fremont, CA (October 07, 2020)

Phihong , a leading global supplier of OEM power solutions, has introduced the POE90U-1BT6-R and POE90U-1BT-5-R IEEE802.3bt compliant Power-over-Ethernet single-port injectors delivering 90W of power and up to 5G transmission rates.

The POE60U-1BT-5-R model is the first commercial IEEE802.3bt compliant midspans to support IEEE802.3bz transmission speeds over current structured twisted pair wiring. The POE90U-1BT6-R and POE90U-1BT-5-R Power-over-Ethernet single-port injectors are ideal for pan-tilt-zoom security cameras, high power wireless, point of sales, thin clients, and information kiosks applications.

Measuring 3.15' x 6.53' x 1.73' (L x W x H), the POE90U-1BT6-R and POE90U-1BT-5-R injectors are the first IEEE802.3bt compliant midspans on the market to meet the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE VI) regulations for external power supplies. The injectors feature an IEC 320 C14 inlet, a non-vented case with integrated mounting tabs, full over-voltage and over-current protection features, and UL and CE certifications.

To download the datasheet for Phihong's 90W DOE Level VI compliant POE90U-1BT series injectors please visit https://www.phihong.com/admin/uploads/POE90U-1BT-X-R.pdf. For all other inquiries, please visit www.phihong.com, email usasales@phihongusa.com, call (510) 445-0100, or write to Phihong USA at 47800 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.