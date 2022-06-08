Phihong Technology : Notice and announcement to creditors for the spin-off resolution approved by the Annual General hareholders'Meeting
06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
16:37:40
Subject
Notice and announcement to creditors for the
spin-off resolution approved by the Annual General
hareholders'Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Company name:Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:According to Article 35 of Business Mergers and
Acquisitions Act of Taiwan.
6.Countermeasures:Notice and announcement to creditors.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 8, 2022 resolved to
spin-off and transfer the business related to the Company' s Electric
Vehicle Energy Business Group (including assets, liabilities, and
operations) to its existing wholly-owned subsidiary "Phehicle Co., Ltd.".
The spin-off base date is tentatively scheduled on September 1, 2022.
(2)If any the Company's creditor has any objections to this spin-off
Credit Support Document that validate the creditor's rights and deliver
such writing in person to the Company or via certified mail with return
receipt (the date of postmark prevails; postal address provided below)
from the date of the announcement to the date of 15 July, 2022.
Failure to express an objection within the time limit shall be deemed
as no objection.
Postal address：No.568, Fuxing 3rd Rd., Guishan Dist., Taoyuan City 333,
Taiwan
Attention：Phihong Technology Co., Ltd, Legal Department.
Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:51:04 UTC.