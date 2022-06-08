Phihong Technology : Notice and announcement to creditors for the spin-off resolution approved by the Annual General hareholders'Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08 2.Company name:Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:According to Article 35 of Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act of Taiwan. 6.Countermeasures:Notice and announcement to creditors. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 8, 2022 resolved to spin-off and transfer the business related to the Company' s Electric Vehicle Energy Business Group (including assets, liabilities, and operations) to its existing wholly-owned subsidiary "Phehicle Co., Ltd.". The spin-off base date is tentatively scheduled on September 1, 2022. (2)If any the Company's creditor has any objections to this spin-off Credit Support Document that validate the creditor's rights and deliver such writing in person to the Company or via certified mail with return receipt (the date of postmark prevails; postal address provided below) from the date of the announcement to the date of 15 July, 2022. Failure to express an objection within the time limit shall be deemed as no objection. Postal address：No.568, Fuxing 3rd Rd., Guishan Dist., Taoyuan City 333, Taiwan Attention：Phihong Technology Co., Ltd, Legal Department.