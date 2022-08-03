Phihong Technology : To report for subsidiary Phihong Electronics (Suzhou)Co.,Ltd.regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest F/S.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)funding recipient name:Dong Guan Phitek Electronics Co., Ltd. (2)relationship with lender: Inter-company loan of funds between foreign companies which the Company holds, directly or indirectly, 100% of the voting shares (3)lending limit (thousand NTD):1,928,431 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):1,220,981 (5)new loan (thousand NTD):155,398 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: No (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 1,376,379 (8)reason for new loan:Intercompany fund transfer 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): collaterals : N/A value :N/A 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): the capital(thousand NTD):604,135 the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-868,005 5.Method of calculation of interest:the annual interest rate is 4.75%. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1)Condition: Yearly interest payment and one-time repayment of principal and interest. Early repayment is aslo fine. (2)Date:Five year 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,642,775 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:27.24% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Subsidiary 's self-owned capital 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.