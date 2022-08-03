Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2457   TW0002457009

PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2457)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phihong Technology : To report for subsidiary Phihong Electronics (Suzhou)Co.,Ltd.regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest F/S.

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:29:16
Subject 
 To report for subsidiary Phihong Electronics
(Suzhou)Co.,Ltd.regarding new loan reaches NT$10 million
and 2% of the Company's net worth in the latest F/S.
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)funding recipient name:Dong Guan Phitek Electronics Co., Ltd.
(2)relationship with lender: Inter-company loan of funds between foreign
companies which the Company holds, directly or indirectly, 100% of
the voting shares
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD):1,928,431
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):1,220,981
(5)new loan (thousand NTD):155,398
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate: No
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
1,376,379
(8)reason for new loan:Intercompany fund transfer
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
collaterals : N/A
value :N/A
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
the capital(thousand NTD):604,135
the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-868,005
5.Method of calculation of interest:the annual interest rate is 4.75%.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)Condition: Yearly interest payment and one-time repayment
 of principal and interest. Early repayment is aslo fine.
(2)Date:Five year
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):1,642,775
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:27.24%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Subsidiary 's self-owned capital
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
05:46aPHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : To report for subsidiary Phihong(Dongguan)Electronics Co.,Ltd.regardi..
PU
05:46aPHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : To report for subsidiary Phihong Electronics (Suzhou)Co.,Ltd.regardin..
PU
07/18PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for subsidiary of Company name changes from Phehicle Co...
PU
06/08PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : Notice and announcement to creditors for the spin-off resolution appr..
PU
06/08PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's dire..
PU
06/08PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of additional and by-election of directors at the compan..
PU
06/08PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholde..
PU
06/08Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/05Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
03/11Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 12 284 M - -
Net income 2021 -313 M - -
Net cash 2021 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 695 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 472
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Min Lin Chairman, General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Ho Ching Huang IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Yuan Hung Independent Director
Kuei Hung Lin Independent Director
Chang Hsien Ta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.44%458
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-10.91%189 360
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%74 490
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-15.98%27 925
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-24.57%9 532
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.0.24%9 339