Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.

PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2457)
Company Financials 
News

Phihong Technology : Releases Efficiency Level VI Compliant Wall-Mounted IEEE802.3af Power-over-Ethernet Injector

04/05/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
Phihong Releases Efficiency Level VI Compliant Wall-Mounted IEEE802.3af Power-over-Ethernet Injector

About Phihong

Phihong is a global leader in the development of world-class power solutions, with annual revenue of $500 Million. A leading supplier of power adapters, power supplies, LED drivers, lighting controllers, and Power over Ethernet products, Phihong proudly serves OEMs in the medical, datacom, telecom, personal electronics, industrial, networking, and lighting markets, and has a truly global reach, with design labs, manufacturing facilities, and sales support centers in California, New York, The Netherlands, China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Disclaimer

Phihong Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 18:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9 244 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -5,43 M -5,43 M
Net cash 2020 944 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 874 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 472
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Phihong Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chung Min Lin Chairman, General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Ho Ching Huang IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yu Yuan Hung Independent Director
Kuei Hung Lin Independent Director
Chang Hsien Ta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIHONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.97.55%381
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-5.33%117 916
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.4.30%39 311
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD-3.57%22 606
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-4.37%9 722
VARTA AG6.77%5 997
