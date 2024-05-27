In 2024, Phihong continued to comprehensively inventory greenhouse gas emissions for the year 2023, covering five locations: Linkou Headquarters, Zerova (the subsidiaries of Phihong), Dongguan Plant, Tie Song Plant (including ZCM), and Haiphong Plant in Vietnam. In May 2024, Phihong officially passed and received the verification statement issued by AFNOR Asia, the French Standards Association, demonstrating its commitment and efforts towards sustainable development.

To reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on global warming, Phihong has been conducting greenhouse gas inventories and promoting carbon reduction operations in major group plants since 2023. Adopting the ISO 14064-1:2018 standard, Phihong prepared a greenhouse gas inventory report to identify direct and indirect greenhouse gas emission sources within the operational scope, meeting the carbon emission information needs of customers and other stakeholders. In 2023, Category 1 direct greenhouse gas emissions amounted to 727.7034 tons CO2e, Category 2 (regional benchmark) energy indirect greenhouse gas emissions were 23,853.6698 tons CO2e, and Category 3-6 other indirect emissions totaled 2,966.0199 tons CO2e, with a total emission of 27,547.393 tons CO2e. The combined Category 1 and 2 emissions saw a significant reduction of 4,744 t CO2e, or 16.18%, compared to the base year (2021), showcasing Phihong's commitment and proactive actions towards climate change and sustainability goals.

In response to climate change risks, Phihong has set a carbon reduction path aligned with the global net-zero target for 2050. In March 2024, Phihong officially passed the SBTi carbon reduction target review, setting a goal to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by 42% from the 2021 baseline year by 2030, and to reduce carbon intensity emissions in Scope 3 by 51.6% from the 2022 baseline year. Through the group's greenhouse gas inventory, Phihong evaluates its emission levels and formulates effective emission reduction strategies to actively demonstrate our commitment to carbon reduction and achieve the 2050 net-zero emission target.