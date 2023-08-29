Philadelphia Insurance PSC (PIC) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of general insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company's general insurance products cover motor insurance, marine and transportation insurance, fire and other allied damages to properties, liability insurance and general accident. The Company provides reinsurance services through its cooperation with several international reinsurance companies, such as Munich RE, Hanover Re, Generali Group, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aon Corporation, Nasco Karaoglan France. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had one wholly owned subsidiary, namely Philadelphia for Financial Development and Real Estate Development Co.