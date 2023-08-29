PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
Date: 29-08-2023 08:35:05 AM
Subject: Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly
Meeting
Attached the Minutes of the Ordinary General Assembly
Meeting for PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE which was held
on 24-08-2023 and after approving it from Companies
General Controller
Date of signature by company's controller: 21-08-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ
