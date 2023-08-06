PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 03-08-2023 04:31:14 PM
PM 04:31:14 2023-08-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: general assembly meeting invitation
ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
An ordinary general assembly meeting will be held to
ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﺑ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ
ﻞﺒﺟ ﻲﻓ ﻦﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ 2023/8/24
elect members of the board of directors of Philadelphia
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺍﺮﻬﻇ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻊﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﺌﺑ ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ
Insurance company, on Thursday 24/8/2023 at twelve
.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﻻ
o'clock afternoon, at the company location in Jabal Al
Hussain, Beer, Al-Saba Street.
24-08-2023
24-08-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ
ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Philadelphia Insurance PSC published this content on 06 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2023 05:35:02 UTC.