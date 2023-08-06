PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-08-2023 04:31:14 PM

PM 04:31:14 2023-08-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: general assembly meeting invitation

ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

An ordinary general assembly meeting will be held to

ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﺑ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ

ﻞﺒﺟ ﻲﻓ ﻦﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ 2023/8/24

elect members of the board of directors of Philadelphia

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺍﺮﻬﻇ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻊﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﺌﺑ ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ

Insurance company, on Thursday 24/8/2023 at twelve

.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﻻ

o'clock afternoon, at the company location in Jabal Al

Hussain, Beer, Al-Saba Street.

24-08-2023

24-08-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ

ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Insurance PSC published this content on 06 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2023 05:35:02 UTC.