PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 20-08-2023 10:51:34 AM
AM 10:51:34 2023-08-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary
2023-08-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on
ﻉﺭﺎﺷ - ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﺟ - ﻥﺎﻤﻋ- ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ
24-08-2023 at Amman- Jabal Alhossain -ber alsabe street
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻊﺒﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﺌﺑ
to discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Electing the members of the Board of Directors
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ
ﻝﺎﻣﺭ ﻦﻴﺳﺭﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
