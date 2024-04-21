Philadelphia International Educational Investment Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that provides educational services to the local and regional communities. The Company focuses on the provision of specialized university level education; development of scientific research centers and conducting applied scientific researches with Arab and national universities; entering scientific contract agreement with Arab international universities; purchase, rent and replacement of lands and buildings for the Companyâs purpose; the investment of its money and acting in the manner it deems appropriate, and other activities. The Company operates the Philadelphia University, whose faculties include Administrative and Financial science, Engineering, Information technology (IT), Arts, Law, Pharmacy, Science and Nursing.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers