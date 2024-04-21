PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL

ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

PM 01:12:44 2024-04-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 20-04-2024 01:12:44 PM

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﺒﺑ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Decisions of the General Assembly Meeting of

the C

20/4/2024 Dear Sirs,Jordan Securities Commission

ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/4/20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Welcome , Subject: Decisions of the General Assembly

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ، ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

Meeting of the Company 1. Approval of the financial

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .1 ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

statements as of 31/12/2023. 2. Approval of distributing

.3 . ًﺍﺪﻘﻧ (%7) ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .2 . 2023/12/31

dividends of 7% in cash. 3. Approval of appointing Omar

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﻴﻟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﺮﺼﻧ ﺮﻤﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Nasr Abu Lail as a board member effective from

ﻥﺎﻴﻔﺳ ﻥﺎﻨﺣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .4 . 2023/5/1 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ

1/5/2023. 4. Approval of appointing Hanan Sufian

ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ .5 . 2024/1/1 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻱﻭﺎﻃﺮﺳ

Sartawi as a board member effective from 1/1/2024. 5.

.6 . ﺔﻴﻣﺎﺘﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻣﺫ

Discharge of the Board of Directors' liability for the period

ﻑﻮﺳﻭ . 2024 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

covered by the final accounts. 6. Election of auditors for

. ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻗﺍﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺬﺧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ًﺎﻘﺣﻻ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻤﺑ ﻢﻛﺩﻭﺰﻧ

the company for the year 2024. The meeting minutes will

ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ

be sent later after obtaining the necessary signatures.

ﻥﺍﺭﺪﺑ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hassan Abdel Haleem

Badran

20-04-2024

20-04-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Lutfi Al-Azab

Lutfi Al-Azab :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Philadelphia International Educational Investment Company PSC published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 05:23:07 UTC.