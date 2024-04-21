PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL
ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY
PM 01:12:44 2024-04-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 20-04-2024 01:12:44 PM
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﺒﺑ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Decisions of the General Assembly Meeting of
the C
20/4/2024 Dear Sirs,Jordan Securities Commission
ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ / ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/4/20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Welcome , Subject: Decisions of the General Assembly
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ، ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
Meeting of the Company 1. Approval of the financial
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .1 ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
statements as of 31/12/2023. 2. Approval of distributing
.3 . ًﺍﺪﻘﻧ (%7) ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .2 . 2023/12/31
dividends of 7% in cash. 3. Approval of appointing Omar
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻞﻴﻟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﺮﺼﻧ ﺮﻤﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Nasr Abu Lail as a board member effective from
ﻥﺎﻴﻔﺳ ﻥﺎﻨﺣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .4 . 2023/5/1 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ
1/5/2023. 4. Approval of appointing Hanan Sufian
ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ .5 . 2024/1/1 ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻱﻭﺎﻃﺮﺳ
Sartawi as a board member effective from 1/1/2024. 5.
.6 . ﺔﻴﻣﺎﺘﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻣﺫ
Discharge of the Board of Directors' liability for the period
ﻑﻮﺳﻭ . 2024 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
covered by the final accounts. 6. Election of auditors for
. ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻗﺍﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺬﺧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ًﺎﻘﺣﻻ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻤﺑ ﻢﻛﺩﻭﺰﻧ
the company for the year 2024. The meeting minutes will
ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺎﺴﺣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﺍﻮﻠﺒﻗﺍﻭ
be sent later after obtaining the necessary signatures.
ﻥﺍﺭﺪﺑ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hassan Abdel Haleem
Badran
20-04-2024
20-04-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Lutfi Al-Azab
Lutfi Al-Azab :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Philadelphia International Educational Investment Company PSC published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 05:23:07 UTC.