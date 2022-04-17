Log in
PHILADELPHIA 'L EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT : G.a (piec) 2022 04 17
PU
03/10PHILADELPHIA 'L EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT : Assembly Decision-(PIEC)-2022-03-10
PU
03/07PHILADELPHIA 'L EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT : Assembly Decision-(PIEC)-2022-03-07
PU
Philadelphia 'l Educational Investment : G.A (PIEC) 2022 04 17

04/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

Date: 17-04-2022 09:46:20 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:46:20 2022-04-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT COMPANY cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 24-04-2022 at (http://www.philadelphia.edu.jo/investors) to discuss the following matters:

ﺔﻴﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (http://www.philadelphia.edu.jo/investors)

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 25-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ahmad Saber Hassan Alammouri

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ahmad Saber Hassan Alammouri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Philadelphia International Educational Investment Company PSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 07:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
