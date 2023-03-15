Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Board Of Directors Decision-(PHIL)-2023-03-15

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS
ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 15-03-2023 10:25:17 AM
AM 10:25:17 2023-03-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Distributing Dividends
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS announces that its
ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
Board of Directors approved on 12-03-2023 the
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2023-03-12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ
recommendation to the company's general assembly to:-
-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
Distributing cash dividends equal to 6% of the company's
ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %6 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ
paid in capital 7500000 to shareholders
7500000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Belal Salameh
Belal Salameh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
This decision is subject to the company's General
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ
Assembly Approval
