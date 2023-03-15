Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   JO4121911013

PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY

(PHIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
1.390 JOD   +3.73%
03:40aPhiladelphia Pharmaceuticals : Board Of Directors Decision-(PHIL)-2023-03-15
PU
03/13Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure (PHIL) 2023 03 13
PU
02/08Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Board Of Directors Decision-(PHIL)-2023-03-15

03/15/2023 | 03:40am EDT
PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS

ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 15-03-2023 10:25:17 AM

AM 10:25:17 2023-03-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Distributing Dividends

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS announces that its

ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

Board of Directors approved on 12-03-2023 the

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2023-03-12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ

recommendation to the company's general assembly to:-

-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Distributing cash dividends equal to 6% of the company's

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %6 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

paid in capital 7500000 to shareholders

7500000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Belal Salameh

Belal Salameh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

This decision is subject to the company's General

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ

Assembly Approval

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals Industry Co. PSC published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 07:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03:40aPhiladelphia Pharmaceuticals : Board Of Directors Decision-(PHIL)-2023-03-15
PU
03/13Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure (PHIL) 2023 03 13
PU
02/08Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
2022Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure (PHIL) 2022 11 17
PU
2022Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
2022Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure (PHIL) 2022 10 03
PU
2022Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Assembly Decision-(PHIL)-2022-04-27
PU
2022Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : G.a (phil) 2022 04 11
PU
2022Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals : Board Of Directors Decision-(PHIL)-2022-03-29
PU
2021Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 6,60 M 9,30 M 9,30 M
Net income 2021 0,41 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net cash 2021 0,21 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 10,4 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 7,61%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thamer Salamah Mohammed Al-Warawra General Manager
Munther Ahmad Suleiman Hussein Chairman
Rima Victoria Abdul Masih Shanoudeh Technical Manager
Kayed Ghazi Abdullah Al-Shaabani Vice Chairman
Khader Mohammad Mahmoud Jarwan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY0.00%15
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-4.41%27 835
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.27%16 327
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-9.08%11 580
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.47%10 436
CIPLA LIMITED-18.95%8 586