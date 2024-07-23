PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEUTICALS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEUTICALS

ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 22-07-2024 03:19:15 PM

PM 03:19:15 2024-07-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEUTICALS has appointed

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﺟ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺮﻀﺧ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ

Mr./Mrs. Khader Mohamad Mahmoud Jarwan as board

. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ

member.

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be

.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the

next Annual General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 21-07-2024

2024-07-21 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Belal Salameh

Belal Salameh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

