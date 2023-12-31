PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS

ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-12-2023 01:18:00 PM

PM 01:18:00 2023-12-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Shamekh Ashraf ahmad Hussein

-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺪﻤﺣﺃ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ ﺦﻣﺎﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 19-12-2023 shares from company

ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-12

PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS(10143).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10143)ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.02%

1500

1500

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

1500

1500

0.02%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Belal Salameh

Belal Salameh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

