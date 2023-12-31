Philadelphia Pharmaceuticals Industry Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of human pharmaceutical products of different therapeutic categories. The Company, through its production facilities and laboratories located in Amman Industrial state, develops and produces a number of products that includes: Semisolid Dosage Forms, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels and suppositories, as well as Liquid Dosage Forms, which include syrups, suspensions, solutions, nasal, drops, mouth washes and vaginal douches. Furthermore, the Company undertakes the distribution and marketing of a range of healthcare systems, miscellaneous and pharmaceuticals of different international brand names, including alimentary, gastrointestinal systems and respiratory systems. The Company markets its products to the local markets and exports to more than 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Sector Pharmaceuticals