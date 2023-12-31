PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS
ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 31-12-2023 01:18:00 PM
PM 01:18:00 2023-12-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Shamekh Ashraf ahmad Hussein
-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺪﻤﺣﺃ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ ﺦﻣﺎﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 19-12-2023 shares from company
ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺎﻴﻔﻟﺩﻼﻴﻓ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-12
PHILADELPHIA PHARMACEEUTICALS(10143).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10143)ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.02%
1500
1500
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
1500
1500
0.02%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Belal Salameh
Belal Salameh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
ﻲﻟﺎﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
