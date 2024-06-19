COVER SHEET 1 0 0 4 4 S.E.C. Registration Number P H I L E X M I N I N G C O R P O R A T I O N (Company's Full Name) 2 N D F L O O R L A U N C H P A D R E L I A N C E C O R . S H E R I D A N S T S . , M A N D A L U Y O N G C I T Y , M E T R O M A N I L A (Business Address: No. Street City/Town Province) Atty. Barbara Anne C. Migallos Atty. Daneia Isabelle F. Palad Contact Person 899-2123/8969357 to 59 Telephone Number of the Contact Person 1 2 3 1 Month Day Fiscal Year M S R D Dept. Requiring this Doc. Total No. of Stockholders SEC 20-IS Any day Definitive Information Statement in June (Annual Stockholders' Meeting) FORM TYPE Month Day Annual Meeting N/A Secondary license Type, If Applicable N/A Amended Articles Number/Section Total Amount of Borrowings Domestic Foreign To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned File Number LCU Document I.D. Cashier STAMPS Remarks = Pls. use black ink for scanning purposes

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS: Please be informed that the Annual General Meeting of the Stockholders of PHILEX MINING CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 at 2:30 p.m. at Grand Hyatt Manila, Grand Ballroom III, 8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City. The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows: Call to Order Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting Certification of Quorum Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 22 June 2023 Stockholders'

Meeting and Action Thereon Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 and Action Thereon Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers During the Corporate Year 2023-2024 Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2024 Appointment of Election Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting Election of Directors Election of Regular Directors Extension of the term of the Independent Directors and their election Other Matters Adjournment For purposes of the Meeting, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on 12 April 2024 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. The Meeting will be held in-person only. Shareholders who will attend the meeting are requested to bring some form of identification such as passport, driver's license, or company I.D., in order to facilitate registration, which will start at 12:00 noon on July 9, 2024. The Information Statement for the Meeting is posted on the Company's website. To access the Information Statement, with the attached Management Report, Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2023, 2024 First Quarter Report, and Proxy Form, please go to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/ Proxies. A proxy form that is compliant with the Securities and Exchange Commission is attached to the Information Statement. Stockholders who cannot attend the meeting can still be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting a proxy by email to philexsec@philexmining.com.ph, or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance Street corner Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for submission of proxies is 1 July 2024. Proxy validation will be on 2 July 2024 at 12:00 noon at the Company's office indicated above.

On-linevoting. Secured on-line voting or electronic voting will be available for stockholders. Online voting instructions can be found in the Information Statement. Please log on to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/investor-relations/vote-onlineto cast votes. Online voting will close at 12:00 noon on 1 July 2024. BARBARA ANNE C. MIGALLOS Corporate Secretary The Rationale and Explanation for each Agenda item requiring shareholders' approval is attached to this Notice as Annex "A". On-Line Voting Instructions are attached to this Notice as Annex "B". The Information Statement with Management Report, the SEC Form 17-A with the 2023 Audited Financial Statements, SEC Form 17-Q, and the Proxy Form are posted on the Company's website. (www.philexmining.com.ph)

ANNEX "A" EXPLANATION AND RATIONALE For each item on the Agenda of the 2024 Annual General Stockholders Meeting of Philex Mining Corporation requiring the vote of stockholders AGENDA Call to Order

The Chairman will formally open the 2024 Annual General Stockholders' Meeting. The Directors and Officers of the Company will be introduced. Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting

The Corporate Secretary will certify that copies of this Notice and the Information Statement with its accompanying documents have been duly provided in accordance with SEC Rules, within the required periods, to stockholders of record as of 12 April 2024. Certification of Quorum

The Corporate Secretary will attest whether a quorum is present for the meeting. Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 22 June 2023

Stockholders' Meeting and Action Thereon

Stockholders may examine the Minutes of the 22 June 2023 Annual General

Stockholders' Meeting in accordance with Section 73 of the Revised

Corporation Code. The Minutes are available on the Company's website (www.philexmining.com.ph). Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 and Action Thereon

The annual report and the financial statements of the Company, audited by the Company's external auditors, Sycip Gorres Velayo & Company, will be presented. The report will include the Audited Financial Statements, a copy of which accompanies this Notice and the Definitive Information Statement. Copies of the Information Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for 2023 will be made available on the Company's website.

OPEN FORUM. After the report, there will be an open forum where the appropriate officer will answer questions from stockholders.

Resolution to be adopted: Stockholders will vote for the adoption of a resolution approving the annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers during the Corporate Year 2023-2024

The actions taken by the Board and the officers that are to be ratified and approved by stockholders are summarized in the Information Statement and referred to in the Management Report.

Resolution to be adopted: Stockholders will vote for the adoption of a resolution ratifying and approving the acts of the Board of Directors and Officers. 7. Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2024 The Audit Committee has endorsed the appointment of Sycip Gorres Velayo & Company as the Company's independent external auditors for the year 2024. Resolution to be adopted: Stockholders will vote for the adoption of a resolution for the appointment of Sycip Gorres Velayo & Company as independent external auditors of the Company for 2024. Appointment of Elections Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting

An independent party will be appointed by the shareholders to serve as election inspector responsible for counting and/or validating the votes cast for all shareholders' meetings held in the ensuing year until the next annual meeting. In previous years, representatives of the independent external auditor were appointed.

Resolution to be adopted : Stockholders will vote on a resolution for the appointment of Mr. Peter John R. Ventura of Sycip Gorres Velayo & Company as an election inspector to serve as such for the ensuing year and until the close of the next annual stockholders' meeting. Election of Directors

The Final List of Candidates for election as Directors, as prepared by the

Nominations Committee in accordance with the Company's By-laws, the Revised Manual on Corporate Governance, the Securities Regulation Code and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, and SEC guidelines for the election of independent directors, will be presented to the stockholders, and the elections will be held.

The stockholders will: elect nine (9) regular directors; and extend the terms of and elect the two (2) independent directors Other Matters Matters that are relevant to and appropriate for the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting may be taken up. No Resolution, other than the resolutions explained in the Notice and Information Statement, will be submitted for voting by stockholders. 11. Adjournment

ANNEX "B" ONLINE VOTING INSTRUCTIONS For the 2024 Annual Stockholders' Meeting of PHILEX MINING CORPORATION Secured electronic voting or online voting in absentia for the 2024 Annual Stockholders' Meeting of PHILEX MINING CORPORATION (the "Company") is available to certified shareholders of record as of 12 April 2024. Instructions for online voting for certified shareholders are as follows: Log on to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/investor-relations/vote-online . Key in your STOCKHOLDER NUMBER on the box labeled

"STOCKHOLDER NUMBER".

Your STOCKHOLDER NUMBER serves as your account number with the Company, and can be found in previous letters and communications of the Company, including letters for dividends. If you cannot locate your STOCKHOLDER NUMBER, you may inquire with Ms. Alma A. Escalante of the Company's Investor Relations Division at (632) 631-1381 to 88, local 890 or via email at aaescalante@philexmining.com.ph, or Mr. Richard D. Regala of Stock Transfer Services, Inc., the Company's stock transfer agent at (632) 403-24510 or (632) 403-2412 , or via email at rdregala@strocktransfer.com.ph . Key in your STOCKHOLDER NUMBER on the box labeled SECURITY CODE. The SECURITY CODE will be provided by the Company after the stockholder successfully registers with the Company. Upon entering a valid STOCKHOLDER NUMBER and the correct SECURITY CODE, stockholder details (i.e. name, address, contact numbers, email address) will appear at the top of the page. Stockholders are requested to fill in the information for contact details (MOBILE NUMBER, LANDLINE, and EMAIL ADDRESS) to update their record with the Company.

The online ballot showing "Items Requiring Shareholder Approval" will appear afterward. For each item requiring shareholders' approval, click the appropriate box or boxes to indicate your vote. For all items, except the election of directors, click only one box opposite "YES", "NO", or "ABSTAIN" to indicate your vote. For the election of directors, stockholders may vote up to nine (9) regular directors, and two (2) independent directors. Click the boxes opposite the names of the chosen nominees to indicate your vote. Cumulative voting is allowed; please refer to Item 4 of the Information Statement for an explanation of cumulative voting.

To submit the online ballot, click the "SUBMIT" button on the lower right hand portion of the page. Once submitted, shareholders may still change their vote by clicking BACK to return to the previous page. As soon as the votes are finalized and the SUBMIT button is clicked, a confirmation message "Thank you for Voting" will appear. Online ballots will be accepted until 12:00 noon on 1 July 2024. Results of the voting by shareholders will be announced for each item on the Agenda requiring the vote of shareholders, and shall be duly disclosed and shall be made available on the Company's website on the business day following the meeting. For any questions or concerns, kindly contact the office of the Corporate Secretary via email at philexsec@philexmining.com.ph.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION SEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 20 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE Check the appropriate box:

[ ] Preliminary Information Statement [ X ] Definitive Information Statement Name of Registrant as specified in its charter: PHILEX MINING CORPORATION Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization: Metro Manila,

Philippines 4. SEC Identification Number: 10044 5. BIR Tax Identification Code: 000-283-731-000 Address of principal office: 2 nd Floor LaunchPad, Reliance Street corner Sheridan Street,

Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila Registrant's telephone number, including area code: ( 632) 631-1381 to 88 Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders: Date : 9 July 2024 Time : 2:30 p.m. Venue : Grand Hyatt Manila, Grand Ballroom III, 8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders: 18 June 2024 (at least 21 days prior to the Meeting) In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor: Philex Mining Corporation Address and Telephone Number: 2nd Floor LaunchPad, Reliance Street corner Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila 1600 631-1381 to 88 11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants): Number of Shares of Common Stock Issued 5,782,399,068 common shares Amount of Debt Outstanding Php9,926,140,000 (as of 31 March 2024) 12. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a stock exchange? ( x )Yes ( )No If so, disclose name of Exchange: Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

PART I. INFORMATION REQUIRED IN INFORMATION STATEMENT A. GENERAL INFORMATION Item 1. Date, Time and Place of Meeting of Security Holders The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of PHILEX MINING CORPORATION (the "Company" or "PMC"), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the Philippines with principal office address at 2/F, LaunchPad Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City will be held on Tuesday, 09 July 2024 at 2:30 p.m. The venue for the Annual Stockholders' Meeting will be at Grand Hyatt Manila, Grand Ballroom III, 8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City (the "Stockholders' Meeting" or the "Meeting"). The Agenda of the Meeting, as indicated in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, are as follows: Call to Order Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting Certification of Quorum Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 22 June 2023 Stockholders' Meeting and Action Thereon Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 and Action Thereon Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers During the Corporate Year 2023-2024 Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2024 Appointment of Election Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting Election of Directors Election of Regular Directors Extension of the term of the Independent Directors and their election Other Matters Adjournment As in previous years, there will be an OPEN FORUM before the approval of the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 is submitted to the vote of the shareholders. Questions will likewise be entertained for other items in the agenda as appropriate and consistent with orderly proceedings. For the purpose of the Meeting, only stockholders of record at the close of business on 12 April 2024 will be entitled to vote. Stockholders are requested to bring some form of identification such as passport, driver's license, or company I.D, in order to facilitate registration, which will start at 12:00 noon on July 9, 2024. Stockholders who cannot attend the meeting can still be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting a proxy by email to philexsec@philexmining.com.ph(the "Dedicated Email Address") or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for submission of proxies is on 01 July 2024. Secured electronic or online voting will also be available for certificated shareholders at http://www.philexmining.com.ph/investor-relations/vote-online.Online voting instructions are attached to the Notice accompanying this Information Statement. 2