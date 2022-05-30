Philex Mining : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
May 27, 2022
PHILEX MINING CORPORATION
Philex Mining Corporation
Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
AMENDED NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
To amend Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting to include Agenda
Type of Meeting
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Mar 4, 2022
|
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
|
Jun 30, 2022
|
Time
|
2:30 pm
|
Venue
|
Via remote communication
|
Record Date
|
Apr 13, 2022
|
Agenda
|
The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:
1. Call to order
2. Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting
3. Certification of Quorum
4. Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 25 June 2022 Stockholders' Meeting
and Action Thereon
5. Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year
Ended 31 December 2021 and Action Thereon
6. Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive
Officers During the Corporate Year 2021-2022
7. Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2022
8. Appointment of Election Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual
meeting
9. Election of Directors, including the election of the Independent Directors
10. Other Matters
11. Adjournment
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
|
Start Date
|
Apr 14, 2022
|
End Date
|
Apr 19, 2022
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Amended to include Agenda of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Paraluman Navarro
|
Designation
|
AVP Finance
