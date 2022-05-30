Philex Mining : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SEC FORM 17-C

May 27, 2022

10044

000283731000

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION

PHILIPPINES

2nd Floor LaunchPad, Reliance Cor Sheridan Sts., Mandaluyong City

1550

+632 8631-1381

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding common 4,940,399,068

Philex Mining Corporation

PX

Subject of the Disclosure AMENDED NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING Background/Description of the Disclosure To amend Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting to include Agenda

Annual

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 4, 2022 Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jun 30, 2022 Time 2:30 pm Venue Via remote communication Record Date Apr 13, 2022 Agenda The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:



1. Call to order

2. Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting

3. Certification of Quorum

4. Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 25 June 2022 Stockholders' Meeting

5. Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year

6. Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive

7. Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2022

8. Appointment of Election Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual

9. Election of Directors, including the election of the Independent Directors

10. Other Matters

Start Date Apr 14, 2022 End Date Apr 19, 2022

Other Relevant Information Amended to include Agenda of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Filed on behalf by: Name Paraluman Navarro Designation AVP Finance

