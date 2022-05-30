Log in
    PX   PHY689911352

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION

(PX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
4.540 PHP   -1.09%
08:39aPHILEX MINING : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
05/27PHILEX MINING : Information Statement
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Philex Mining Corporation, PXP Energy Corporation, 2021 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
Philex Mining : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number 100443. BIR Tax Identification No. 0002837310004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PHILEX MINING CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 2nd Floor LaunchPad, Reliance Cor Sheridan Sts., Mandaluyong CityPostal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +632 8631-13819. Former name or former address, if changed since last report n/a10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
common 4,940,399,068
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 17-c

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Philex Mining CorporationPSE Disclosure Form 7-1 - Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Sections 7 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

AMENDED NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Background/Description of the Disclosure

To amend Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting to include Agenda

Type of Meeting

  • Annual
  • Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 4, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jun 30, 2022
Time 2:30 pm
Venue Via remote communication
Record Date Apr 13, 2022
Agenda

The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:

1. Call to order
2. Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting
3. Certification of Quorum
4. Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 25 June 2022 Stockholders' Meeting
and Action Thereon
5. Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year
Ended 31 December 2021 and Action Thereon
6. Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive
Officers During the Corporate Year 2021-2022
7. Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2022
8. Appointment of Election Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual
meeting
9. Election of Directors, including the election of the Independent Directors
10. Other Matters
11. Adjournment

Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Apr 14, 2022
End Date Apr 19, 2022
Other Relevant Information

Amended to include Agenda of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Filed on behalf by:
Name Paraluman Navarro
Designation AVP Finance

Disclaimer

Philex Mining Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
