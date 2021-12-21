Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Philex Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX   PHY689911352

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION

(PX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 12/20
4.65 PHP   -2.11%
02:42aPhilippines' Philex plans to launch Silangan copper-gold mine in 2025
RE
11/04ANALYSTS' BRIEFING : 9m 2021
PU
11/04[Amend-1]Material Information/Transactions
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippines' Philex plans to launch Silangan copper-gold mine in 2025

12/21/2021 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine copper and gold producer, Philex Mining Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to launch its long-delayed Silangan project for commercial operation in the first quarter of 2025, with an initial development cost of $224 million.

The initial development forms part of an estimated $1.7 billion in capital expenditure needed for Silangan's entire mining life of up to 28 years, company officials said in a virtual media briefing.

The Silangan mine in the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte is one of the country's biggest mining projects. It is due to become the miner's main source of revenue after the closure of its Padcal mine in the north in 2024, which has been operating for more than six decades.

The Philippines is one of the world's top copper, gold and nickel producers but the Silangan project, originally slated to begin production in 2018, was hit by a ban on open-pit mining introduced in 2017 as authorities stepped up environmental protection.

With the ban on open-pit mining still in place, Philex has decided to use underground mining instead.

But the more restrictive mining policy situation at home had discouraged potential foreign strategic partners for Silangan.

To pursue the project, the plan now is to embark on a phased development, said Eulalio Austin, Philex chief executive officer.

"We could more or less finance a small mine that (Philex) could slowly ramp up to its full capacity," he said.

Philex is looking to launch next year a stock rights offering to raise up to 3.15 billion pesos ($63 million), inject additional capital and borrow money to finance the project, he said.

Silangan is estimated to be capable of producing 2,000 tonnes of copper and gold ore per day in the first few years of operations, which will be ramped up gradually in the succeeding years, Austin said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PHILEX MINING CORPORATION
02:42aPhilippines' Philex plans to launch Silangan copper-gold mine in 2025
RE
11/04ANALYSTS' BRIEFING : 9m 2021
PU
11/04[Amend-1]Material Information/Transactions
PU
11/01Quarterly Report
PU
10/28Philex Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
08/12Philex Mining Corporation Announces Production Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
07/29Philex Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
04/29Philex Mining Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
03/09PHILEX MINING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/25Philex Mining Corporation Announces Appointment of Bai Norhata Demarunsing Macatbar Alo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 611 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2020 1 228 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2020 8 767 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 22 973 M 461 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 897
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart PHILEX MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Philex Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eulalio B. Austin President, CEO & Executive Director
Romeo B. Bachoco CFO, Treasurer, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Horacio R. Hernandez Group Manager-Information Technology
Vengel A. Romero Manager-Technical Services & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILEX MINING CORPORATION-6.06%461
BHP GROUP-3.13%146 227
RIO TINTO PLC-12.99%104 425
GLENCORE PLC54.87%62 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.00%46 876
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.19%31 953