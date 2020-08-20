Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RHEINISCHE-WESTFAELISCHE BOERSE ZU DUESSELDORF  >  Philion SE    PH6   DE000A1X3WF3

PHILION SE

(PH6)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philion SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Philion SE / Home Member State
Philion SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.08.2020 / 11:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Philion SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

20.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Philion SE
Wallstr. 15 a
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.philion.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1121163  20.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1121163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHILION SE
05:45aPHILION SE : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG..
EQ
07/31PHILION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/08PHILION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/26PHILION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
05/22PHILION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
04/22PHILION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
02/27WORKING HAND IN HAND TO PROTECT CHIL : Philion and SafeToNet start cooperation
EQ
2019PHILION SE TAKES IMPORTANT STRATEGIC : Acquisition of Handyflash.de and 30 mobil..
EQ
2019???????PHILION SE : Acquisition of Handyflash.de is the beginning of growth acce..
EQ
2019PHILION : plans acquisition of mobile service provider Handyflash.de
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 50,3  59,5  59,5 
Net income 2018 -2,39 M -2,82 M -2,82 M
Net Debt 2018 3,97 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2018 -5,70x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 12,5 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 17,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Rohbeck Managing Director & Member-Supervisory Board
René Schuster Chairman-Supervisory Board
Davut Sahin Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Schicke Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILION SE12
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.62%244 352
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-5.39%91 676
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.12%85 614
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.30%51 401
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.79%40 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group