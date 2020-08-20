Philion SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
08/20/2020 | 05:45am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Philion SE
/ Home Member State
Philion SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.08.2020 / 11:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Philion SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.
20.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de