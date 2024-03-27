The Board of Directors of

Philip Morris ČR a.s.,

whose registered office is in Kutná Hora, Vítězná 1, postcode: 284 03, identification number: 14803534, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague,

File No. B 627

(the "Company")

hereby convenes

AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(the "General Meeting")

of its shareholders, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. on 30 April 2024, at the Company's registered office stated above, with the following agenda:

1. Opening of the General Meeting;

2. Election of the Chairperson of the General Meeting, Minutes Clerk, Minutes Verifiers and Scrutineers, and approval of the Rules of Procedure and Voting Rules Applicable to Proceedings at the General Meeting;

3. The Report of the Board of Directors on the Business Activities of the Company, the Report on Relations between Controlling Entity and Controlled Entity and between Controlled Entity and Entities Controlled by the Same Controlling Entity, the Report on Corporate Governance of the Company and the Summary Explanatory Report concerning certain matters mentioned in the 2023 Annual Financial Report, the proposal for the approval of the 2023 ordinary financial statements and the 2023 ordinary consolidated financial statements, and the proposal for the distribution of profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years, including an indication of the amount of profit shares;

4. The Supervisory Board Report;

5. Approval of the Report of the Board of Directors on the Business Activities of the Company, the 2023 ordinary financial statements and the 2023 ordinary consolidated financial statements, and the proposal for the distribution of profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years, including an indication of the amount of profit shares;

6. Approval of the 2023 Remuneration Report;

7. Approval of the Remuneration Policy;

8. Election of Ms. Eugenia Panato and Mr. Tamás Szabados as members of the Board of Directors, Ms. Tamara Milovanovic, Ms. Alena Zemplinerová and Ms. Stanislava Juríková as members of the Supervisory Board, and approval of the Agreements on the Performance of the Office of Members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board;

9. Election of Ms. Tamara Milovanovic and Ms. Stanislava Juríková as members of the Audit Committee and approval of the Agreement on the Performance of the Office of a Member of the Audit Committee;

10. Appointment of the Company's auditor;

11. Closing of the General Meeting.

Draft resolutions to the individual points on the agenda of the General Meeting and reasonings of the draft resolutions are set out below.

The Board of Directors of the Company informs the shareholders that this invitation is not sent to the shareholders at their home or registered office addresses any more.

In accordance with the current wording of the Company's Articles of Association, the General Meeting is convened by publication of the invitation to the General Meeting on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For Shareholders", and by official publication of the invitation to the General Meeting in the Commercial Bulletin.

DATE DECISIVE FOR THE ATTENDANCE AT THE GENERAL MEETING

In the case of the Company's book-entered shares, any shareholder listed in an extract from the Issue Register of the Company, i.e. in the register of the Company's book-entered securities maintained in accordance with a special legal regulation, as at the date decisive for the attendance at the General Meeting, i.e. 23 April 2024 (the "Decisive Date"), is entitled to attend the General Meeting and exercise its shareholder rights at it, i.e. also to vote at the General Meeting, whether directly or through a proxy (representative). In the case of the Company's certificated shares, any shareholder listed in the list of the Company's shareholders as at the Decisive Date, i.e. 23 April 2024, is entitled to attend the General Meeting and exercise its shareholder rights at it, i.e. also to vote at the General Meeting, whether directly or through a proxy (representative) (unless it is proven that the relevant entry in the list of the Company's shareholders fails to reflect the actual state of affairs as at that date).

The significance of the Decisive Date is that it determines who is entitled to attend the General Meeting and exercise shareholder rights, i.e. also to vote, at the General Meeting.

PROOF OF AUTHORITY TO ACT ON BEHALF OF OR REPRESENT THE SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders' representatives must be authorised to attend the General Meeting and to exercise their rights at the General Meeting by persons who were the Company's shareholders as at the Decisive Date. This authorisation must be granted by means of a written power of attorney bearing an officially verified signature and stating whether the power of attorney is granted for representation at the particular General Meeting only or also for representation at several General Meetings held in the form of a meeting with the personal participation of shareholders, as well as future decision-makings of the General Meeting of the Company performed outside the meeting (per rollam).

Any person registered as at the Decisive Date in the register of investment instruments or in the Issue Register of the Company, i.e. in the register of book-entered securities maintained in accordance with a special legal regulation, as an administrator or as a person authorised to exercise the rights attached to the shares, is deemed entitled to represent the relevant shareholder and exercise any and all rights attached to the shares of the Company kept on the relevant account, which includes attending and voting at the General Meeting. Instead of a power of attorney, this person shall submit an extract from the register of investment instruments; this is not necessary if the Company itself requests the provision of an extract from the respective register for such purposes. A person's authorisation to represent the shareholder and exercise the shareholder's rights must be indicated in the relevant extract from the register of investment instruments or the register of book-entered securities.

The registration of the shareholders at the General Meeting will commence at 8:30 a.m. at the venue of the General Meeting. At the registration, the shareholders or their representatives must present valid proofs of identity. Any person authorised to act on behalf of a shareholder who is a legal entity must also present an original up-to-date extract from the Commercial Register or any other relevant register concerning this legal entity (not older than 3 months) or a certified copy thereof, proving the existence of the legal entity and confirming his/her right to act on behalf of the legal entity. Any shareholder's representative authorised by a power of attorney must also present a written power of attorney bearing an officially verified signature and stating whether it is granted for representation at the particular General Meeting only or also for representation at several General Meetings held in the form of a meeting with the personal participation of shareholders, as well as future decision-makings of the General Meeting of the Company performed outside the meeting (per rollam). Any documents by which the shareholder or the shareholder's representative proves his/her/its identity, which are produced by foreign authorities or institutions or to which certification clauses of such foreign authorities or institutions are attached, shall contain official certification for their use in the Czech Republic, i.e. shall be superlegalised or provided with an apostille or other clause (certification) which is required in official contact by the Czech authorities for similar foreign documents (or certifications). If any such documents, clauses or certifications are made out in a foreign language (with the exception of the Slovak language), an official translation thereof into the Czech language shall also be attached.

The Board of Directors of the Company informs the shareholders that templates (forms) of the power of attorney documents for representation of shareholders at the General Meeting are published in a manner allowing for remote access on the following website:http://www.philipmorris.cz, in the sectiontitled "For shareholders". The power of attorney forms are also available in printed form at the Company's registered office. A shareholder has the right to request that a power of attorney form be sent to the shareholder in printed form or electronically at the shareholder's own expense and risk. The Company will accept electronic notices stating that a power of attorney was granted to represent a shareholder at the General Meeting or revoked by the relevant principal at the following email address:philipmorris.cz@pmi.com.

VOTING RIGHT

In accordance with Act No. 90/2012 Coll., on Companies and Cooperatives (the Corporations Act), as amended (the "Corporations Act") and the Company's Articles of Association, a shareholder shall be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

The condition for the exercise of a voting right by a shareholder is the entry of that shareholder's beneficial owner in the register of beneficial owners in accordance with Act No. 37/2021 Coll., on Register of Beneficial Owners, as amended (the "Act on Register of Beneficial Owners"), if the shareholder is obliged to arrange for the entry of the beneficial owner.

OTHER RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

A shareholder is entitled to require and obtain from the Company explanations at the General Meeting in respect of matters relating to the Company and the parties controlled by the Company, should any such explanations be necessary for assessing matters on the agenda of the General Meeting or for exercising their shareholder rights at the General Meeting. A shareholder may file a request for explanation pursuant to the preceding sentence in writing. The request must be filed after the publication of this invitation to the General Meeting and before the date on which the General Meeting is to be held.

The Company will provide the explanation of matters relating to the relevant General Meeting to the shareholder directly at the General Meeting. If this is not possible due to the complexity of the explanation, the Company will provide the explanation to all shareholders within 15 days after the date of the General Meeting, even if this is no longer necessary for the consideration of actions of the General Meeting or for the exercise of shareholder rights at the General Meeting, by publishing it on the website of the Company.

The information contained in the explanation must be clear and must provide a sufficient and true view of the enquiry concerned. The explanation may be provided in the form of a summary response to several similar issues. It shall be deemed that shareholders have been provided with the explanation even if the information is published on the Company's website no later than on the day preceding the date of the General Meeting and is available to the shareholders at the venue of the General Meeting. If the information is provided to a shareholder, any other shareholder is entitled to request this information even without adhering to the procedure for exercising the right to explanation as described above.

The Board of Directors may refuse to provide an explanation in part or in full if its disclosure could harm the Company or entities controlled by the Company or if it represents inside or secret information governed by another legal regulation, or if the requested explanation is publicly available. The Board of Directors will consider whether the conditions for the refusal to provide an explanation have been fulfilled and will notify the shareholder of the reasons for the refusal. The notification of the refusal to provide an explanation will be part of the minutes of the General Meeting.

The shareholders have the right to ask the Supervisory Board to determine that the conditions for refusing to provide an explanation did not occur and the Board of Directors is obliged to provide the explanation to the respective shareholder. The Supervisory Board will decide on the shareholder's request directly at the General Meeting or, if this is impossible, within five business days of the date of the General Meeting. If the Supervisory Board disagrees with the provision of the explanation or if it does not provide its statement within the aforementioned time limit of five business days or in the situation where the Company's Board of Directors has not provided the information despite the Supervisory Board's instruction, or the Company's Board of Directors has informed the shareholder thatit will provide the explanation within 15 days after the General Meeting and has still not done so, the decision as to whether the Company is obliged to provide the information will be taken by a court upon a motion filed by the shareholder. The right to file a motion to instigate such proceedings can be exercised before a court within one month of the date of the General Meeting at which the provision of explanation was refused, or of the refusal or failure to provide information within the time limit specified in Section 358 (1) of the Corporations Act (i.e. within 15 days of the date of the General Meeting); no consideration will be given to any rights exercised later. The provisions of special legal regulations regarding the protection of information are not affected by this.

A shareholder may file proposals and counterproposals in relation to the matters on the agenda of the General Meeting. Any proposals and counterproposals delivered to the Company no later than three days before the General Meeting shall be published by the Board of Directors without undue delay on the Company's website. If the proposals and counterproposals contain justifications, the Board of

Directors shall also publish these justifications along with them. If the proposals and counterproposals are delivered at the latest five days before the General Meeting, the Board of Directors shall also publish its opinion on the received proposals and counterproposals without undue delay.

Upon request of a shareholder or shareholders holding shares with a total nominal value of at least 1% of the Company's registered capital, the Board of Directors of the Company will include a matter proposed by this shareholder (these shareholders) in the agenda of the General Meeting, provided that the request is delivered to the Board of Directors no later than 10 days before the date decisive for attendance at the General Meeting and that a resolution is proposed with respect to each matter or that a reasoning for the inclusion of the matter on the agenda is provided. If a request is delivered after the publication and distribution of the invitation to the General Meeting, the Board of Directors will publish the amendment of the agenda of the General Meeting no later than five days before the date decisive for attending the General Meeting in the manner stipulated in the Corporations Act and the Articles of Association regarding the convocation of the General Meeting.

Matters not included in the agenda of the General Meeting may be discussed or resolved at the General Meeting only if all shareholders express their consent to that.

In accordance with Section 121i (1) of Act No. 256/2004 Coll., on Capital Market Undertakings, as amended (the "Capital Market Undertakings Act"), the Company shall send to the shareholder or a person authorised by the shareholder, upon request, information on whether and how the shareholder's votes were counted in the voting at the General Meeting. The Company is not obliged to comply with a request for information if the information is already available to the shareholder or the person authorised by the shareholder or if the request for information is received more than three months after the date of the General Meeting.

The Company issued 1,913,698 book-entered registered shares and 831,688 certificated registered shares, i.e. together 2,745,386 shares with a nominal value of CZK 1,000 per share as at the date of publication of this invitation. When voting at the Company's General Meeting, one vote is attached to each share of the Company, i.e. the total number of votes as at the date of publication of the invitation is 2,745,386. A shareholder may not exercise voting rights in cases provided for by law. Voting is done by ballot, in which case shareholders will receive the ballots when registering in the attendance list. The General Meeting will first vote on proposals submitted by the Board of Directors or the Supervisory

Board. If no proposals are approved or submitted, votes will be taken on (counter) proposals submitted by shareholders. Shareholders are not obliged to exercise the voting rights attached to all of their shares in the same way; this also applies to their representatives.

The Board of Directors has prepared the Report on Relations between the Controlling Entity and the Controlled Entity, and between the Controlled Entity and Entities Controlled by the Same Controlling Entity (the "Report on Relations"). The Report on Relations (which has been verified by an auditor) indicates that the Company as a controlled entity suffered no harm as a result of the influence exercised by Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. as the controlling entity in the 2023 accounting period.

A proposal for the distribution of the Company's profit generated in 2023, including determination of the shares in the Company's profit, the term of their payment and information concerning the financial institution which will make the payment of profit shares, forms Schedule 1 to this invitation.

The shares in the Company's profit for the year 2023 will be paid to the Company's shareholders: in the case of book-entered shares, to those that were listed in the extract from the Issue Register of the Company, i.e. in the register of book-entered securities maintained in accordance with a special legal regulation as at the date decisive for the exercise of the right to a profit share, i.e. 10 May 2024 (the "Decisive Date for Exercising Profit Share Rights"), and in the case of certificated shares, to those that were listed in the list of the Company's shareholders as at the Decisive Date for Exercising Profit Share Rights (unless it is proven that the relevant entry in the list of the Company's shareholders fails to reflect the actual state of affairs as at that date).

All documents and information relating to the General Meeting, including the Annual Financial Report, the ordinary financial statements, the ordinary consolidated financial statements and main data from such financial statements, which must be published pursuant to Section 120b (1) (a), (b), (d) to (f) of the Capital Market Undertakings Act, as well as the forms of the power of attorney documents for representation of the Company's shareholders at the General Meeting will be available for inspection and can be obtained at the Company's registered office, i.e. in Kutná Hora, Vítězná 1, postcode: 284 03, from 27 March 2024 to 30 April 2024, always on business days from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All the above information and documents are also published in a manner allowing for remote access on the following website:http://www.philipmorris.cz, in the section titled "For Shareholders".

Information for shareholders, including printed source materials for the proceedings at the General Meeting, will be available at the information centre at the venue of the General Meeting.

Draft resolutions on the individual points of the agenda of the General Meeting and their reasoning

Re point 2 of the agenda (Election of the Chairperson of the General Meeting, Minutes Clerk, Minutes Verifiers and Scrutineers, and approval of the Rules of Procedure and Voting Rules Applicable to Proceedings at the General Meeting)

Draft resolution:

Mgr. Martin Hájek is elected as Chairperson of the General Meeting.

Zuzana Dušková is elected as Minutes Clerk of the General Meeting.

The following persons are elected as Minutes Verifiers of the General Meeting:

(i) Milan Vácha; and

(ii) Beata Pöthe.

The following persons are elected as Scrutineers of the General Meeting:

(i) Petr Brant; and

(ii) Ing. Martin Hlaváček.

Reasoning:

The proposal for filling in the positions of the General Meeting's bodies is based on the requirements set out in the Corporations Act and the Company's Articles of Association and follows upon the hitherto practice of the Company. In view of their qualifications and experience, the Board of Directors considers the proposed persons to be suitable candidates for holding the offices specified above.

Draft resolution:

The General Meeting approves the Rules of Procedure and Voting Rules Applicable to Proceedings at the General Meeting of Philip Morris ČR a.s. in the wording submitted by the Board of Directors of the

Company, which form Schedule 2 to this Invitation to the General Meeting.

Reasoning:

The Rules of Procedure and Voting Rules Applicable to Proceedings at the General Meeting represent an instrument foreseen by the Company's Articles of Association and, at the same time, a standard instrument used at the Company's General Meetings. The wording proposed by the Board of Directors is based on the hitherto practice of the Company and the requirements set out in the Corporations Act and the Company's Articles of Association.

The draft Rules of Procedure and Voting Rules Applicable to Proceedings at the General Meeting form an integral part of this invitation and Schedule 2 to this invitation.

Re point 3 of the agenda (The Report of the Board of Directors on the Business Activities of the Company, the Report on Relations between the Controlling Entity and the Controlled Entity and between the Controlled Entity and Entities Controlled by the Same Controlling Entity, the Report on Corporate Governance of the Company and the Summary Explanatory Report concerning certain matters mentioned in the 2023 Annual Financial Report of the Company, the proposal for the approval of the 2023 ordinary financial statements and the 2023 ordinary consolidated financial statements, and the proposal for the distribution of profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years, including an indication of the amount of profit shares)

Statement of the Company's Board of Directors:

Similarly as in previous years, the Board of Directors of the Company has prepared and submits to the shareholders the Report on the Business Activities of the Company. Furthermore, in accordance with the requirement set out in Section 118 (6) of the Capital Market Undertakings Act, the Board of Directors submits to the shareholders the Report on Corporate Governance, including the Summary Explanatory Report concerning certain matters pursuant to Section 118 (4) and (5) of the Capital Market Undertakings Act. The Report on Corporate Governance, including the Summary Explanatory Report, the Report on the Business Activities of the Company as well as the Report on Relations between the Controlling Entity and the Controlled Entity and between the Controlled Entity and Entities Controlled by the Same Controlling Entity (the "Report on Relations"), prepared pursuant to Section 82 et seq. of the Corporations Act, are all contained in the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period.

The Board of Directors has also arranged for the preparation of the ordinary financial statements of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period and of the ordinary consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period, and for the verification of these financial statements by an auditor in accordance with the relevant legal and accounting regulations requiring the preparation of these documents. The Board of Directors submits the above-mentioned documents, which are also part of the 2023 Annual Financial Report of the Company, to the General Meeting for discussion. No voting is presumed under this point of the agenda.

The Company's economic result for the 2023 calendar year accounting period is a profit of CZK 3,338,998,541.13.

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting of the Company approves the Report of the Board of Directors on the Business Activities of the Company, the ordinary financial statements of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period, the ordinary consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period, and the proposal for the distribution of profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years, including an indication of the amount of profit shares.

Re point 4 of the agenda (The Supervisory Board Report)

Statement of the Company's Board of Directors:

The purpose of this point of the agenda is to provide the results of the Supervisory Board supervisory activities and a report on the results of its review of the Report on Relations for the year 2023, which will be presented by an authorised member of the Supervisory Board within the meaning of the requirements of Sections 83 (1), 447 (3) and 449 (1) of the Corporations Act.

During the entire 2023 calendar year, the Supervisory Board of the Company monitored and evaluated the development and management of the Company's activities, in particular its financial position and activities in this area. Within its supervisory activities, the Supervisory Board also closely cooperated with another body of the Company, the audit committee, in all matters falling within the scope of competence of these two bodies, including the appointment of the statutory auditor. Based on its findings, the Supervisory Board prepared a report on the results of its activities in the 2023 calendar year accounting period in accordance with the legal regulations in force and the Company's Articles of Association, which it submits to the General Meeting for discussion and acknowledgement. In its report, the Supervisory Board states that it has not ascertained any failings and that it has no objections regarding the business activities, operation and activities of the Company or its bodies that are subject to supervisory activities of the Supervisory Board. In accordance with the legal regulations in force, the Supervisory Board also reviewed the Report on Relations prepared for the year 2023 the 2023 ordinary financial statements, the 2023 ordinary consolidated financial statements, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for their approval, and the proposal for the distribution of profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years, including an indication of the amount of profit shares. The Board of Directors declares that the Supervisory Board has not raised any objections to the above-mentioned documents. In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, the above-mentioned documents have been prepared in a due manner, in accordance with the applicable legal regulations and the Company's Articles of Association. No voting is presumed under this point of the agenda.

Re point 5 of the agenda (Approval of the Report of the Board of Directors on the Business Activities of the Company, the 2023 ordinary financial statements and the 2023 ordinary consolidated financial statements, and the proposal for the distribution of profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years, including an indication of the amount of profit shares)

Draft resolution:

The Report of the Board of Directors on the Business Activities of the Company is hereby approved in the wording submitted by the Company's Board of Directors in the form of its publication on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For shareholders".

The ordinary financial statements of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period are hereby approved in the wording submitted by the Company's Board of Directors in the form of their publication on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For shareholders", as part of the Annual Financial Report.

The ordinary consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2023 calendar year accounting period are hereby approved in the wording submitted by the Company's Board of Directors in the form of their publication on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For shareholders", as part of the Annual Financial Report.

The following distribution of the profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years is approved:

The Company's after-tax profit for the 2023 calendar year accounting period in the amount of CZK 3,338,998,541.13 and a part of the retained earnings of the Company from prior years in the amount of CZK 10,372,378.87, i.e. in aggregate CZK 3,349,370,920.00 will be paid to the Company's shareholders as profit shares. The retained earnings of the Company from prior years in the amount of CZK 27,309,388.18 will remain undistributed. A gross profit share in the amount of CZK 1,220 will thus apply to each share of the Company with a nominal value of CZK 1,000, with the total number of these shares being 2,745,386. The date decisive for exercising profit share rights is 10 May 2024, i.e. the profit shares will be paid to shareholders who will hold shares of the Company as at 10 May 2024.

Shareholders will be paid their profit shares through Česká spořitelna, a.s., a company whose registered office is in Prague 4, Olbrachtova 1929/62, postcode: 140 00, identification number: 452 44 782, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, File No. 1171.

Shareholders will be invited to send their settlement data and other supporting documents to Česká spořitelna, a.s. for the purpose of payment of their profit shares via the "Notification of the Payment of Proceeds from Securities", which will be published on 14 May 2024 in a manner allowing for remoteaccess on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For shareholders", and which will further stipulate more detailed instructions necessary for the payment of the profit shares.

Profit shares will be paid to the shareholders who are individuals during the set payment period only by wireless money transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts specified in the list of shareholders maintained by the Company, or in the register of book-entered securities in the case of book-entered shares, after the shareholders submit all the necessary documents. If the relevant bank account number is not entered in the list of shareholders or in the register of book-entered securities (or the number is not up-to-date), the relevant profit share will be paid to the bank account which the shareholder notifies to the Company through Česká spořitelna, a.s. for this purpose.

Shareholders who are individuals with a tax domicile in the Czech Republic and a bank account maintained with a bank in the Czech Republic that provides its clients with electronic identity verification in the form of a bank identity, the "Bank iD", may also be paid their profit shares on the basis of a request by the relevant shareholder submitted via the web application of Česká spořitelna, a.s. on the websitewww.vyplatadividend.cz using identity verification in the form of the Bank iD.

The method of payment of profit shares via the Bank iD referred to in the preceding paragraph above may also be used, for shareholders who are individuals with a tax domicile of the Czech Republic and a bank account maintained with a bank in the Czech Republic, for the payment of unclaimed (uncollected) or unpaid profit shares from previous years, provided that the entitlement to payment of such profit shares for previous years still exists, has not been time-barred or has not ceased to exist for any other reason. For the avoidance of doubt, it is stated that the payment of such profit shares in the aforementioned manner may be requested from 17 June 2024 (i.e. from the beginning of the payment period set out below).

Profit shares will be paid to the shareholders who are individuals after the shareholders submit all the necessary documents, including a declaration by the beneficial (ultimate) owner of the income and, if a shareholder who is a tax resident of a country other than the Czech Republic requests the application of a special withholding tax rate, also after the shareholder submits a certificate of tax domicile.

The maturity date of the profit shares is set at 17 June 2024. The payment period will last from 17 June 2024 to 31 March 2025. The "Notifications of the Payment of Proceeds from Securities" and information on the required documents will be published on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For Shareholders", and will also be provided by Česká spořitelna, a.s.

Shareholders who are legal entities will also be paid profit shares through Česká spořitelna, a.s. in accordance with the defined rules.

Profit shares will be paid to the shareholders who are legal entities only by wireless money transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts specified in the list of shareholders maintained by the Company, or in the register of book-entered securities in the case of book-entered shares. If the relevant bank account number is not entered in the list of shareholders or in the register of book-entered securities (or the number is not up-to-date), the relevant profit share will be paid to the bank account which the shareholder notifies to the Company through Česká spořitelna, a.s. for this purpose. Shareholders who are legal entities (or legal arrangements) will only be paid their profit shares after the shareholders fulfil the statutory conditions for the payment of profit shares (including the registration of the beneficial owner of each particular shareholder who is a legal entity (or legal arrangement) in the Register of Beneficial Owners (hereinafter referred to as the "Czech Beneficial Owner Register") in accordance with Section 53 (2) of the Act on Register of Beneficial Owners, if the shareholder is obliged to arrange for the registration of the beneficial owner or if the provisions of the above Act and the obligation to register the beneficial owner in the Czech Beneficial Owner Register applies to the shareholder), as well as after supplying all other required supporting documents, and, if a shareholder who is a tax resident of a country other than the Czech Republic requests the application of a special withholding tax rate, also after the shareholder submits a certificate of tax domicile.

Česká spořitelna, a.s. will be checking the registrations of beneficial owners in the Czech Beneficial

Owner Register, and shareholders who have no beneficial owner registered as at the date of payment of profit shares by Česká spořitelna, a.s. will not be paid their profit shares. If a profit share is not paid to the relevant shareholder (legal arrangement) due to the absence of registration of its beneficial ownerin the Czech Beneficial Owner Register by 31 December 2024, the right to that profit share will cease to exist (Sections 53 (2) and (3) of the Act on Register of Beneficial Owners).

A shareholder claiming a profit share or its payment within a payment period after 31 December 2024 must demonstrate and prove that its right to a profit share has not ceased to exist due to the absence of registration of its beneficial owner in the Czech Beneficial Owner Register by 31 December 2024.

Otherwise, the profit share will not be paid to that shareholder due to the fact that the shareholder's right to that payment has ceased to exist.

Contact persons at Česká spořitelna, a.s.:

Department: A332_01 Management of Financial Markets Products

Naděžda Šmídová

E-mail:vyplatadividend@csas.czMilan Williams

E-mail:vyplatadividend@csas.czContact telephone: 956 765 438

Contact address for delivery of documents for payments:

Česká spořitelna, a.s.

Department: A332_01 Management of Financial Markets Products

Budějovická 1518/13b 140 00 Prague 4

Reasoning:

Discussion and approval of the ordinary financial statements and ordinary consolidated financial statements is based on the requirements set out in the Corporations Act and the Company's Articles of Association. The Company has an obligation to annually prepare the above-mentioned documents and the Board of Directors submits the documents for approval to the General Meeting of the Company in accordance with the Corporations Act. The particular ordinary financial statements and ordinary consolidated financial statements for the 2023 calendar year accounting period give a true and fair view of the affairs and asset transfers and of other assets, liabilities and other liability items, expenses and earnings and economic results of the Company and the consolidated unit of the Company. The ordinary financial statements and ordinary consolidated financial statements for the 2023 calendar year accounting period have been approved by the auditor of the Company without any reservations and reviewed by the Supervisory Board, which has not found any deficiencies and, therefore, recommended them to the General Meeting for approval (see the Supervisory Board's Report under point 4 of the agenda of the General Meeting). The ordinary financial statements and ordinary consolidated financial statements for the 2023 calendar year accounting period are included in the Annual Financial Report. The Annual Financial Report is published in a manner allowing for remote access on the Company's websitehttp://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For shareholders".

The authority to adopt resolutions on distribution of the Company's profit lies with the Company's General Meeting according to the Corporations Act and the Company's Articles of Association. A share in profit is determined on the basis of the ordinary financial statements approved by the Company's General Meeting. The Board of Directors proposes to distribute the profit for the year 2023 and a part of the retained earnings from prior years in the amount which corresponds to the requirements of the Corporations Act and the Company's Articles of Association. The amount of the profit to be distributed is stated in the proposed resolution. This draft resolution specifies the amount of the profit share per each share as well as other information for payment of the profit shares, i.e. the date decisive for exercising profit share rights. In the view of the Board of Directors, the proposed amount of the profit shares to be paid out reflects the achieved economic results, financial possibilities and needs of theCompany, and in particular the exercise of the shareholder rights to payment of the profit shares will not hinder the current or future activities of the Company. The Supervisory Board has reviewed the Board of Directors' proposal and recommends it to the General Meeting for approval (see the Supervisory Board's Report under point 4 of the agenda of the General Meeting).

The requirement to enter the beneficial owner in the Czech Beneficial Owner Register applicable to any shareholder who is obliged to arrange for such entry, as a condition for payment of a profit share, reflects the provisions of Act No. 37/2021 Coll., on Register of Beneficial Owners, as amended.

Re point 6 of the agenda (Approval of the 2023 Remuneration Report)

Draft resolution:

The 2023 Remuneration Report is hereby approved in the wording submitted by the Board of Directors of the Company, which forms Schedule 3 to the Invitation to the General Meeting.

Reasoning:

In accordance with Section 121o of the Act on Business Activities on the Capital Market, the Company has prepared a report on remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board for the 2023 calendar year accounting period, which provides a complete overview of the remuneration granted or payable during the 2023 calendar year accounting period to the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board directly by the Company or by a company of the Philip Morris group. The submitted Remuneration Report has been audited in accordance with law. In accordance with the requirement of Section 121o (3) of the Act on Business Activities on the Capital Market, the Board of Directors submits the 2023 Remuneration Report to the General Meeting for approval.

The Remuneration Report serves to inform the shareholders of the actual remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board. The wording of the 2023 Remuneration Report submitted by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting for approval is published in a manner allowing for remote access at the following website:http://www.philipmorris.cz,in the section titled "For shareholders". The 2023 Remuneration Report is also available for view to each shareholder free of charge at the registered office of the Company, i.e. in Kutná Hora, Vítězná 1, postcode 284 03, from 27

March 2024 to 30 April 2024, always on business days between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Any shareholder may request that a copy of the 2023 Remuneration Report be sent to it at the shareholder's own expense and risk.

The 2023 Remuneration Report forms an integral part of this invitation and is attached to it as Schedule 3.

Re point 7 of the agenda (Approval of the Remuneration Policy)

Draft resolution:

The Remuneration Policy of the Company is hereby approved in the wording submitted by the Board of Directors of the Company, which forms Schedule 4 to the Invitation to the General Meeting.

Reasoning:

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 121k of the Capital Market Undertakings Act, the issuer of shares or any similar securities admitted to trading on the European regulated market is obliged to adopt a remuneration policy. The General Meeting of the Company adopted a decision on 1 July 2020, via the decision-making performed outside the meeting (per rollam), by which it approved the Remuneration Policy of the Company. Under Section 121k of the Capital Market Undertakings Act, the Board of Directors of the issuer of shares is obliged to submit to the General Meeting the remuneration policy for approval in case of material changes or at least once every four years. Given that the four-year period for submitting the remuneration policy to the General Meeting for approval will expire this year, the Board of Directors is submitting a restated draft of the Remuneration Policy to the General Meeting for approval.

10