    TABAK   CS0008418869

PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.

(TABAK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
17440.00 CZK   -0.57%
Philip Morris : PMI Integrated Report 2022
PU
Philip Morris : Integrovaná zpráva PMI 2022 (anglicky)
PU
Philip Morris : ČR a.s. Reports Positive Results in the Face of a Challenging Year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philip Morris : PMI Integrated Report 2022

04/05/2023 | 08:31am EDT
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

we were

we are transforming for good

we will be

2022 SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS

02

Philip Morris International - Integrated Report 2022

Overview

Strategy

Governance

Product impact

Operational impact

Fundamentals

Reporting and performance

03

About PMI

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector.

The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In November 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match -

a leader in oral nicotine delivery - creating a global

smoke-free champion led by the companies' IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match's General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). As of December 31, 2022, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 73 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 17.8 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. Smoke- free products accounted for approximately 32% of PMI's total full-year 2022 net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and, through its Vectura Fertin Pharma subsidiary, aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences.

a For more information, please visit www.pmi.comand www.pmiscience.com

Contents

Overview

2022 highlights

04

PMI's Statement of Purpose

05

Message from our Chief Executive Officer

06

Our global footprint

08

Message from our Chief Financial Officer

10

Megatrends

12

Industry trends

14

Stakeholder engagement

18

Strategy

Value creation

22

Transforming for good

24

Business Transformation Metrics

26

Anchoring sustainability at the core of our strategy

28

Our 2025 Roadmap

30

PMI Sustainability Index

31

P R O D U C T

I M P A C T

Maximize the benefits of smoke-free products

52

Purposefully phase out cigarettes

70

Seek net positive impact in wellness and healthcare

74

Reduce post-consumer waste

78

O P E R AT I O N A L

I M P A C T

About this report at a glance

We are pleased to present PMI's Integrated Report 2022, which aims to provide an objective description of our business model, strategy, performance, and prospects in relation to our priority economic, environmental, social, and governance topics. Contents of this report are shaped by

a formal sustainability materiality assessment conducted in 2021 (read more about it here).

Unless otherwise indicated, the data contained herein cover our operations worldwide for the full calendar year 2022 or reflect the status as of December

31, 2022. Where not specified, data comes from PMI financials, nonfinancials, or estimates.

Unless explicitly stated, the data, information, and aspirations in this report do not incorporate PMI's Vectura Fertin Pharma business (consolidating the 2021 acquisitions

of wellness and healthcare companies Fertin Pharma A/S, Vectura Group plc., and OtiTopic, Inc.), nor the late 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match AB. As we evolve and continue to integrate these business acquisitions, we will, where material and feasible, include them into our ESG reporting in future reporting periods.

This report is accompanied by a set of publications available for download on PMI.com or planned to be issued shortly after this report publication:

a Read more about this report here

Governance and management

Board of Directors and Company Management

36

Message from our Chief Sustainability Officer

38

Sustainability governance and management

40

Risk management

46

Fundamentals

Conduct R&D responsibly and transparently

166

Sustain product reliability

168

Nicotine science

170

Uphold business ethics and integrity

173

Respect human rights

176

Manage our supply chain sustainably

179

Safeguard privacy and protect data

184

Apply fair fiscal practices

185

Foster an empowered and inclusive workplace

98

Improve the quality of life of people

in our supply chain

118

Tackle climate change

134

Preserve nature

150

Reporting and performance

About this report

188

Performance in ESG ratings, rankings, and indices

189

Performance metrics

190

Independent assurance report

202

Glossary of terms and acronyms

205

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

210

Notes

211

War in Ukraine

211

©2023 Philip Morris International, Inc. All rights reserved.

04

Philip Morris International - Integrated Report 2022

2022 highlights

PRO D U C T I M PAC T

24.9 m

32.1%

73

Overview

Strategy

Governance

Product impact

Operational impact

Fundamentals

Reporting and performance

05

PMI's Statement of Purpose

PMI aims to completely replace cigarettes as

soon as possible with smoke-free products that

Message from PMI's

are scientifically substantiated to be less harmful

Executive Chairman

than smoking and to evolve in the longer term

into a broader lifestyle, consumer wellness,

and healthcare company.

Estimated total adult users of

Of net revenues derived from

Markets where PMI smoke-free products

PMI's smoke-free products

smoke-free products

are available for sale, of which 42% in

SOCIAL

(2021: 21.7 m)1

(2021: 29.5%)2

low- and middle-income countries

(2021: 71, 42%)3

USD 10.7 bn

91%

USD 0.3 bn

Cumulative investment behind

Of total shipment volume covered by

Annual net revenue from wellness

smoke-free products since 2008

youth access prevention programs

and healthcare products

(2021: USD 9.2 bn)4

in indirect retail channels

(2021: USD 0.1 bn)

(2021: 91%)5

ENVIRONMENT

86%

68%

8.5%

(2021: 86%)6

Recycling rate of IQOS devices

Of shipment volume covered by

Of shipment volume covered

returned to our centralized recycling

markets with anti-littering programs

by markets with smoke-free

hubs (weighted-average percentage

in place for combustible cigarettes

consumables take-back programs7

of each device that is recycled)

O PE R ATI O N A L I M PAC T

SOCIAL

40.7%

7

exceeding our 2022 target of 40%

since 2018 in highest-risk countries

Of management positions held by women,

Human rights impact assessments conducted

(2021: 39.7%)

(2021: 5)

ENVIRONMENT

55%

Triple A

Proportion of tobacco purchased at no risk of net deforestation

Score from CDP for climate,

of managed natural forest and no conversion of natural ecosystems

forest, and water security for

(2021: 37%)

the third consecutive year

Our company's purpose is clearly articulated in PMI's Statement of Purpose, a declaration issued by our Board of Directors. The Statement of Purpose also recognizes those stakeholders most critical

to long-term value creation and sustainability. Excerpts from PMI's Statement of Purpose:

"The Company is actively accelerating the decline of cigarette smoking beyond what traditional tobacco control measures can achieve alone."

"PMI remains committed to accelerating the end of smoking and laying the foundations of a strong business in areas of wellness and healthcare as we strive to develop commercially successful products that have a net positive impact on society."

"PMI's key stakeholder constituencies, which are fundamental to both the achieving of its purpose and to the pace of its progress, will be affected in different ways by PMI's transformation."

"PMI believes that with the right regulatory encouragement and support from civil society, cigarette sales can end within

10 to 15 years in many countries."

About PMI's Statement of Purpose

André Calantzopoulos

Executive Chairman

PMI announced a bold change of vision in 2016: to base its future success on smoke-free products, with the aim for these products to completely replace cigarettes as soon as possible for those who continue to use nicotine. The company has been disrupting itself from the inside out since then, focusing its resources on the development, the scientific substantiation, and the commercialization of smoke-free products that are less harmful than smoking. In the process, it has accumulated learnings and broadened its capabilities. This

has allowed us to expand our purpose beyond the sole goal of phasing out cigarettes, with an intent to evolve into a broader lifestyle, consumer wellness, and healthcare company commercializing products that go beyond tobacco and nicotine.

PMI's purpose is grounded in science, technology, and sustainability, and sets PMI's long-term horizon. Clarity of purpose is fundamental to guide our efforts and resource allocation. It enables the company to maintain consistency and coherence as it transforms rapidly in order to leave cigarettes behind and ventures into areas that represent new avenues of growth.

a Read PMI's full Statement of Purpose

1 Figures pertain to total IQOS users. See Glossary.

  • For definition of net revenues related to smoke-free products, see Glossary. 2022 figure includes Swedish Match net revenues from November 11, 2022 (acquisition date) to December 31, 2022. 2021 data exclude the impact related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments.
  • Including Swedish Match and excluding PMI Duty Free. Classification of low- and middle-income countries is based on World Bank report issued in July 2022.
    4 Investments reflect research, product and commercial development, production capacity, scientific substantiation, and studies on adult smoker understanding.
    5 Total shipment volume includes cigarettes, other tobacco products (OTPs), and smoke-free product consumables, See PMI's ESG KPI Protocol 2022for further details.
    6 Recycling rate: percentage of the weight of each device that is recycled, weighted-average depending on device type and processing facility (includes 80% recycling and 6% energy recovery). 2022 data cover CIRCLE hubs in Hungary and Japan.

7 Shipment volume includes heated tobacco units, e-vapor cartridges, and e-vapor disposables. See PMI's ESG KPI Protocol 2022for further details.

On March 24, 2022, PMI published its 2022 Proxy Statement, which contained a Letter from the Board of Directors that corresponds to PMI's Statement of Purpose. The groundwork for the Statement of Purpose was laid in the 2017 Proxy Statementin a letter to shareholders from the Board of Directors announcing for the first time our company's smoke-free vision. It was reaffirmed in the 2020 Proxy Statement.

06

Philip Morris International - Integrated Report 2022

Message from our Chief Executive Officer

Overview

Strategy

Governance

Product impact

Operational impact

Fundamentals

Reporting and performance

07

"Our company continued to transform at a pace and scale unprecedented compared to analogous transitions."

Despite its many tests, 2022 was a remarkable year that brought our employees closer and saw us make measurable strides toward achieving our purpose.

As I look back, I see not so much the challenges as everything that we were able to accomplish together. Our company continued to transform at a pace and scale unprecedented compared to analogous transitions. Almost seven years since we announced our vision

of a smoke-free future, the volume of combustible tobacco products made and sold by our company has decreased by 27 percent. This past year, we kept our relentless focus on that ambition, dedicating 99 percent of our research and development and 74 percent of our commercial expenditure to smoke-free products. I can proudly report that, in 2022, smoke-free products represented 32.1 percent of our net revenues, and we estimate that, by year-end, almost 25 million adults were using our main smoke-free product, IQOS.

To further accelerate progress, we achieved two critical milestones in 2022: our acquisition of Swedish Match and the agreement to take full control of IQOS in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024. With over 30 million adult smokers, the U.S. represents an immense opportunity to strengthen our smoke-free position and achieve a future without cigarettes. Swedish Match will also be a crucial component of our growth. Like us, they are committed to a smoke- free future. Bringing together our two companies has expanded our portfolio and geographic footprint, placing a future free from cigarettes more firmly in our grasp. This Integrated Report does not comprehensively account for the impact of this acquisition due to its recent nature, but we look forward to sharing the progress achieved through the integration of our two businesses in our next report.

Our sustainability strategies continue apace as we seek to tackle the impacts of both our products (what we produce) and our operations (how we produce).

Managing the social impacts of our products by ensuring that they do not reach unintended audiences is a priority, and we continue to put in place youth access prevention safeguards in our direct and indirect retail channels. Mindful of the importance of reducing post- consumer waste, we made progress in implementing take-back programs for our smoke-free devices and consumables. We increased our repair capabilities, piloted IQOS ILUMA Refresh in Japan, and are on

track to reach a cumulative one million smoke-free electronic devices refreshed or repaired by 2025.

On the social side of our operations, we expanded access to structured lifelong learning offers to an estimated 80 percent of PMI employees. To accelerate our progress on human rights, we published a strengthened Human Rights Commitment and completed our sixth and seventh human rights impact assessments, in Brazil and Malaysia. In our tobacco supply chain, we are on track to reduce the prevalence of child labor among the farms from which PMI buys tobacco and to increase the proportion of contracted farmers supplying tobacco to PMI who make a living income.

On the environmental side, CDP recognized our leadership with a Triple A score for the third consecutive year. We continued decarbonizing our direct operations and saw 13 PMI factories certified as carbon neutral. Moreover, the Science Based Targets initiative has validated our 2040 net-zeroscience-based target (scope 1+2+3). We are progressing well toward our target to purchase tobacco at no risk of deforestation of managed natural forests and no conversion of natural ecosystems. In conjunction with the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) in December, we announced new long-term biodiversity and water ambitions and strategies, aligned with the post-2020 biodiversity framework adopted by parties to the convention.

To further substantiate our commitment to sustainability, we introduced PMI's bespoke Sustainability Index, representing 30 percent of our long-term performance- based equity executive compensation.

While we progressed well on our work to address our priority ESG issues, we know that we must accelerate efforts in some areas.

Climate change, rising levels of natural resource scarcity, and an increasingly fragmented and too often disrupted global supply chain-coupled with unforeseen events such as the war in Ukraine and its far-reachingimpacts-have hampered our ability to reduce our scope 3 emissions as quickly as we planned to. Nevertheless, we continue working towards reaching our goals

and focus on crafting and implementing innovative solutions to drive better sourcing and supply chain management that promotes resilience in the short term and allows us to achieve our decarbonization ambitions for scope 1, 2 and 3 in the long term.

We continue to work towards improving our gender balance in senior roles. We remain committed to achieving a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, including increased female representation in leadership positions. We are cognizant that a diverse workplace can increase innovation and foster better solutions, and will help our business grow.

Our geographic expansion to make our smoke-free products available in more markets was slower than previous years, partly as a consequence of supply chain disruption linked to the war in Ukraine. We will continue our focus on the rollout of IQOS ILUMA and to work on obtaining appropriate regulatory and fiscal frameworks in markets in order to further our successful geographic expansion.

Our ability to respond and adapt to change and sudden disruptions will continue to be tested over time, and I am confident that the resilience of our people and the strength of our purpose will allow our organization to prosper. Our Integrated Report 2022 provides visibility into not only how we are performing today but how we are building preparedness to succeed in coming years. It is my hope that this report will spark dialogue and that our stakeholders will accept our invitation to judge us not for the company we were but for the company we are today (including the tangible progress we have made thus far) and, importantly, the one that we are working hard to become. It is through constructive engagement that we will accelerate the pace of meaningful and impactful change and complete our transformation, for good.

Jacek Olczak

Chief Executive Officer

"Our ability to respond and adapt to change and sudden disruptions will continue to be tested over time, and I am confident that the resilience of our people and the strength of our purpose will allow our organization to prosper."

08

Philip Morris International - Integrated Report 2022

Our global footprint

Overview

Strategy

Governance

Product impact

Operational impact

Fundamentals

Reporting and performance

09

2022 overview by PMI segment

Our product portfolio

Smoke-free products

32.1%

Smoke-free products

Our smoke-free product portfolio is composed of three main product categories: heated tobacco, e-vapor, and oral nicotine. Our leading smoke-free product is a heated tobacco product (also referred to as heat-not-burn product) commercialized under

Proportion of PMI's total

2022 net revenues generated by each segment

Proportion of 2022 net revenues derived from smoke- free products in each segment

Proportion of global workforce by segment

Number of PMI-owned manufacturing facilities in each segment

South &

Americas

Wellness

European

Eastern

Middle East

Southeast

East Asia &

(incl. the

Swedish

and

Union

Europe

& Africa

Asia

Australia

U.S.)

Match

Healthcare

38%

12%

12%

14%

16%

6%

1%

1%

40%

35%

9%

1%

58%

5%

78%

100%

28%

8%

4%

35%

5%

10%

9%

2%

13

3

4

10

2

6

14

1

the IQOS brand that uses sophisticated electronics to heat tobacco in a controlled manner to release flavors and nicotine without combustion. Our e-vapor products, commercialized in 2022 under

Notes:

Figures in the above table are rounded. For definition of net revenues derived from smoke-free products, see Glossary.

As of December 31, 2022, we managed our business in six geographical segments, a Swedish Match segment (reflecting operating results from November 11, 2022 (acquisition date) to December 31, 2022) and a Wellness and Healthcare segment (which includes the operating results of our new Wellness and Healthcare business, Vectura Fertin Pharma). See Glossary.

PMI's net

revenues in

20221

the IQOS VEEV and VEEBA brands, generate an aerosol by heating an e-liquid formulation. We are also present in oral nicotine products, including in nicotine pouches with the brand SHIRO, as well as with the leading brand ZYN following the acquisition of Swedish Match in November 2022.

71,070

Employees worldwide 1

73

Markets where PMI smoke-free products are available for sale 2

Operations Center:

Lausanne, Switzerland

Headquarters:

European

South &

Stamford, CT, USA

Southeast Asia

Union

Eastern

Europe

Combustible tobacco products

67.9%

Combustible tobacco products

We seek to maintain our competitive position in the cigarette market while we transition away from combustible tobacco products. This helps to finance our R&D into smoke-free alternatives, their manufacturing and commercialization, and to accelerate our transformation, while opening the way for the industry to follow our lead. In addition, it gives us faster and direct access to trade and adult smokers. Our cigarette brands are sold in around 175 markets, in many of which they hold the number one or number two market share position. Our portfolio includes a wide range of premium, mid-price, and lower-price brands, including Marlboro, L&M, Chesterfield, Philip Morris, and Parliament, which are among the 15 most popular brands in the international cigarette

223,299

Contracted farmers supplying us with tobacco, located in 20 countries

24.9 m

Estimated users of PMI smoke-free products3

Middle East

East Asia

& Africa

& Australia

Americas

(incl. the U.S.)

market (which excludes China and the U.S.).

PMI-owned

Third-party

Third-party operators

manufacturing facilities 4

manufacturers

(in Indonesia)

1 Incorporating Vectura Fertin Pharma, as well as the

53

31

38

2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, PMI employed

approximately 79,800 people worldwide at year-end 2022.

  • For definition of net revenues related to smoke-free products and combustible tobacco products, see Glossary. Including Swedish Match net revenues from November 11, 2022 (acquisition date) to December 31, 2022.

2

Including Swedish Match.

3

Figures pertain to total IQOS users. See Glossary.

4

Including Swedish Match and Vectura Fertin Pharma.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris CR a.s. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 12:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 20 785 M 970 M 970 M
Net income 2022 3 685 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 7,81%
Capitalization 47 880 M 2 235 M 2 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Gontkovicová Director-Commercial Development
Stefan Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Andrzej Cerek Operations Director
Stanislava Juríková Member-Supervisory Board
Alena Zemplinerová Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.4.31%2 235
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.63%151 397
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-14.32%78 536
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-9.25%21 494
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.83%7 806
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.45%1 121
