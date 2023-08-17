By Denny Jacob

Kaival Brands Innovations Group's subsidiary amended its agreement with an affiliate of tobacco giant Philip Morris International.

The company, which sells electronic cigarettes, said subsidiary Kaival Brands International amended its agreement with Philip Morris Products for the development and distribution of e-cigarettes in markets outside of the U.S.

Both sides agreed to revise certain terms, which provide for a fixed pricing structure with volume-driven increases and a recapture of non-recurring engineering costs by Kaival Brands International, among other terms part of the amended agreement.

Kaival Brands Innovations said it expects a reconciliation payment of about $135,000 and projected about $300,000 in additional royalties to be earned through the end of 2023.

Kaival Brands Innovations Chief Executive Eric Mosser said the revised agreement simplifies the payment structure, resulting in cost savings of about $2.7 million for the company over the lifetime of the license agreement.

