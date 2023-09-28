Philip Morris International, Inc. is one of the world leading producers of cigarettes and tobacco products. In 2021, the group sold 624.9 billion cigarettes (under the brands Marlboro, Parliament, Chesterfield, L&M, Bond Street, Philip Morris, Next, Lark, Sampoerna A, Dji Sam Soe, etc.) and 95 billion heated tobacco (IQOS, HEETS, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks et Fiit and Miix brands). At the end of 2021, Philip Morris International had more than 39 production sites worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Americas (5.9%), European Union (39.1%), East Asia and Australia (18.9%), South and Southeast Asia (14%), Eastern Europe (11.3%), Middle East and Africa (10.5%) and other (0.3%).

Sector Tobacco