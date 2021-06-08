Log in
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Philip Morris Affirms Guidance, Notes Impact From Saudi Assessments

06/08/2021 | 05:33am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Philip Morris International Inc. on Tuesday reaffirmed previously issued quarterly and full-year guidance, but said customs assessments in Saudi Arabia may eat into unadjusted earnings this year.

The tobacco company said it continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings of $5.95 to $6.05 a share, as well as second-quarter earnings of $1.50 to $1.55 a share.

Last week, Saudi Arabia's Customs Appeal Committee rejected Philip Morris distributors' challenge to additional customs duties. The decision could detract from full-year unadjusted earnings by up to 18 cents a share, Philip Morris said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-21 0733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34630.24 Delayed Quote.13.56%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.67% 98.56 Delayed Quote.19.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 277 M - -
Net income 2021 9 503 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 105,81 $
Last Close Price 98,56 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.19.05%153 609
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC2.44%90 012
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.13%37 676
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC5.05%21 444
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.3.48%879
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-3.93%668