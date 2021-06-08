Philip Morris Affirms Guidance, Notes Impact From Saudi Assessments

By Matt Grossman

Philip Morris International Inc. on Tuesday reaffirmed previously issued quarterly and full-year guidance, but said customs assessments in Saudi Arabia may eat into unadjusted earnings this year.

The tobacco company said it continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings of $5.95 to $6.05 a share, as well as second-quarter earnings of $1.50 to $1.55 a share.

Last week, Saudi Arabia's Customs Appeal Committee rejected Philip Morris distributors' challenge to additional customs duties. The decision could detract from full-year unadjusted earnings by up to 18 cents a share, Philip Morris said.

