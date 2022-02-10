Philip Morris International : 2021 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call Script

Philip Morris International Inc.

2021 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

February 10, 2022

NICK ROLLI

Welcome. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our 2021 fourth-quarter and full year results. You may access the release on www.pmi.com.

A glossary of terms, including the definition for reduced-risk products, or "RRPs," as well as adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and additional heated tobacco unit market data are at the end of today's webcast slides, which are posted on our website. Unless otherwise stated, all references to IQOS are to our IQOS heat-not-burn products, and all references to smoke-free products are to our RRPs.

Growth rates presented on an organic basis reflect currency-neutral underlying results. Following the acquisitions of Fertin Pharma, OtiTopic and Vectura Group, PMI added the "Other" category in the third quarter of 2021. Business operations for the "Other" category are evaluated separately from the geographical operating segments.

Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. I direct your attention to the Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements disclosure in today's presentation and press release for a review of the various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements.

Please also note the additional Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements related to COVID-19.

It's now my pleasure to introduce Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer. Over to you, Jacek.