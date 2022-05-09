Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 01:37:17 pm EDT
101.05 USD   +2.13%
12:58pPhilip Morris International Confirms Potential Offer Discussions with Swedish Match AB
DJ
12:55pPhilip Morris International Confirms Talks for Potential Acquisition of Swedish Match
MT
12:31pPhilip Morris International Inc. Confirms Discussions With Swedish Match AB Regarding Potential Offer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris International Confirms Potential Offer Discussions with Swedish Match AB

05/09/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Philip Morris International Inc. on Monday confirmed discussions with Swedish Match AB regarding a potential offer.

The tobacco giant said discussions are in progress and it is uncertain whether an offer will be made. It added that it doesn't intend to comment further on discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Philip Morris International is in advanced talks to acquire the Stockholm-based company in a deal that could be valued at $15 billion or more as it looks to bolster its exposure to the growing market for smoke-free brands. It also reported that talks could yield a deal as soon as this week, though they could still fall apart.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1257ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.99% 100.88 Delayed Quote.4.15%
S&P 500 -2.71% 4011.18 Real-time Quote.-13.49%
SWEDISH MATCH AB -0.58% 76.06 Delayed Quote.6.22%
All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12:58pPhilip Morris International Confirms Potential Offer Discussions with Swedish Match AB
DJ
12:55pPhilip Morris International Confirms Talks for Potential Acquisition of Swedish Match
MT
12:31pPhilip Morris International Inc. Confirms Discussions With Swedish Match AB Regarding P..
BU
12:22pSweden's Match Confirms Talks of a Possible Takeover by Philip Morris International
MT
12:21pSwedish Match confirms discussions regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedi..
AQ
12:13pPhilip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match
RE
12:02pPhilip Morris in talks to buy European rival Swedish Match -WSJ
RE
11:57aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL IN TALKS : Wsj
MT
10:29aPhilip Morris Stock Rises on Report of Talks to Buy Swedish Match
DJ
05/06Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 512 M - -
Net income 2022 8 536 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 69 600
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 98,94 $
Average target price 109,45 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.15%154 655
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.72%93 906
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC2.54%19 390
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.86%11 890
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED3.93%781
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-25.25%524