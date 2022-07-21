Homepage Equities United States Nyse Philip Morris International, Inc. News Summary PM US7181721090 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (PM) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10:49 2022-07-21 am EDT 94.65 USD +5.36% 10:34a PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : DELIVERED 2022 SECOND-QUARTER REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 AND PRO FORMA (EXCLUDING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE) ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.32, REPRESENTING CURRENCY-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 5.6%; - Form 8-K PU 10:14a PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Script (PDF 56 KB) PU 09:53a WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Growth stocks are back in favor Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Philip Morris International : DELIVERED 2022 SECOND-QUARTER REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 AND PRO FORMA (EXCLUDING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE) ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.32, REPRESENTING CURRENCY-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 5.6%; - Form 8-K 07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT Send by mail :

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 - Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today announces its 2022 second-quarter and first-half results. Growth rates presented in this press release on an organic basis reflect adjusted results, excluding currency, acquisitions and disposals. Given the uncertainty and volatility regarding the company's operations in Russia and Ukraine, PMI is also providing figures and comparisons on a pro forma basis, which exclude the company's operations in these two markets for all periods and provide a more comparable view of PMI's business performance. A glossary of key terms, definitions and explanatory notes is included at the end of this press release. Adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the schedules to this press release. 2022 SECOND-QUARTER & YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date Reported Pro Forma Adjusted Reported Pro Forma Adjusted Total Shipment Volume Growth 1.1% 3.0% 2.2% 4.0% HTU Shipment Volume (units billion) 24.8 20.1 49.6 40.2 - Growth 1.9% 7.4% 7.7% 12.6% Net Revenue Growth 3.1% 6.2% (a) 2.6% 8.1% (a) Operating Income Growth (2.3)% 1.6% (a) (3.3)% 5.4% (a) Operating Income Margin Growth (2.2)pp (1.9) pp (a) (2.5)pp (1.1) pp (a) Diluted Earnings per Share $1.43 $1.32 $2.93 $2.79 - Growth 2.9% 5.6% (b) -% 10.4% (b) (a) On an organic basis

(b) Excluding currency



Second-Quarter •Net revenues from smoke-free products accounted for 29.9% of total net revenues, or 29.1% on a pro forma basis •Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets up by 1.2 points to 7.5% on a pro forma basis •Pro forma total IQOS users at quarter-end estimated at approximately 19.0 million (up by 3.2 million or 20.5% versus June 30, 2021), of which approximately 13.2 million had switched to IQOS and stopped smoking •Announced recommended public offer for Swedish Match AB of SEK 106 in cash per share (see "Swedish Match AB Offer" section on page 6) and suspension of PMI's three-year share repurchase program (see "Share Repurchase Program" section on page 6) •Declared regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $5.00 Six Months Year-to-Date •Net revenues from smoke-free products accounted for 30.5% of total net revenues, or 29.7% on a pro forma basis •Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets up by 1.1 points to 7.5% on a pro forma basis "First and foremost, the war in Ukraine continues to deeply affect the lives of our employees and families in the region," said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. "My first priority is to give them the help they need and as a company we are focused on doing our utmost to support them throughout this conflict." "Turning to our results, our strong underlying performance continued in the second quarter, with top- and bottom-line growth exceeding our initial expectations. This reflected excellent IQOS momentum, including accelerating growth in pro forma total IQOS users and heated tobacco unit in-market sales volume, as well as favorable cigarette category trends." "We are raising our outlook for the full year and now expect to deliver pro forma adjusted growth in net revenues of 6% to 8%, on an organic basis, and diluted EPS of 10% to 12%, excluding currency, underpinned by pro forma heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 90 to 92 billion units." "Building on our excellent financial results in 2021, this year's outlook puts us well on track to comfortably exceed our minimum compound annual net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS growth targets for 2021 to 2023 on a pro forma basis." 2022 SECOND-QUARTER SUMMARY Pro forma adjusted net revenues increased by 6.2% on an organic basis, notably reflecting pro forma total shipment volume growth of 3.0%, driven by cigarettes (+2.4%) and heated tobacco units (+7.4%). As anticipated in April, heated tobacco unit shipment volume in the quarter was adversely impacted by the timing of shipments to Japan (approximately 2 billion units, which are expected in the second half) as the company manages the cancellation of planned heated tobacco unit manufacturing in Russia and disruptions in global supply chains generally. In-market sales for heated tobacco units increased by 19.9% in the quarter on a pro forma basis, a slight acceleration versus the first quarter. Pro forma adjusted net revenue per unit increased by 3.0% on an organic basis, reflecting a further increase in the proportion of heated tobacco units in PMI's sales mix (albeit at a lower rate than in prior quarters, due to the - 2 -

above-mentioned timing impact involving heated tobacco unit shipments to Japan) and higher pricing. Pro forma pricing for combustible products increased by 3.5%, or by almost 5% excluding Indonesia. Pro forma adjusted operating income margin declined by 1.9 points on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: (i) investment to further expand and match the speed of growth of PMI's smoke-free portfolio, including the initial higher cost of ILUMA devices and heated tobacco units, as well as the transitory dilutive margin impact of higher device sales from the roll-out of ILUMA and the replenishment of distribution channels as device constraints ease (following component-related shortages) to support re-accelerating IQOS user growth; (ii) the impact of supply chain disruptions, notably due to the war in Ukraine; and (iii) cost inflation driven by the global pandemic recovery and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, notably for certain direct materials, wages, energy and transportation costs. The decline also reflected a challenging prior year comparison, which included substantial productivity savings. Despite the specific margin pressures in the quarter, the company's strong net revenue growth, coupled with the positive effects from higher pricing and operating cost efficiencies, drove adjusted diluted EPS of $1.48 and pro forma adjusted diluted EPS of $1.32, reflecting currency-neutral growth of 3.8% and 5.6%, respectively, as shown in the table below. Quarters Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Currency Var. excl. Currency Reported Diluted EPS $ 1.43 $ 1.39 $ (0.16) 14.4 % Asset impairment and exit costs - 0.04 Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.01 Saudi Arabia customs assessments - 0.14 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer 0.02 - Charges related to the war in Ukraine 0.04 - Tax items (0.03) - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.48 $ 1.58 $ (0.16) 3.8 % Less: Net earnings attributable to Russia and Ukraine 0.16 0.15 0.03 Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.32 $ 1.43 $ (0.19) 5.6 % - 3 -

2022 FULL-YEAR FORECAST Full-Year 2022

Forecast 2021 Growth Reported Diluted EPS $5.73 - $5.88 $ 5.83 Adjustments: Asset impairment and exit costs - 0.12 Equity investee ownership dilution - (0.04) Amortization of intangibles 0.08 0.05 Saudi Arabia customs assessments - 0.14 Charges related to the war in Ukraine 0.07 - Fair value adj. for equity security investments (1) 0.03 - Asset acquisition cost - 0.03 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer 0.02 - Tax items (0.03) - Total Adjustments 0.17 0.30 Adjusted Diluted EPS $5.90 - $6.05 $ 6.13 Less: Net earnings attributable to Russia and Ukraine (2) 0.67 - 0.71 0.60 Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS $5.23 - $5.34 $ 5.53 Less: Pro Forma Currency (0.86) Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS, ex-currency $6.09 - $6.20 $ 5.53 10% - 12% 1) Reflects the adjustment resulting from share price movements in PMI's investments in India and Sri Lanka, which are publicly traded entities that are not controlled or influenced by PMI 2) Includes a favorable currency variance of $0.17 per share for full-year 2022 Reported diluted EPS is forecast to be in a range of $5.73 to $5.88, at prevailing exchange rates, versus reported diluted EPS of $5.83 in 2021. Excluding (i) 2022 adjustments of $0.17 per share, (ii) net earnings attributable to Russia and Ukraine of $0.67 to $0.71 per share assumed for full-year 2022, and (iii) an adverse pro forma currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of $0.86 per share, this forecast represents a projected increase of 10% to 12% versus pro forma adjusted diluted EPS of $5.53 in 2021, as outlined in the above table. 2022 Full-Year Forecast Assumptions This forecast assumes: •The full contribution of the company's operations in Russia and Ukraine for the entire year; •No asset impairment costs or further other charges related to the company's operations in Russia or Ukraine; •No contribution from the operations of Swedish Match in 2022 following the assumed transaction close in the fourth quarter and no further costs associated with the Swedish Match offer; •Continuing uncertainty over the pace of the ongoing recovery from pandemic-related effects on the operating environment, notably in select geographies in PMI's South & Southeast Asia Region; •A continued gradual improvement in PMI's duty-free business outside Asia; •An improving IQOS device supply situation, with some remaining uncertainty on the timing of full IQOS availability; - 4 -

•The impact on TEREA heated tobacco unit production capacity build-up due to the decision to cancel manufacturing plans in Russia; •A pro forma estimated total international industry volume change, excluding China and the U.S., of approximately flat to +1%; •Pro forma total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume growth for PMI of approximately 1.5% to 2.5%; •Pro forma heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 90 to 92 billion units, compared to pro forma shipment volume of 73.5 billion units in 2021; •Pro forma adjusted net revenue growth of approximately 6.0% to 8.0% on an organic basis (compared to 2021 pro forma adjusted net revenues of $29.2 billion), which includes the adverse full-year impact of moving to highly inflationary accounting in Turkey, effective April 1st, of approximately 0.7 points; •A pro forma adjusted operating income margin change of flat to +50 basis points on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: •the continued favorable product mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products, coupled with the benefit of further operating leverage and accelerated operating efficiencies; •the expectation of a lower gross margin primarily due to: ◦the significant growth in IQOS device volumes (notably in the first-half) as device supply constraints ease, reflecting the replenishment of channel inventories for user acquisition and supply for the accelerated device replacement cycle driven by ILUMA; ◦the higher initial cost of IQOS ILUMA devices and initial weight and cost of TEREA consumables, which are expected to reduce over time, as with previous innovations; ◦higher logistics costs, including costs related to the use of air freight to support: (i) the strong up-take of IQOS ILUMA and TEREA consumables in Japan, and (ii) the re-sourcing of select cigarette brands for Japan due to the war in Ukraine; ◦investments to grow production capacity across PMI's smoke-free platforms; and ◦increased inflation in raw material and energy prices, and additional supply chain costs due to war-related disruptions; •continued commercial reinvestment to support the company's growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives; •Wellness and Healthcare segment net revenues of around $300 million (including smoking cessation products), with an operating loss of around $150 million, primarily due to: •the amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions; •investments in research and development; and •expenses related to employee retention and recruitment programs; •Full-year amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.08 per share; •Operating cash flow of around $10.5 billion at prevailing exchange rates and subject to year-end working capital requirements; •Capital expenditures of approximately $1.0 billion; •An effective tax rate, excluding discrete tax events, of 21% to 22%; •The impact on diluted EPS of first-half 2022 share repurchases; - 5 -

•Pro forma third-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.23 to $1.28, including an unfavorable currency impact of around $0.24 per share, at prevailing exchange rates, reflecting: •heated tobacco unit shipment volume of around 22 billion; •mid-single-digit pro forma net revenue growth, on an organic basis, notably reflecting: ◦strong IQOS growth; partly offset by ◦a tougher year-over-year comparison for cigarette shipment volume versus the first half, as well as a modest negative impact due to cigarette shipment timing; •lower gross margin headwinds compared to the second quarter, broadly offset by a step-up in commercial investments as compared to a device-constrained third quarter of 2021; •Fourth-quarter-weighted (i) growth in pro forma heated tobacco unit shipment volume and (ii) recovery in pro forma adjusted OI margin. Factors described in the Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements section of this release represent continuing risks to these projections. Swedish Match AB Offer On May 11, 2022, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. (PMHH), an affiliate of PMI, announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) to tender all shares in Swedish Match (excluding treasury shares) to PMHH at a price of SEK 106 in cash per share. On June 28, 2022, the offer document regarding PMHH's recommended offer was made public, following approval and registration by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The offer document and other public information regarding the offer are available on the offer website (www.smokefree-offer.com). PMI expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to Swedish Match shareholder acceptance and all necessary regulatory and other approvals. As of the date of the offer document, the waiting period for the transaction under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (HSR Act), had expired, meaning that PMHH has satisfied its requirements under the HSR Act to proceed with the transaction. Share Repurchase Program On May 11, 2022, PMI announced the suspension of its three-year share repurchase program as part of the company's announcement of its recommended public offer to the shareholders of Swedish Match. Prior to the suspension of the program, the company made no share repurchases during the second quarter of 2022. From January 1, 2022, through March 31, 2022, PMI repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of common stock for approximately $199 million, at an average price of $100.95 per share, representing total repurchases of approximately $983 million since the start of the three-year program in July 2021. War in Ukraine Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, PMI's main priority has been the safety and security of its more than 1,300 employees and their families in the country. PMI has taken three critical steps in this regard: helping to evacuate more than 1,000 people from Ukraine and relocate over 2,700 others from conflict zones to locations in the country away from the heaviest fighting; providing critical aid to employees who cannot leave or who decide to remain in Ukraine; and providing those who have left the country with logistical, medical, financial, and other practical support in neighboring countries. The company is continuing to pay salaries to all its Ukrainian employees and is also providing substantial in-kind support to them and their families. In addition, PMI has - 6 -

already contributed approximately $10 million in funds and donated essential items across the country, directly to humanitarian organizations and through the company's own employee-led initiative, 'Projects With a Heart'. On February 25th, PMI announced the temporary suspension of its operations in Ukraine, including at its factory, in Kharkiv. During the second quarter, the company resumed some retail activities where safety allowed, in order to provide product availability and service to adult consumers, and began to supply the market from production centers outside Ukraine. Production at the company's factory in Kharkiv remains suspended. PMI is applying increased security and safety measures for personnel. In 2021, Ukraine accounted for around 2% of PMI's total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and under 2% of PMI's total net revenues. As of June 30, 2022, PMI's Ukrainian operations have approximately $0.5 billion in total assets, excluding intercompany balances. On March 24th, PMI announced the concrete steps it had taken to suspend planned investments and scale down its manufacturing operations in Russia. This included: •the discontinuation of a number of cigarette products offered in the market (representing approximately one-quarter of the company's domestic cigarette SKUs, including Marlboro and Parliament SKUs) and the reduction of its manufacturing activities accordingly; •the suspension of its marketing activities in the country; •the cancellation of all product launches planned for 2022 in the market, including the launch of its flagship heated tobacco product IQOS ILUMA, originally planned for March 2022; and •the cancellation of its plans to manufacture TEREA heated tobacco units for IQOS ILUMA in Russia (with an eventual annualized capacity of more than 20 billion units) and the related ongoing investment of $150 million. As previously announced, PMI intends to exit the Russian market in an orderly manner, as the complexities of continuing to operate in Russia increase, such as supply chain challenges and financial and banking sector restrictions. The company's Board of Directors and senior executives continue to actively work on options for doing so, in the context of an increasingly complex and rapidly changing regulatory and operating environment, including the requirement to obtain certain governmental approvals for any transaction. PMI employs more than 3,200 people in Russia and will continue to support its employees there, including paying their salaries, while continuing to fulfil its legal obligations. The company will continue to make decisions with their safety and security as a priority. In 2021, Russia made up almost 10% of total shipment volumes and around 6% of PMI net revenues. As of June 30, 2022, PMI's Russian operations have approximately $2.5 billion in total assets, excluding intercompany balances. PMI recorded charges related to the war in Ukraine of approximately $80 million in the second quarter of 2022 and approximately $122 million in the first half of 2022. This includes charges in Russia related to the cancellation of the planned launch of IQOS ILUMA and the planned production of TEREA heated tobacco units. Amortization and Impairment of Acquired Intangibles Starting in the second quarter of 2022, and on a comparative basis, PMI will exclude amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles, if any, from its adjusted operating results (e.g., adjusted operating income and margin; adjusted diluted EPS). The company believes that operating results adjusted for these items better reflect the underlying performance of the business and provide a better comparison to past operating - 7 -

performance. Amortization of acquired intangibles is driven by the purchase price allocated to specific assets and is varied across acquisitions because of unique facts and circumstances, timing and terms of acquisition which result in amortization charges that could be inconsistent in size as compared to the revenues generated by those assets. Conference Call A conference call, hosted by Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will be webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on July 21, 2022. Access the call at www.pmi.com/2022Q2earnings. CONSOLIDATED SHIPMENT VOLUME & MARKET SHARE PMI Shipment Volume by Region Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes European Union 41,276 41,504 (0.5) % 77,720 78,273 (0.7) % Eastern Europe 20,633 22,785 (9.4) % 39,147 42,751 (8.4) % Middle East & Africa 34,544 30,347 13.8 % 64,015 57,989 10.4 % South & Southeast Asia 34,754 35,321 (1.6) % 72,215 70,209 2.9 % East Asia & Australia 10,391 10,968 (5.3) % 21,944 22,330 (1.7) % Americas 16,080 15,213 5.7 % 30,875 30,098 2.6 % Total PMI 157,678 156,138 1.0 % 305,916 301,650 1.4 % Heated Tobacco Units European Union 9,353 6,921 35.1 % 17,919 13,347 34.3 % Eastern Europe 5,922 6,840 (13.4) % 11,788 12,475 (5.5) % Middle East & Africa 1,158 512 +100% 2,055 908 +100% South & Southeast Asia 96 39 +100% 190 72 +100% East Asia & Australia 8,186 9,904 (17.3) % 17,474 19,043 (8.2) % Americas 106 140 (24.3) % 214 245 (12.7) % Total PMI 24,821 24,356 1.9 % 49,640 46,090 7.7 % Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units European Union 50,629 48,425 4.6 % 95,639 91,620 4.4 % Eastern Europe 26,555 29,625 (10.4) % 50,935 55,226 (7.8) % Middle East & Africa 35,702 30,859 15.7 % 66,070 58,897 12.2 % South & Southeast Asia 34,850 35,360 (1.4) % 72,405 70,281 3.0 % East Asia & Australia 18,577 20,872 (11.0) % 39,418 41,373 (4.7) % Americas 16,186 15,353 5.4 % 31,089 30,343 2.5 % Total PMI 182,499 180,494 1.1 % 355,556 347,740 2.2 %

Second-Quarter PMI's total shipment volume increased by 1.1%, driven by: •the EU, reflecting higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume across the Region (notably in Italy and Poland), partly offset by lower cigarette shipment volume (mainly in France and Spain, partially offset by Poland); - 8 -

•Middle East & Africa, reflecting higher cigarette shipment volume (primarily in PMI Duty Free and Turkey, partly offset by Egypt) and higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume (mainly in Egypt, Lebanon and PMI Duty Free); and •Americas, primarily reflecting higher cigarette shipment volume, mainly in Argentina and Brazil; partly offset by •Eastern Europe, reflecting lower cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume (primarily in Russia and Ukraine); •South & Southeast Asia, primarily reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, mainly in the Philippines, partly offset by Indonesia; and •East Asia & Australia, reflecting lower cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume, primarily in Japan. On a pro forma basis, PMI's total shipment volume increased by 3.0%, with a decrease of 3.4% in the Eastern Europe Region, as detailed in Appendix 3 and Appendix 4, respectively. Impact of Inventory Movements Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements of approximately 1.9 billion units, PMI's total in-market sales increased by 2.2%. The net unfavorable impact of approximately 1.9 billion units reflected: •A net unfavorable impact of 2.3 billion heated tobacco units, essentially due to Japan (reflecting the delayed timing of shipments, as the company manages the cancellation of planned heated tobacco unit manufacturing in Russia and disruptions in global supply chains generally); partly offset by •A net favorable impact of 0.4 billion cigarettes, mainly driven by PMI Duty Free (reflecting the replenishment of distributor inventories to account for increased passenger traffic in certain geographies), partially offset by Spain (mainly reflecting inventory movements in the second quarter of 2021). On a pro forma basis, PMI's total in-market sales increased by 4.2%. PMI's total heated tobacco unit in-market sales volume in the quarter was 25.7 billion units, or 21.1 billion units on a pro forma basis, representing growth of 12.1% and 19.9%, respectively. Six Months Year-to-Date PMI's total shipment volume increased by 2.2%, driven by: •the EU, reflecting higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume across the Region (particularly in Italy and Poland), partly offset by lower cigarette shipment volume (notably in France and Germany, partially offset by Poland); •Middle East & Africa, reflecting higher cigarette shipment volume (primarily in PMI Duty Free and Turkey), as well as higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume (mainly in Egypt, Lebanon and PMI Duty Free); •South & Southeast Asia, primarily reflecting higher cigarette shipment volume, mainly in India and Indonesia, partly offset by Thailand; and •Americas, mainly reflecting higher cigarette shipment volume, primarily in Brazil; partly offset by •Eastern Europe, reflecting lower cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume (mainly in Russia and Ukraine); and - 9 -

•East Asia & Australia, reflecting lower heated tobacco unit shipment volume (primarily in Japan), as well as lower cigarette shipment volume (notably in Japan). On a pro forma basis, PMI's total shipment volume increased by 4.0%, with an increase of 0.2% in the Eastern Europe Region, as detailed in Appendix 3 and Appendix 4, respectively. Impact of Inventory Movements Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements of approximately 0.3 billion units, PMI's total in-market sales increased by 2.4%. The net unfavorable impact of approximately 0.3 billion units reflected: •A net unfavorable impact of 2.8 billion heated tobacco units, primarily due to Japan (reflecting the same factors as in the quarter); partly offset by •A net favorable impact of 2.5 billion cigarettes, mainly driven by PMI Duty Free (reflecting the same factor as in the quarter). On a pro forma basis, PMI's total in-market sales increased by 4.0%, in line with the increase in total shipment volume. PMI's total heated tobacco unit in-market sales volume in the six months year-to-date was 50.6 billion units, or 40.6 billion units on a pro forma basis, representing growth of 14.3% and 19.7%, respectively. PMI Shipment Volume by Brand PMI Shipment Volume by Brand Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes Marlboro 62,671 58,466 7.2 % 119,936 112,148 6.9 % L&M 21,022 22,096 (4.9) % 41,220 42,464 (2.9) % Chesterfield 17,086 14,269 19.7 % 32,691 27,027 21.0 % Parliament 10,960 10,023 9.3 % 20,111 18,980 6.0 % Philip Morris 10,317 10,590 (2.6) % 20,070 20,774 (3.4) % Sampoerna A 9,786 9,186 6.5 % 19,505 17,884 9.1 % Dji Sam Soe 5,928 5,422 9.3 % 11,700 11,126 5.2 % Lark 2,866 3,882 (26.2) % 6,318 7,781 (18.8) % Next 2,394 2,300 4.1 % 4,336 4,168 4.0 % Others 14,648 19,904 (26.4) % 30,029 39,298 (23.6) % Total Cigarettes 157,678 156,138 1.0 % 305,916 301,650 1.4 % Heated Tobacco Units 24,821 24,356 1.9 % 49,640 46,090 7.7 % Total PMI 182,499 180,494 1.1 % 355,556 347,740 2.2 % Note: Lark includes Lark Harmony; Next includes Next Dubliss; Philip Morris includes Philip Morris/Dubliss; and Sampoerna A includes Sampoerna.

Second-Quarter The increase in PMI's heated tobacco unit shipment volume was mainly driven by the EU (notably Italy and Poland) and Middle East & Africa (primarily Egypt, Lebanon and PMI Duty Free), partly offset by Japan and Eastern Europe (mainly Russia and Ukraine). On a pro forma basis, PMI's heated tobacco unit shipment volume increased by 7.4%. - 10 -

PMI's cigarette shipment volume of the following brands increased: •Marlboro, mainly driven by PMI Duty Free, Russia and Turkey, partly offset by the Philippines; •Chesterfield, primarily driven by Brazil, the Philippines and Russia; •Parliament, mainly driven by Turkey and PMI Duty Free, partly offset by Ukraine; •Sampoerna A in Indonesia, primarily driven by premium A Mild; •Dji Sam Soe in Indonesia, mainly driven by Dji Sam Soe Magnum Mild; and •Next, primarily driven by Russia. PMI's cigarette shipment volume of the following brands decreased: •L&M, primarily due to Egypt, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Ukraine, partly offset by PMI Duty Free; •Philip Morris, mainly due to Russia and Ukraine, partly offset by Japan and Kazakhstan; •Lark, primarily due to Japan and Turkey; and •"Others," mainly due to: mid-price Sampoerna U (Indonesia); and low-price Bond Street (primarily due to Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine), Fortune (Philippines), More (Philippines) and Morven (Pakistan). On a pro forma basis, PMI's cigarette shipment volume increased by 5.6% for Marlboro, 8.6% for Chesterfield, 15.3% for Parliament and 18.0% for Philip Morris, and decreased by 2.9% for L&M and 5.2% for Next. International Share of Market PMI's pro forma total international market share (excluding China and the U.S.), defined as PMI's cigarette and heated tobacco unit sales volume as a percentage of total industry cigarette and heated tobacco unit sales volume, increased by 0.4 points to 27.0%, reflecting: •Market share for heated tobacco units of 3.5%, up by 0.5 points; and •Market share for cigarettes of 23.5%, down by 0.1 point. PMI's pro forma total international cigarette sales volume as a percentage of pro forma total industry cigarette sales volume increased by 0.1 point to 24.7%, mainly reflecting a higher cigarette market share and/or favorable geographic mix impact, notably in Brazil, Indonesia, PMI Duty Free, Poland and Turkey, partly offset by France and the Philippines. Six Months Year-to-Date The increase in PMI's heated tobacco unit shipment volume was mainly driven by the EU (notably Italy and Poland) and Middle East & Africa (primarily Egypt, Lebanon and PMI Duty Free), partly offset by Japan and Eastern Europe (mainly Russia and Ukraine). On a pro forma basis, PMI's heated tobacco unit shipment volume increased by 12.6%. PMI's cigarette shipment volume of the following brands increased: •Marlboro, mainly driven by PMI Duty Free, Russia and Turkey, partly offset by Japan; •Chesterfield, primarily driven by Brazil, the Philippines, Poland and Russia; •Parliament, mainly driven by PMI Duty Free and Turkey, partly offset by Russia, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine; •Sampoerna A in Indonesia, primarily driven by premium A Mild; •Dji Sam Soe in Indonesia, mainly driven by Dji Sam Soe Magnum Mild; and •Next, primarily driven by Russia. PMI's cigarette shipment volume of the following brands decreased: - 11 -

•L&M, mainly due to Germany, Thailand, Turkey and Ukraine, partly offset by PMI Duty Free; •Philip Morris, primarily due to Russia and Ukraine, partly offset by Japan and Kazakhstan; •Lark, mainly due to Japan and Turkey; and •"Others," notably due to: mid-price Sampoerna U (Indonesia); and low-price Bond Street (primarily due to Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine), Fortune (Philippines) and More (Philippines). On a pro forma basis, PMI's cigarette shipment volume increased by 5.4% for Marlboro, 9.6% for Chesterfield, 10.4% for Parliament, 15.6% for Philip Morris and 0.1% for Next, and decreased by 1.5% for L&M. International Share of Market PMI's pro forma total international market share (excluding China and the U.S.) increased by 0.6 points to 26.9%, reflecting: •Market share for heated tobacco units of 3.5%, up by 0.5 points; and •Market share for cigarettes of 23.4%, flat. PMI's pro forma total international cigarette sales volume as a percentage of total industry cigarette sales volume increased by 0.3 points to 24.6%, mainly reflecting higher cigarette market share and/or a favorable geographic mix impact, notably in Indonesia, PMI Duty Free, Poland and Turkey, partly offset by Germany and Thailand. - 12 -

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 7,832 $ 7,594 3.1 % 8.7 % 238 (501) 79 142 265 253 Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Adjusted Net Revenues $ 7,832 $ 7,840 (0.1) % 5.3 % (8) (501) 79 142 265 7 Net Revenues (1) $ 7,832 $ 7,594 3.1 % 8.7 % 238 (501) 79 142 265 253 Cost of Sales (2,648) (2,353) (12.5) % (15.3) % (295) 116 (51) - (282) (78) Marketing, Administration and Research Costs (2,092) (2,093) - % (2.4) % 1 86 (34) - - (51) Amortization of Intangibles (36) (19) (89.5) % 5.3 % (17) - (18) - - 1 Operating Income $ 3,056 $ 3,129 (2.3) % 8.0 % (73) (299) (24) 142 (17) 125 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs (2) - (79) +100% +100% 79 - - - - 79 Amortization of Intangibles (36) (19) (89.5) % 5.3 % (17) - (18) - - 1 Charges related to the war in Ukraine (3) (80) - - % - % (80) - - - - (80) Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (2) (52) - - % - % (52) - - - - (52) Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments (4) - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Adjusted Operating Income $ 3,224 $ 3,473 (7.2) % 1.6 % (249) (299) (6) 142 (17) (69) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 41.2 % 44.3 % (3.1)pp (1.5) pp (1) Favorable Cost/Other variance includes a reduction in net revenues of $246 million in 2021 related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments. (2) Included in Marketing, Administration and Research Costs above. (3) Included in Cost of Sales ($20 million) and Marketing, Administration and Research Costs ($60 million) above. (4) Included in Net Revenues above. Net revenues increased by 8.7%, excluding currency and acquisitions, mainly reflecting: favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume, device volume and cigarette volume, partly offset by unfavorable device mix and cigarette mix; a favorable comparison related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments of $246 million in 2021, shown in "Cost/Other"; and a favorable pricing variance, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing, partly offset by lower device pricing. Adjusted net revenues increased by 5.3% on an organic basis. During the quarter, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 8% of PMI's total net revenues. Pro forma adjusted net revenues increased by 6.2% on an organic basis, as detailed in Schedule 11. - 13 -

Operating income increased by 8.0%, excluding currency and acquisitions, notably reflecting: a favorable comparison versus the prior year period related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments (as noted above for net revenues) and asset impairment and exit costs, partly offset by 2022 charges related to the war in Ukraine and 2022 costs associated with the Swedish Match AB offer. Adjusted operating income increased by 1.6% on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: a favorable pricing variance, partly offset by higher manufacturing costs (mainly due to higher logistics costs and other inflationary impacts, partially offset by productivity). Volume/mix was slightly unfavorable, reflecting unfavorable cigarette mix, heated tobacco unit mix and device mix, as well as the unfavorable impact on profitability of higher device volume, partly offset by higher heated tobacco unit volume and cigarette volume. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.5 points on an organic basis. Pro forma adjusted operating income increased by 1.6% on an organic basis, while pro forma adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.9 points, on the same basis, as detailed in Schedule 11. The margin decline primarily reflected the impact of significantly higher device sales; the growth of IQOS ILUMA (with its higher initial unit cost for devices and consumables); the temporary adverse timing impact related to heated tobacco unit shipments to Japan; and inflation in certain elements of the company's supply chain, which was also exacerbated by the impact of the war in Ukraine. The decline also reflected a challenging prior year comparison, which included substantial productivity savings. - 14 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 15,578 $ 15,179 2.6 % 8.8 % 399 (1,091) 149 250 827 264 Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Adjusted Net Revenues $ 15,578 $ 15,425 1.0 % 7.1 % 153 (1,091) 149 250 827 18 Net Revenues (1) $ 15,578 $ 15,179 2.6 % 8.8 % 399 (1,091) 149 250 827 264 Cost of Sales (5,256) (4,627) (13.6) % (16.8) % (629) 241 (93) - (580) (197) Marketing, Administration and Research Costs (3,894) (3,942) 1.2 % (0.5) % 48 136 (69) - - (19) Amortization of Intangibles (74) (37) -(100)% - % (37) - (37) - - - Operating Income $ 6,354 $ 6,573 (3.3) % 8.3 % (219) (714) (50) 250 247 48 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs (2) - (127) +100% +100% 127 - - - - 127 Amortization of Intangibles (74) (37) -(100)% - % (37) - (37) - - - Charges related to the war in Ukraine (3) (122) - - % - % (122) - - - - (122) Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (2) (52) - - % - % (52) - - - - (52) Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments (4) - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,602 $ 6,983 (5.5) % 5.0 % (381) (714) (13) 250 247 (151) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 42.4 % 45.3 % (2.9)pp (0.9)pp (1) Favorable Cost/Other variance includes a reduction in net revenues of $246 million in 2021 related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments. (2) Included in Marketing, Administration and Research Costs above. (3) Included in Cost of Sales ($46 million) and Marketing, Administration and Research Costs ($76 million) above. (4) Included in Net Revenues above. Net revenues increased by 8.8%, excluding currency and acquisitions, mainly reflecting: favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume, device volume and cigarette volume, partly offset by unfavorable cigarette mix and device mix; a favorable pricing variance, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing, partly offset by lower device pricing; and a favorable comparison related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments of $246 million in 2021, shown in "Cost/Other". Adjusted net revenues increased by 7.1% on an organic basis. During the first half, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 7% of PMI's total net revenues. Pro forma adjusted net revenues increased by 8.1% on an organic basis, as detailed in Schedule 11. Operating income increased by 8.3%, excluding currency and acquisitions, notably reflecting: a favorable - 15 -

comparison versus the prior year period related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments (as noted above for net revenues) and asset impairment and exit costs, partly offset by 2022 charges related to the war in Ukraine and 2022 costs associated with the Swedish Match AB offer. Adjusted operating income increased by 5.0% on an organic basis, reflecting: a favorable pricing variance; and favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume and cigarette volume, partly offset by unfavorable cigarette mix, heated tobacco unit mix and device mix, as well as the unfavorable impact on profitability of higher device volume; partially offset by higher manufacturing costs (primarily due to higher logistics costs and other inflationary impacts, partly offset by productivity). Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 0.9 points on an organic basis. Pro forma adjusted operating income increased by 5.4% on an organic basis, while pro forma adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.1 points, on the same basis, as detailed in Schedule 11. The margin decline primarily reflects the same factors as in the quarter. EUROPEAN UNION REGION Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 3,143 $ 3,149 (0.2) % 10.1 % (6) (327) 3 (35) 353 - Operating Income $ 1,519 $ 1,641 (7.4) % 7.5 % (122) (245) - (35) 221 (63) Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (35) +100% +100% 35 - - - - 35 Amortization of Intangibles (9) (9) - % - % - - - - - - Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (23) - - % - % (23) - - - - (23) Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,551 $ 1,685 (8.0) % 6.6 % (134) (245) - (35) 221 (75) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 49.3 % 53.5 % (4.2)pp (1.7)pp Net revenues increased by 10.1% on an organic basis, reflecting: favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume and device volume, partly offset by lower cigarette volume; partially offset by an unfavorable pricing variance, primarily reflecting lower device pricing, partly offset by higher combustible pricing. Operating income increased by 7.5%, excluding currency and acquisitions, primarily reflecting: favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume, partly offset by lower cigarette volume; partially offset by higher marketing, administration and research costs; an unfavorable pricing variance; and higher manufacturing costs (primarily due to inflationary impacts). Adjusted operating income increased by 6.6% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.7 points on the same basis. - 16 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 6,155 $ 6,058 1.6 % 10.3 % 97 (533) 7 (30) 653 - Operating Income $ 3,046 $ 3,131 (2.7) % 9.8 % (85) (390) (2) (30) 429 (92) Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (44) +100% +100% 44 - - - - 44 Amortization of Intangibles (18) (18) - % - % - - - - - - Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (23) - - % - % (23) - - - - (23) Adjusted Operating Income $ 3,087 $ 3,193 (3.3) % 9.0 % (106) (390) (2) (30) 429 (113) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 50.2 % 52.7 % (2.5)pp (0.6)pp Net revenues increased by 10.3% on an organic basis, reflecting: favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume and device volume, partly offset by lower cigarette volume, unfavorable cigarette mix, and unfavorable heated tobacco unit mix; partially offset by an unfavorable pricing variance, mainly due to lower device pricing and heated tobacco unit pricing, partly offset by higher combustible pricing. Operating income increased by 9.8%, excluding currency and acquisitions, primarily reflecting: favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by higher heated tobacco unit volume, partly offset by lower cigarette volume, unfavorable cigarette mix and unfavorable heated tobacco unit mix; partially offset by higher marketing, administration and research costs; higher manufacturing costs (primarily due to inflationary impacts); and an unfavorable pricing variance. Adjusted operating income increased by 9.0% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 0.6 points on the same basis. - 17 -

Total Market, PMI Shipment & Market Share Commentaries European Union Key Data Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date Change Change 2022 2021 % / pp 2022 2021 % / pp Total Market (billion units) 126.4 122.2 3.4 % 235.9 228.7 3.2 % PMI Shipment Volume (million units) Cigarettes 41,276 41,504 (0.5) % 77,720 78,273 (0.7) % Heated Tobacco Units 9,353 6,921 35.1 % 17,919 13,347 34.3 % Total EU 50,629 48,425 4.6 % 95,639 91,620 4.4 % PMI Market Share Marlboro 16.0 % 16.6 % (0.6) 16.1 % 16.8 % (0.7) L&M 5.4 % 5.6 % (0.2) 5.4 % 5.7 % (0.3) Chesterfield 5.6 % 5.4 % 0.2 5.6 % 5.5 % 0.1 Philip Morris 2.0 % 2.2 % (0.2) 2.1 % 2.2 % (0.1) Heated Tobacco Units 7.1 % 5.5 % 1.6 7.3 % 5.5 % 1.8 Others 3.0 % 3.1 % (0.1) 3.0 % 3.0 % - Total EU 39.1 % 38.4 % 0.7 39.6 % 38.8 % 0.8 Note: Sum may not foot due to roundings.

Second-Quarter The estimated total market in the EU increased by 3.4% to 126.4 billion units, primarily driven by: •Italy, up by 5.5%, mainly reflecting the impact on adult smoker average daily consumption of the easing of pandemic-related measures; •Poland, up by 18.5%, primarily reflecting a lower estimated prevalence of illicit trade, as well as higher border sales due to the easing of pandemic-related measures; and •Spain, up by 9.2%, mainly reflecting the impact of increased in-bound tourism, coupled with higher border sales due to the easing of pandemic-related measures; partly offset by •the U.K., down by 17.6%, notably reflecting the impact of increased out-bound tourism compared to the pandemic-affected prior year period. PMI's total shipment volume increased by 4.6% to 50.6 billion units, mainly driven by: •Italy, up by 10.6%, primarily reflecting the higher total market and a higher market share driven by heated tobacco units; and •Poland, up by 20.1%, mainly reflecting the higher total market and a higher market share driven by heated tobacco units. Six Months Year-to-Date The estimated total market in the EU increased by 3.2% to 235.9 billion units, primarily driven by: •Italy, up by 5.4%, mainly reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; •Poland, up by 18.6%, primarily reflecting the same factors as in the quarter; and •Spain, up by 7.0%, mainly reflecting the same factors as in the quarter; - 18 -

partly offset by •Germany, down by 5.4%, primarily reflecting the impact of excise tax-driven price increases and higher cross-border (non-domestic) purchases due to the easing of pandemic-related measures; and •the U.K., down by 11.2%, primarily reflecting the same factor as in the quarter. PMI's total shipment volume increased by 4.4% to 95.6 billion units, mainly driven by: •Italy, up by 5.9%, primarily reflecting the same factors as in the quarter; and •Poland, up by 20.4%, mainly reflecting the same factors as in the quarter. EASTERN EUROPE REGION Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 898 $ 895 0.3 % (1.7) % 3 18 - 89 (104) - Operating Income $ 291 $ 314 (7.3) % (25.2) % (23) 56 - 89 (69) (99) Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (7) +100% +100% 7 - - - - 7 Amortization of Intangibles - (1) +100% +100% 1 - - - - 1 Charges related to the war in Ukraine (80) - - % - % (80) - - - - (80) Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (6) - - % - % (6) - - - - (6) Adjusted Operating Income $ 377 $ 322 17.1 % (0.3) % 55 56 - 89 (69) (21) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 42.0 % 36.0 % 6.0pp 0.5pp Net revenues decreased by 1.7% on an organic basis, reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to lower cigarette volume and heated tobacco unit volume; partly offset by a favorable pricing variance, primarily driven by higher combustible pricing. During the quarter, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 68% of PMI's total net revenues in the Region. Pro forma net revenues increased by 5.7% on an organic basis, as detailed in Schedule 11. Operating income decreased by 25.2%, excluding currency and acquisitions, primarily reflecting 2022 charges related to the war in Ukraine. Adjusted operating income decreased by 0.3% on an organic basis, mainly reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, primarily due to the same factors as for net revenues; and higher manufacturing costs; partly offset by a favorable pricing variance. Adjusted operating income margin increased by 0.5 points on an organic basis. On an organic basis, pro forma adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin increased by 6.3% and 0.2 points, respectively, as detailed in Schedule 11. - 19 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 1,624 $ 1,691 (4.0) % (0.8) % (67) (54) - 125 (138) - Operating Income $ 435 $ 575 (24.3) % (23.7) % (140) (4) - 125 (95) (166) Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (9) +100% +100% 9 - - - - 9 Amortization of Intangibles (1) (1) - % - % - - - - - - Charges related to the war in Ukraine (122) - - % - % (122) - - - - (122) Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (6) - - % - % (6) - - - - (6) Adjusted Operating Income $ 564 $ 585 (3.6) % (2.9) % (21) (4) - 125 (95) (47) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 34.7 % 34.6 % 0.1pp (0.8)pp Net revenues decreased by 0.8% on an organic basis, reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to lower cigarette volume, lower heated tobacco unit volume and unfavorable cigarette mix; largely offset by a favorable pricing variance, primarily driven by higher combustible pricing. During the first six months of 2022, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 67% of PMI's total net revenues in the Region. Pro forma net revenues increased by 8.1% on an organic basis, as detailed in Schedule 11. Operating income decreased by 23.7%, excluding currency and acquisitions, primarily reflecting 2022 charges related to the war in Ukraine. Adjusted operating income decreased by 2.9% on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to the same factors as for net revenues; higher manufacturing costs; and higher marketing, administration and research costs; partly offset by a favorable pricing variance. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 0.8 points on an organic basis. Pro forma adjusted operating income increased by 6.2% on an organic basis, while pro forma adjusted operating income margin decreased by 0.7 points, on the same basis, as detailed in Schedule 11.

- 20 -

Total Market, PMI Shipment & Market Share Commentaries Given the company's intention to exit the Russian market and the impact of the war in Ukraine on business operations in the country, PMI's references to the total market estimate for the Eastern Europe Region exclude Russia and Ukraine. The company's reported shipment volume, presented in the table below, includes Russia and Ukraine. PMI Shipment Volume Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes 20,633 22,785 (9.4) % 39,147 42,751 (8.4) % Heated Tobacco Units 5,922 6,840 (13.4) % 11,788 12,475 (5.5) % Total Eastern Europe 26,555 29,625 (10.4) % 50,935 55,226 (7.8) %

Second-Quarter The pro forma estimated total market in Eastern Europe decreased, mainly due to: •Kazakhstan, down by 4.7%. Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated trade inventory movements, total in-market sales volume increased by 2.7%, notably reflecting the impact of population inflow; partly offset by •Southeast Europe, up by 11.0%, mainly reflecting increased in-bound travel, the impact on adult smoker average daily consumption of the easing of pandemic-related measures and a lower estimated prevalence of illicit trade. PMI's total shipment volume decreased by 10.4% to 26.6 billion units, primarily due to: •Russia, down by 4.5%, due to cigarettes and heated tobacco units; and •Ukraine, down by 48.3%, due to cigarettes and heated tobacco units. During the quarter, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 71% of PMI's total shipment volume in the Region. Pro forma total shipment volume, excluding Russia and Ukraine, decreased by 3.4%, as detailed in Appendix 4. Six Months Year-to-Date The pro forma estimated total market in Eastern Europe decreased, mainly due to: •Central Asia, down by 10.9%, primarily reflecting a higher estimated prevalence of illicit trade following excise tax-driven price increases in July 2021; partly offset by •Southeast Europe, up by 10.6%, mainly reflecting the same factors as in the quarter. PMI's total shipment volume decreased by 7.8% to 50.9 billion units, primarily due to: •Russia, down by 7.1%, due to cigarettes and heated tobacco units; and •Ukraine, down by 25.5%, due to cigarettes and heated tobacco units. During the first six months of 2022, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 72% of PMI's total shipment volume in the Region. Pro forma total shipment volume, excluding Russia and Ukraine, increased by 0.2%, as detailed in Appendix 4. - 21 -

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 1,006 $ 560 79.6 % 87.7 % 446 (45) - 20 221 250 Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Adjusted Net Revenues $ 1,006 $ 806 24.8 % 30.4 % 200 (45) - 20 221 4 Net Revenues (1) $ 1,006 $ 560 79.6 % 87.7 % 446 (45) - 20 221 250 Operating Income $ 498 $ 16 +100% +100% 482 (4) - 20 182 284 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (8) +100% +100% 8 - - - - 8 Amortization of Intangibles (2) (2) - % - % - - - - - - Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (6) - - % - % (6) - - - - (6) Adjusted Operating Income $ 506 $ 272 86.0 % 87.5 % 234 (4) - 20 182 36 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 50.3 % 33.7 % 16.6pp 14.8pp Net revenues increased by 87.7%, excluding currency and acquisitions, notably reflecting a favorable comparison related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments of $246 million in 2021, shown in "Cost/Other". Adjusted net revenues increased by 30.4% on an organic basis, as detailed above, reflecting: favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by higher cigarette volume, higher heated tobacco unit volume and favorable cigarette mix; and a favorable pricing variance, driven by combustible pricing. Operating income increased by +100%, excluding currency and acquisitions, notably reflecting a favorable comparison related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments in 2021 (as noted above for net revenues). Adjusted operating income increased by 87.5% on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by the same factors as for net revenues; lower marketing, administration and research costs; and a favorable pricing variance. Adjusted operating income margin increased by 14.8 points on an organic basis. - 22 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 1,997 $ 1,361 46.7 % 61.0 % 636 (194) - 183 386 261 Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Adjusted Net Revenues $ 1,997 $ 1,607 24.3 % 36.3 % 390 (194) - 183 386 15 Net Revenues $ 1,997 $ 1,361 46.7 % 61.0 % 636 (194) - 183 386 261 Operating Income $ 1,019 $ 351 +100% +100% 668 (119) - 183 307 297 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (10) +100% +100% 10 - - - - 10 Amortization of Intangibles (4) (4) - % - % - - - - - - Saudi Arabia Customs Assessments - (246) +100% +100% 246 - - - - 246 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (6) - - % - % (6) - - - - (6) Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,029 $ 611 68.4 % 87.9 % 418 (119) - 183 307 47 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 51.5 % 38.0 % 13.5pp 14.4pp Net revenues increased by 61.0%, excluding currency and acquisitions, notably reflecting a favorable comparison related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments of $246 million in 2021, shown in "Cost/Other". Adjusted net revenues increased by 36.3% on an organic basis, as detailed above, reflecting: favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by higher cigarette volume, higher heated tobacco unit volume and favorable cigarette mix; and a favorable pricing variance, mainly driven by combustible pricing. Operating income increased by +100%, excluding currency and acquisitions, notably reflecting a favorable comparison related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments in 2021 (as noted above for net revenues). Adjusted operating income increased by 87.9% on an organic basis, mainly reflecting: favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by the same factors as for net revenues; a favorable pricing variance; and lower marketing, administration and research costs; partly offset by higher manufacturing costs. Adjusted operating income margin increased by 14.4 points on an organic basis. - 23 -

Total Market, PMI Shipment & Market Share Commentaries

PMI Shipment Volume Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes 34,544 30,347 13.8 % 64,015 57,989 10.4 % Heated Tobacco Units 1,158 512 +100% 2,055 908 +100% Total Middle East & Africa 35,702 30,859 15.7 % 66,070 58,897 12.2 %

Second-Quarter The estimated total market in the Middle East & Africa increased, mainly driven by: •International Duty Free, up by 60.1%, primarily reflecting the impact of reduced government travel restrictions and increased passenger traffic in certain geographies; and •Turkey, up by 2.4%, mainly reflecting the impact on adult smoker average daily consumption of the easing of pandemic-related measures, coupled with increased in-bound tourism, partly offset by a higher estimated prevalence of illicit trade; partly offset by •South Africa, down by 20.9%, primarily reflecting a higher estimated prevalence of illicit trade. PMI's total shipment volume increased by 15.7% to 35.7 billion units, mainly driven by: •PMI Duty Free, up by +100%, or by 66.9% excluding the net favorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements (primarily due to cigarettes, as described in the "Impact of Inventory Movements" section on page 9), reflecting the higher total market and a higher market share; and •Turkey, up by 7.4%, primarily reflecting a higher market share, driven by cigarettes, and the higher total market. Excluding the net favorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements, PMI's total in-market sales volume increased by 10.9%. Six Months Year-to-Date The estimated total market in the Middle East & Africa increased, mainly driven by: •International Duty Free, up by 45.9%, reflecting the same factors as in the quarter; partly offset by •Algeria, down by 17.7%, or by 8.4% excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated trade inventory movements, primarily reflecting industry supply chain disruptions. PMI's total shipment volume increased by 12.2% to 66.1 billion units, mainly driven by: •PMI Duty Free, up by +100%, or by 55.2% excluding the net favorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements (primarily due to cigarettes, as described in the "Impact of Inventory Movements" section on page 10), reflecting the same factors as in the quarter; and •Turkey, up by 4.3%, primarily reflecting a higher market share driven by cigarettes. - 24 -

Excluding the net favorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements, PMI's total in-market sales volume increased by 7.6%. SOUTH & SOUTHEAST ASIA REGION Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 1,034 $ 1,046 (1.1) % 2.6 % (12) (39) - 17 10 - Operating Income $ 306 $ 331 (7.6) % (0.9) % (25) (22) - 17 (36) 16 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (10) +100% +100% 10 - - - - 10 Amortization of Intangibles (5) (4) (25.0) % (25.0) % (1) - - - (1) Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (5) - - % - % (5) - - - (5) Adjusted Operating Income $ 316 $ 345 (8.4) % (2.0) % (29) (22) - 17 (36) 12 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 30.6 % 33.0 % (2.4)pp (1.5)pp Net revenues increased by 2.6% on an organic basis, reflecting: a favorable pricing variance, driven by combustible pricing; and favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by favorable cigarette mix, partly offset by lower cigarette volume. Operating income decreased by 0.9%, excluding currency and acquisitions, primarily reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to lower cigarette volume; partly offset by a favorable pricing variance; and lower marketing, administration and research costs. Adjusted operating income decreased by 2.0% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.5 points on the same basis. - 25 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 2,157 $ 2,219 (2.8) % 0.9 % (62) (83) - (128) 149 - Operating Income $ 751 $ 860 (12.7) % (7.2) % (109) (47) - (128) 51 15 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (13) +100% +100% 13 - - - - 13 Amortization of Intangibles (9) (8) (12.5) % (12.5) % (1) - - - - (1) Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (5) - - % - % (5) - - - - (5) Adjusted Operating Income $ 765 $ 881 (13.2) % (7.8) % (116) (47) - (128) 51 8 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 35.5 % 39.7 % (4.2)pp (3.4)pp Net revenues increased by 0.9% on an organic basis, reflecting: favorable volume/mix, primarily driven by higher cigarette volume and favorable cigarette mix; partly offset by an unfavorable pricing variance, mainly due to combustible pricing. Operating income decreased by 7.2%, excluding currency and acquisitions, primarily reflecting: an unfavorable pricing variance; partly offset by favorable volume/mix, mainly driven by higher cigarette volume; and lower marketing, administration and research costs. Adjusted operating income decreased by 7.8% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 3.4 points on the same basis. Total Market, PMI Shipment & Market Share Commentaries PMI Shipment Volume Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes 34,754 35,321 (1.6) % 72,215 70,209 2.9 % Heated Tobacco Units 96 39 +100% 190 72 +100% Total South & Southeast Asia 34,850 35,360 (1.4) % 72,405 70,281 3.0 %

Second-Quarter The estimated total market in South & Southeast Asia increased, mainly driven by: •India, up by 25.0%, primarily reflecting a favorable comparison versus the prior year period, during which pandemic-related restrictions impacted the movement of certain products, including tobacco; and •Indonesia, up by 6.6%, mainly reflecting the impact on adult smoker consumption of the easing of pandemic-related measures, which drove growth in the tax-advantaged 'below tier one' segment; partly offset by - 26 -

•the Philippines, down by 16.5%, primarily reflecting the impact of first-quarter 2022 excise tax-driven price increases and related trade inventory movements. PMI's total shipment volume decreased by 1.4% to 34.9 billion units, mainly due to: •the Philippines, down by 17.7%, primarily reflecting the lower total market and a lower market share for cigarettes; partly offset by •Indonesia, up by 6.2%, primarily reflecting the higher total market, partly offset by a lower market share (mainly due to adult smoker down-trading to the 'below tier one' segment as a result of significantly lower retail prices, partly offset by share growth for PMI's premium and hand-rolled portfolio). Six Months Year-to-Date The estimated total market in South & Southeast Asia increased, mainly driven by: •India, up by 15.6%, primarily reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; and •Indonesia, up by 6.2%, mainly reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; partly offset by •Bangladesh, down by 10.1%, primarily reflecting the impact of pandemic-related restrictions on mobility during February 2022; and •Thailand, down by 13.0%, mainly reflecting the impact of excise tax-driven price increases. PMI's total shipment volume increased by 3.0% to 72.4 billion units, mainly driven by: •India, up by 78.0%, primarily reflecting a higher market share (driven by geographic expansion) and the higher total market; and •Indonesia, up by 5.7%, mainly reflecting the higher total market, partly offset by a lower market share (mainly due to the same factors as in the quarter); partly offset by •Thailand, down by 9.5%, primarily reflecting the lower total market, partly offset by a higher market share for cigarettes.

- 27 -

EAST ASIA & AUSTRALIA REGION Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 1,206 $ 1,514 (20.3) % (12.9) % (308) (112) - 27 (223) - Operating Income $ 346 $ 715 (51.6) % (39.3) % (369) (88) - 27 (316) 8 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (15) +100% +100% 15 - - - - 15 Amortization of Intangibles - - - % - % - - - - - - Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (10) - - % - % (10) - - - - (10) Adjusted Operating Income $ 356 $ 730 (51.2) % (39.2) % (374) (88) - 27 (316) 3 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 29.5 % 48.2 % (18.7)pp (14.5)pp Net revenues decreased by 12.9% on an organic basis, reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to lower heated tobacco unit volume (primarily in Japan, as the company manages temporary production and supply chain impacts, described earlier), as well as lower cigarette volume, unfavorable cigarette mix and unfavorable device mix, partly offset by higher device volume; partially offset by a favorable pricing variance, primarily driven by higher combustible pricing, partly offset by lower heated tobacco unit pricing and device pricing. Operating income decreased by 39.3%, excluding currency and acquisitions, mainly reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, primarily due to lower heated tobacco unit volume, as well as lower cigarette volume, the unfavorable impact on profitability of higher device volume, and unfavorable mix for cigarettes, heated tobacco units and devices; and higher manufacturing costs (mainly due to higher logistics costs); partly offset by a favorable pricing variance; and lower marketing, administration and research costs. Adjusted operating income decreased by 39.2% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 14.5 points on the same basis. The margin decline notably reflected the impact of: higher device sales; the growth of IQOS ILUMA within the Region's smoke-free product portfolio mix, with its higher initial unit cost of devices and consumables; the timing of heated tobacco unit shipments to Japan; and higher logistics costs, including costs related to the use of air freight to Japan to support: (i) the strong up-take of IQOS ILUMA and TEREA consumables, and (ii) the re-sourcing of select cigarette brands due to the war in Ukraine. - 28 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 2,610 $ 2,986 (12.6) % (5.3) % (376) (218) - 57 (215) - Operating Income $ 917 $ 1,410 (35.0) % (23.9) % (493) (156) - 57 (437) 43 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (46) +100% +100% 46 - - - - 46 Amortization of Intangibles (1) (1) - % - % - - - - - - Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (10) - - % - % (10) - - - - (10) Adjusted Operating Income $ 928 $ 1,457 (36.3) % (25.6) % (529) (156) - 57 (437) 7 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 35.6 % 48.8 % (13.2)pp (10.5)pp Net revenues decreased by 5.3% on an organic basis, reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to lower heated tobacco unit volume (primarily in Japan, reflecting the same factors as in the quarter), as well as lower cigarette volume, unfavorable cigarette mix and unfavorable device mix, partly offset by higher device volume; partially offset by a favorable pricing variance, primarily driven by higher combustible pricing, partly offset by lower device pricing. Operating income decreased by 23.9%, excluding currency and acquisitions, mainly reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, primarily due to lower heated tobacco unit volume, as well as lower cigarette volume, the unfavorable impact on profitability of higher device volume, and unfavorable mix for cigarettes, heated tobacco units and devices; and higher manufacturing costs (mainly due to higher logistics costs); partly offset by a favorable pricing variance; and lower marketing, administration and research costs. Adjusted operating income decreased by 25.6% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 10.5 points on the same basis. The margin decline notably reflected the impact of the same factors as in the quarter. Total Market, PMI Shipment & Market Share Commentaries PMI Shipment Volume Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes 10,391 10,968 (5.3) % 21,944 22,330 (1.7) % Heated Tobacco Units 8,186 9,904 (17.3) % 17,474 19,043 (8.2) % Total East Asia & Australia 18,577 20,872 (11.0) % 39,418 41,373 (4.7) %

Second-Quarter The estimated total market in East Asia & Australia, excluding China, decreased, mainly due to: •Japan, down by 1.7%, primarily reflecting the impact of the October 2021 excise tax-driven price increase; and - 29 -

•Taiwan, down by 4.7%, or by 2.3% excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated trade inventory movements, mainly reflecting the impact of pandemic-related measures; partly offset by •South Korea, up by 3.5%, primarily reflecting the impact on adult smoker average daily consumption of the easing of pandemic-related measures. PMI's total shipment volume decreased by 11.0% to 18.6 billion units, mainly due to: •Japan, down by 15.0%. Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements (primarily due to heated tobacco units, as described in the "Impact of Inventory Movements" section on page 9) total in-market sales volume increased by 4.1%, reflecting a higher market share (driven by heated tobacco units), partly offset by the lower total market. Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements, PMI's total in-market sales volume increased by 2.2%. Six Months Year-to-Date The estimated total market in East Asia & Australia, excluding China, decreased, mainly due to: •Japan, down by 2.5%, primarily reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; and •Taiwan, down by 6.4%, or by 2.4% excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated trade inventory movements, mainly reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; partly offset by •South Korea, up by 1.9%, primarily reflecting the same factor as in the quarter. PMI's total shipment volume decreased by 4.7% to 39.4 billion units, mainly due to: •Japan, down by 6.0%. Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements (primarily due to heated tobacco units, as described in the "Impact of Inventory Movements" section on page 10), total in-market sales volume increased by 2.1%, primarily reflecting the same factor as in the quarter. Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements, PMI's total in-market sales volume increased by 0.7%.

- 30 -

AMERICAS REGION Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 469 $ 430 9.1 % 8.1 % 39 4 - 24 8 3 Operating Income $ 130 $ 112 16.1 % 12.5 % 18 4 - 24 1 (11) Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (4) +100% +100% 4 - - - - 4 Amortization of Intangibles (2) (3) 33.3 % 33.3 % 1 - - - - 1 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (2) - - % - % (2) - - - - (2) Adjusted Operating Income $ 134 $ 119 12.6 % 9.2 % 15 4 - 24 1 (14) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 28.6 % 27.7 % 0.9pp 0.3pp

Net revenues increased by 8.1% on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: a favorable pricing variance, driven by combustible pricing; and favorable volume/mix, driven by higher cigarette volume, partly offset by unfavorable cigarette mix. Operating income increased by 12.5%, excluding currency and acquisitions, mainly reflecting: a favorable pricing variance; partly offset by higher manufacturing costs (primarily due to inflationary impacts); and higher marketing, administration and research costs. Volume/mix was slightly favorable, reflecting higher cigarette volume, largely offset by unfavorable cigarette mix. Adjusted operating income increased by 9.2% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin increased by 0.3 points on the same basis. Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 893 $ 864 3.4 % 4.4 % 29 (9) - 43 (8) 3 Operating Income $ 251 $ 246 2.0 % 1.2 % 5 2 - 43 (8) (32) Asset Impairment & Exit Costs - (5) +100% +100% 5 - - - - 5 Amortization of Intangibles (4) (5) 20.0 % 20.0 % 1 - - - - 1 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (2) - - % - % (2) - - - - (2) Adjusted Operating Income $ 257 $ 256 0.4 % (0.4) % 1 2 - 43 (8) (36) Adjusted Operating Income Margin 28.8 % 29.6 % (0.8)pp (1.3)pp

- 31 -

Net revenues increased by 4.4% on an organic basis, primarily reflecting: a favorable pricing variance, driven by combustible pricing; partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to unfavorable cigarette mix, partially offset by higher cigarette volume. Operating income increased by 1.2%, excluding currency and acquisitions, mainly reflecting: a favorable pricing variance; largely offset by higher manufacturing costs (primarily due to inflationary impacts); higher marketing, administration and research costs; and unfavorable volume/mix, mainly due to the same factors as for net revenues. Adjusted operating income decreased by 0.4% on an organic basis. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1.3 points on the same basis. Total Market, PMI Shipment & Market Share Commentaries PMI Shipment Volume Second-Quarter Six Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Cigarettes 16,080 15,213 5.7 % 30,875 30,098 2.6 % Heated Tobacco Units 106 140 (24.3) % 214 245 (12.7) % Total Americas 16,186 15,353 5.4 % 31,089 30,343 2.5 %

Second-Quarter The estimated total market in Americas, excluding the U.S., increased, primarily driven by: •Argentina, up by 10.2%, mainly reflecting a favorable comparison due to the impact on adult smoker average daily consumption of strict pandemic-related measures implemented during the second quarter of 2021; and •Brazil, up by 12.8%, primarily reflecting a lower estimated prevalence of illicit trade; partly offset by •Canada, down by 19.6%, notably reflecting out-switching from cigarettes to e-vapor products. PMI's total shipment volume increased by 5.4% to 16.2 billion units, mainly driven by: •Argentina, up by 4.3%, primarily reflecting the higher total market, partly offset by a lower market share due to adult smoker down-trading to ultra-low-price brands produced by local manufacturers; and •Brazil, up by 18.4%, mainly reflecting the higher total market and a higher market share driven by Chesterfield. Six Months Year-to-Date The estimated total market in Americas, excluding the U.S., increased, primarily driven by: •Argentina, up by 4.6% mainly reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; and •Brazil, up by 8.4%, primarily reflecting the same factor as in the quarter; partly offset by •Canada, down by 15.9%, notably reflecting the impact of price increases and out-switching from cigarettes to e-vapor products. - 32 -

PMI's total shipment volume increased by 2.5% to 31.1 billion units, mainly driven by: •Brazil, up by 11.7%, primarily reflecting the same factors as in the quarter; and •Mexico, up by 1.6%, mainly reflecting a higher market share for cigarettes; partly offset by •Argentina, down by 1.8%, primarily reflecting a lower market share due to adult smoker down-trading to ultra-low-price brands produced by local manufacturers. WELLNESS AND HEALTHCARE In the third quarter of 2021, PMI acquired Fertin Pharma A/S, Vectura Group plc. and OtiTopic, Inc. On March 31, 2022, PMI launched a new Wellness and Healthcare business -- Vectura Fertin Pharma -- consolidating these entities. The operating results of this business are reported in the Wellness and Healthcare segment (formerly the Other category). The business operations of PMI's Wellness and Healthcare segment are managed and evaluated separately from the geographical segments. Second-Quarter Financial Summary -

Quarters Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 76 $ - - % - % 76 - 76 - - - Operating Income / (Loss) $ (34) $ - - % - % (34) - (24) - - (10) Amortization of Intangibles (18) - - % - % (18) - (18) - - - Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) $ (16) $ - - % - % (16) - (6) - - (10) Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) Margin (21.1) % n/a -pp -pp

PMI recorded net revenues of $76 million in the Wellness and Healthcare segment, with an operating loss of $34 million, primarily reflecting the amortization of intangibles related to the acquisitions, as well as investments in research and development. Excluding the amortization of acquired intangibles, the segment recorded an adjusted operating loss of $16 million and an adjusted operating loss margin of 21.1%. - 33 -

Six Months Year-to-Date Financial Summary -

Six Months Ended

June 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Total Excl.

Curr. & Acquis. Total Cur-

rency Acqui-sitions Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 142 $ - - % - % 142 - 142 - - - Operating Income / (Loss) $ (65) $ - - % - % (65) - (48) - - (17) Amortization of Intangibles (37) - - % - % (37) - (37) - - - Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) $ (28) $ - - % - % (28) - (11) - - (17) Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) Margin (19.7) % n/a -pp -pp

PMI recorded net revenues of $142 million in the Wellness and Healthcare segment, with an operating loss of $65 million, primarily reflecting the amortization of intangibles related to the acquisitions, investments in research and development, and expenses related to employee retention programs. Excluding the amortization of acquired intangibles, the segment recorded an adjusted operating loss of $28 million and an adjusted operating loss margin of 19.7%. - 34 -

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs), finding that exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote the public health. As of June 30, 2022, excluding Russia and Ukraine, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 70 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 13.2 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021 PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet consumer and patient needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.comand www.pmiscience.com. Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements This press release contains projections of future results and other forward-looking statements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI. PMI's business risks include: excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; increasing marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke; litigation related to tobacco use and intellectual property; intense competition; the effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; the impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; changes in adult smoker behavior; the impact of COVID-19 on PMI's business; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as components and materials for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful in its attempts to produce and commercialize reduced-risk products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity, enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if it is unable to expand its brand portfolio internally or through acquisitions and the development of strategic business relationships; or if it is unable to - 35 -

attract and retain the best global talent, including women or diverse candidates. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our reduced-risk product category's performance. In addition, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to: the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the proposed transaction with Swedish Match, may not materialize as expected; the proposed transaction not being timely completed, if completed at all; regulatory approvals required for the transaction not being timely obtained, if obtained at all, or being obtained subject to conditions; prior to the completion of the transaction, Swedish Match's business experiencing disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; and the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies or to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all. Important information for U.S. Swedish Match shareholders: The offer described in this release is made for the issued and outstanding shares of Swedish Match, a company incorporated under Swedish law, and is subject to Swedish disclosure and procedural requirements, which may be different from those of the United States. The offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Regulation 14E thereunder, to the extent applicable, and otherwise in compliance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Swedish law, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer timetable, notices of extensions, announcements of results, settlement procedures (including as regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered) and waivers of conditions, which may be different from requirements or customary practices in relation to U.S. domestic tender offers. Swedish Match's financial statements, including any included in any documents relating to the offer, have been or will be prepared in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of companies in the United States or other companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, PMI and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for PMI or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time and during the pendency of the offer, and other than pursuant to the offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase shares of Swedish Match outside the United States, or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices, and information about such purchases will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform shareholders of Swedish Match domiciled in the U.S. ("U.S. Holders") of such information, to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations. The receipt of cash pursuant to the offer by a U.S. Holder may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult an independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of accepting the offer. PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which will be filed in the coming days. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations. - 36 -

Key Terms, Definitions and Explanatory Notes General •"PMI" refers to Philip Morris International Inc. and its subsidiaries. Trademarks and service marks that are the registered property of, or licensed by, the subsidiaries of PMI, are italicized. •Comparisons are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise stated. •References to total industry, total market, PMI shipment volume and PMI market share performance reflect cigarettes and heated tobacco units, unless otherwise stated. •As of the first quarter of 2022, total industry volume, PMI in-market sales volume and PMI market share for the following geographies include the cigarillo category in Japan: the total international market, East Asia & Australia Region, and Japanese domestic market. •References to total international market, defined as worldwide cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume excluding the U.S., total industry, total market and market shares are PMI estimates for tax-paid products based on the latest available data from a number of internal and external sources and may, in defined instances, exclude the People's Republic of China and/or PMI's duty free business. •2021 and 2022 estimates for total industry volume and market share in certain geographies reflect limitations on the availability and accuracy of industry data during pandemic-related restrictions. •"Combustible products" is the term PMI uses to refer to cigarettes and other tobacco products, combined. •In-market sales, or "IMS," is defined as sales to the retail channel, depending on the market and distribution model. •"Total shipment volume" is defined as the combined total of cigarette shipment volume and heated tobacco unit shipment volume. •"Americas" refers to the former Latin America & Canada segment, which was renamed as the Americas segment as of the third quarter of 2021. References to "Americas" may, in defined instances, exclude the U.S. •"Central Asia" is defined as Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. •"North Africa" is defined as Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia. •"The GCC" (Gulf Cooperation Council) is defined as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). •"Southeast Europe" is defined as Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. •In the third quarter of 2021, PMI acquired Fertin Pharma A/S, Vectura Group plc. and OtiTopic, Inc. On March 31, 2022, PMI launched a new Wellness and Healthcare business consolidating these entities, Vectura Fertin Pharma. The operating results of this new business are reported in the Wellness and Healthcare segment. The business operations of PMI's Wellness and Healthcare segment are managed and evaluated separately from the geographical segments. •Following the deconsolidation of PMI's Canadian subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Inc. (RBH) on March 22, 2019, PMI continues to report the volume of brands sold by RBH for which other PMI subsidiaries are the trademark owner. These include HEETS, Next, Philip Morris and Rooftop. •From time to time, PMI's shipment volumes are subject to the impact of distributor inventory movements, and estimated total industry/market volumes are subject to the impact of inventory movements in various trade channels that include estimated trade inventory movements of PMI's competitors arising from market-specific factors that significantly distort reported volume disclosures. Such factors may include changes to the manufacturing supply chain, shipment methods, consumer demand, timing of excise tax increases or other influences that may affect the timing of sales to customers. In such instances, in addition to reviewing PMI shipment volumes and certain estimated total industry/market volumes on a reported basis, management reviews these measures on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of distributor and/or estimated trade inventory movements. Management also believes that disclosing PMI shipment volumes and estimated total industry/market volumes in such circumstances on a basis that excludes the impact of distributor and/or estimated trade inventory movements, such as on an IMS basis, improves the comparability of performance and trends for these measures over different reporting periods. - 37 -

Financial •Net revenues related to combustible products refer to the operating revenues generated from the sale of these products, including shipping and handling charges billed to customers, net of sales and promotion incentives, and excise taxes. PMI recognizes revenue when control is transferred to the customer, typically either upon shipment or delivery of goods. •Net revenues related to RRPs represent the sale of heated tobacco units, heat-not-burn devices and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products, primarily e-vapor and oral nicotine products, including shipping and handling charges billed to customers, net of sales and promotion incentives, and excise taxes.PMI recognizes revenue when control is transferred to the customer, typically either upon shipment or delivery of goods. •Net revenues related to Wellness and Healthcare products primarily consist of operating revenues generated from the sale of inhaled therapeutics and oral and intra-oral delivery systems that are included in the operating results of PMI's new Wellness and Healthcare business, Vectura Fertin Pharma. •Adjusted net revenues exclude the impact related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments. •"Cost of sales" consists principally of: tobacco leaf, non-tobacco raw materials, labor and manufacturing costs; shipping and handling costs; and the cost of devices produced by third-party electronics manufacturing service providers. Estimated costs associated with device warranty programs are generally provided for in cost of sales in the period the related revenues are recognized. •"Marketing, administration and research costs" include the costs of marketing and selling our products, other costs generally not related to the manufacture of our products (including general corporate expenses), and costs incurred to develop new products. The most significant components of our marketing, administration and research costs are marketing and sales expenses and general and administrative expenses. •"Cost/Other" in the Consolidated Financial Summary table of total PMI and the six geographical segments of this release reflects the currency-neutral variances of: cost of sales (excluding the volume/mix cost component); marketing, administration and research costs (including asset impairment and exit costs); and amortization of intangibles. "Cost/Other" also includes the currency-neutral net revenue variance, unrelated to volume/mix and price components, attributable to: fees for certain distribution rights billed to customers in certain markets in the Middle East & Africa Region and the Saudi Arabia customs assessment net revenue adjustment. •"Adjusted Operating Income Margin" is calculated as adjusted operating income, divided by adjusted net revenues. •"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity (income)/loss in unconsolidated subsidiaries, excluding asset impairment and exit costs, and unusual items. •"Net debt" is defined as total debt, less cash and cash equivalents. •Figures and comparisons presented on a pro forma basis exclude PMI's operations in Russia and Ukraine. •Growth rates presented on an organic basis reflect adjusted results, excluding currency, acquisitions and disposals. •Management reviews net revenues, operating income, operating income margin, operating cash flow and earnings per share, or "EPS," on an adjusted basis, which may exclude the impact of currency and other items such as acquisitions, asset impairment and exit costs, tax items and other special items. Additionally, starting in 2022 and on a comparative basis, for these measures other than net revenues and operating cash flow, PMI will include adjustments to add back amortization expense on acquisition related intangible assets that are recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to PMI's revenue generation, as well as impairment of intangible assets, if any.Currency-neutral and organic growth rates reflect the way management views underlying performance for these measures. PMI believes that such measures provide useful insight into underlying business trends and results. Management reviews these measures because they exclude changes in currency exchange rates and other factors that may distort underlying business trends, thereby improving the comparability of PMI's business performance between reporting periods. Furthermore, PMI uses several of these measures in its management compensation program to promote internal fairness and a disciplined assessment of performance against company targets. PMI discloses these measures to enable investors to view the business through the eyes of management. •Non-GAAP measures used in this release should neither be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the relevant schedules provided with this press release. - 38 -

•U.S. GAAP Treatment of a country as a Highly Inflationary Economy. Following the categorization of a country by the International Practices Task Force of the Center for Audit Quality as having a three-year cumulative inflation rate greater than 100%, the country is considered highly inflationary in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For such countries, PMI accounts for the operations of its local affiliates as highly inflationary, and to treat the U.S. dollar as the functional currency of the affiliates. Such treatment was effective July 1, 2018, for Argentina, and April 1, 2022, for Turkey. •"Fair value adjustment for equity security investments" reflects the adjustment resulting from share price movements in passive investments for publicly traded entities that are not controlled or influenced by PMI. Under U.S. GAAP, such adjustments are required, since January 1, 2018, to be reflected directly in the income statement. Reduced-Risk Products •Reduced-risk products ("RRPs") is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continuing smoking. PMI has a range of RRPs in various stages of development, scientific assessment and commercialization. PMI's RRPs are smoke-free products that contain and/or generate far lower quantities of harmful and potentially harmful constituents than found in cigarette smoke. •"Heated tobacco units," or "HTUs," is the term PMI uses to refer to heated tobacco consumables, which include the company's HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro and HEETS FROM MARLBORO (defined collectively as HEETS), MarlboroDimensions, MarlboroHeatSticks,Parliament HeatSticks, SENTIA and TEREA, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit and Miix (outside of South Korea). •Market share for HTUs is defined as the total sales volume for HTUs as a percentage of the total estimated sales volume for cigarettes and HTUs. •Unless otherwise stated, all references to IQOS are to PMI's Platform 1 IQOS devices and heated tobacco consumables. •IQOS heat-not-burn devices are precisely controlled heating devices into which a specially designed and proprietary tobacco units are inserted and heated to generate an aerosol. •"PMI heat-not-burn products" include licensed KT&G heat-not-burn products. •"PMI HTUs" include licensed KT&G HTUs. •"Total IQOS users" is defined as the estimated number of Legal Age (minimum 18 years) users of PMI heat-not-burn products, for which PMI HTUs represented at least a portion of their daily tobacco consumption over the past seven days. The estimated number of adults who have "switched to IQOS and stopped smoking" reflects: •for markets where there are no heat-not-burn products other than PMI heat-not-burn products: daily individual consumption of PMI HTUs represents the totality of their daily tobacco consumption in the past seven days; •for markets where PMI heat-not-burn products are among other heat-not-burn products: daily individual consumption of HTUs represents the totality of their daily tobacco consumption in the past seven days, of which at least 70% is PMI HTUs. Note: The above IQOS user metrics reflect PMI estimates, which are based on consumer claims and sample-based statistical assessments with an average margin of error of +/-5% at a 95% Confidence Interval in key volume markets. The accuracy and reliability of IQOS user metrics may vary based on individual market maturity and availability of information. As of December 2020, PMI heat-not-burn products and HTUs include licensed KT&G heat-not-burn products and HTUs, respectively. - 39 -

Appendix 1 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Key Market Data Quarters Ended June 30, Market Total Market, bio units PMI Shipments, bio units PMI Market Share, %(2) Total Cigarette HTU Total HTU 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 pp Change 2022 2021 pp Change Total (1) (3) 602.5 586.6 2.7 182.5 180.5 1.1 157.7 156.1 1.0 24.8 24.4 1.9 27.0 26.6 0.4 3.5 3.0 0.5 European Union France 8.5 9.1 (6.8) 3.8 4.1 (8.2) 3.7 4.1 (8.5) 0.1 - - 42.8 43.5 (0.7) 0.7 0.6 0.1 Germany 17.9 18.6 (3.4) 7.0 7.2 (3.2) 6.5 6.7 (2.7) 0.5 0.5 (9.3) 38.9 38.8 0.1 2.5 2.7 (0.2) Italy 18.9 17.9 5.5 10.9 9.9 10.6 7.8 7.7 2.4 3.1 2.2 38.7 54.0 53.0 1.0 14.4 11.2 3.2 Poland 14.8 12.5 18.5 5.6 4.7 20.1 4.5 3.9 15.7 1.1 0.8 42.4 38.0 37.5 0.5 7.5 6.3 1.2 Spain 11.5 10.5 9.2 3.7 4.1 (10.6) 3.5 4.0 (13.5) 0.2 0.1 74.2 30.3 31.1 (0.8) 1.7 1.2 0.5 Eastern Europe Russia n/a 55.4 - 16.8 17.6 (4.5) 12.9 13.3 (3.2) 3.9 4.3 (8.8) n/a 31.5 - n/a 7.3 - Middle East & Africa Egypt 22.5 22.8 (1.1) 4.9 5.1 (5.2) 4.7 5.1 (8.8) 0.2 - - 23.1 22.4 0.7 0.8 - 0.8 Turkey 31.5 30.7 2.4 14.5 13.5 7.4 14.5 13.5 7.4 - - - 46.2 44.1 2.1 - - - South & Southeast Asia Indonesia 76.8 72.1 6.6 21.4 20.1 6.2 21.4 20.1 6.2 - - - 27.8 27.9 (0.1) - - - Philippines 11.5 13.8 (16.5) 7.1 8.6 (17.7) 7.0 8.5 (17.8) - - - 61.3 62.2 (0.9) 0.4 0.3 0.1 East Asia & Australia Australia 2.3 2.4 (5.3) 0.7 0.7 (2.0) 0.7 0.7 (2.0) - - - 31.9 30.8 1.1 - - - Japan (3) 37.4 38.1 (1.7) 12.0 14.2 (15.0) 5.1 5.5 (8.5) 7.0 8.6 (19.2) 37.3 35.3 2.0 23.0 20.8 2.2 South Korea 18.7 18.1 3.5 3.6 3.6 (1.9) 2.4 2.4 0.1 1.1 1.2 (5.9) 19.0 20.0 (1.0) 5.9 6.5 (0.6) Americas Argentina 7.5 6.8 10.2 4.7 4.5 4.3 4.7 4.5 4.3 - - - 63.3 66.8 (3.5) - - - Mexico 8.0 8.0 (0.4) 5.2 5.1 2.1 5.1 5.0 1.9 - - - 64.8 63.2 1.6 0.4 0.3 0.1 (1) Total market and market share estimates exclude Russia & Ukraine (2) Market share estimates are calculated using IMS data (3) Total market and market share estimates include cigarillos in Japan



Appendix 2 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Key Market Data Six Months Ended June 30, Market Total Market,

bio units PMI Shipments, bio units PMI Market Share, % (2) Total Cigarette HTU Total HTU 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 pp Change 2022 2021 pp Change Total (1) (3) 1,162.2 1,143.4 1.6 355.6 347.7 2.2 305.9 301.7 1.4 49.6 46.1 7.7 26.9 26.3 0.6 3.5 3.0 0.5 European Union France 16.3 17.3 (5.6) 7.3 7.9 (7.5) 7.2 7.8 (7.7) 0.1 0.1 0.8 43.8 43.6 0.2 0.7 0.6 0.1 Germany 34.0 36.0 (5.4) 13.8 14.3 (3.7) 12.4 13.2 (6.1) 1.4 1.1 24.9 40.5 39.8 0.7 4.1 3.1 1.0 Italy 35.6 33.8 5.4 20.7 19.5 5.9 14.9 15.1 (1.3) 5.7 4.4 30.4 54.1 52.9 1.2 14.6 11.2 3.4 Poland 27.6 23.2 18.6 10.4 8.6 20.4 8.3 7.3 14.4 2.1 1.4 52.3 37.7 37.1 0.6 7.5 5.9 1.6 Spain 21.5 20.1 7.0 7.0 6.8 2.8 6.6 6.6 0.3 0.4 0.2 71.2 30.3 31.1 (0.8) 1.6 1.2 0.4 Eastern Europe Russia n/a 104.5 - 30.9 33.3 (7.1) 23.6 25.4 (6.9) 7.3 7.9 (7.6) n/a 31.3 - n/a 7.5 - Middle East & Africa Egypt 46.0 46.3 (0.5) 10.2 10.0 2.5 9.9 10.0 (0.9) 0.3 - - 22.5 21.2 1.3 0.8 - 0.8 Turkey 55.3 56.0 (1.2) 25.5 24.5 4.3 25.5 24.5 4.3 - - - 46.2 43.7 2.5 - - - South & Southeast Asia Indonesia 152.0 143.1 6.2 42.3 40.0 5.7 42.3 40.0 5.7 - - - 27.8 28.0 (0.2) - - - Philippines 26.9 26.8 0.4 16.7 16.7 (0.1) 16.6 16.7 (0.2) 0.1 0.1 31.0 62.0 62.3 (0.3) 0.3 0.3 - East Asia & Australia Australia 4.5 4.8 (6.4) 1.5 1.5 (3.1) 1.5 1.5 (3.1) - - - 32.9 31.8 1.1 - - - Japan (3) 71.8 73.7 (2.5) 26.3 28.0 (6.0) 11.2 11.4 (1.8) 15.1 16.5 (8.9) 37.3 35.7 1.6 23.0 21.2 1.8 South Korea 35.6 34.9 1.9 6.8 7.0 (2.3) 4.6 4.7 (0.7) 2.2 2.3 (5.6) 19.3 20.0 (0.7) 6.2 6.6 (0.4) Americas Argentina 15.2 14.5 4.6 9.6 9.8 (1.8) 9.6 9.8 (1.8) - - - 63.4 67.5 (4.1) - - - Mexico 14.5 14.7 (1.9) 9.2 9.1 1.6 9.2 9.1 1.4 0.1 - - 63.9 61.7 2.2 0.4 0.3 0.1 (1) Total market and market share estimates excludes Russia & Ukraine (2) Market share estimates are calculated using IMS data (3) Total market and market share includes cigarillos in Japan



Appendix 3 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures PMI Shipment Volume Adjusted for the Impact of Russia and Ukraine (in million units) / (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2021 Cigarettes 157,678 156,138 1.0% Shipment Volume 305,916 301,650 1.4 % 624,875 12,871 13,294 Russia 23,643 25,395 52,499 1,331 2,799 Ukraine 3,542 5,157 10,669 143,477 140,046 2.4% Pro Forma Shipment Volume 278,731 271,098 2.8 % 561,707 Heated Tobacco Units 24,821 24,356 1.9% Shipment Volume 49,640 46,090 7.7 % 94,976 3,907 4,283 Russia 7,267 7,864 16,309 814 1,352 Ukraine 2,197 2,546 5,168 20,100 18,721 7.4% Pro Forma Shipment Volume 40,176 35,680 12.6 % 73,499 Cigarettes & HTU 182,499 180,494 1.1% Shipment Volume 355,556 347,740 2.2 % 719,851 16,778 17,577 Russia 30,909 33,259 68,807 2,145 4,151 Ukraine 5,739 7,703 15,838 163,577 158,767 3.0% Pro Forma Shipment Volume 318,907 306,778 4.0 % 635,206



Appendix 4 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Eastern Europe Shipment Volume Adjusted for the Impact of Russia and Ukraine (in million units) / (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Cigarettes 20,633 22,785 (9.4) % Shipment Volume 39,147 42,751 (8.4) % 12,871 13,294 Russia 23,643 25,395 1,331 2,799 Ukraine 3,542 5,157 6,432 6,693 (3.9) % Pro Forma Shipment Volume 11,962 12,199 (1.9) % Heated Tobacco Units 5,922 6,840 (13.4) % Shipment Volume 11,788 12,475 (5.5) % 3,907 4,283 Russia 7,267 7,864 814 1,352 Ukraine 2,197 2,546 1,201 1,205 (0.3) % Pro Forma Shipment Volume 2,324 2,065 12.5 % Cigarettes & HTU 26,555 29,625 (10.4) % Shipment Volume 50,935 55,226 (7.8) % 16,778 17,577 Russia 30,909 33,259 2,145 4,151 Ukraine 5,739 7,703 7,633 7,898 (3.4) % Pro Forma Shipment Volume 14,286 14,264 0.2 %



Schedule 1 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) ($ in millions, except per share data) / (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Diluted EPS Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, $ 1.43 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $ 2.93 $ 1.39 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $ 2.93 $ 0.04 Change $ - 2.9 % % Change - % Reconciliation: $ 1.39 2021 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $ 2.93 0.04 2021 Asset impairment and exit costs 0.07 0.01 2021 Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.14 2021 Saudi Arabia customs assessments 0.14 - 2022 Asset impairment and exit costs - (0.02) 2022 Amortization of intangibles (0.04) (0.02) 2022 Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer (0.02) (0.04) 2022 Charges related to the war in Ukraine (0.07) - 2022 Fair value adjustment for equity security investments (0.03) 0.03 2022 Tax Items 0.03 (0.16) Currency (0.39) 0.01 Interest 0.02 (0.01) Change in tax rate 0.02 0.06 Operations (2) 0.25 $ 1.43 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $ 2.93 (1) Basic and diluted EPS were calculated using the following (in millions): Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ 2,233 $ 2,172 Net Earnings attributable to PMI $ 4,564 $ 4,590 7 6 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings

attributable to share-based payment awards 13 14 $ 2,226 $ 2,166 Net Earnings for basic and diluted EPS $ 4,551 $ 4,576 1,551 1,558 Weighted-average shares for basic EPS 1,550 1,558 1 2 Plus Contingently Issuable Performance Stock Units 2 2 1,552 1,560 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS 1,552 1,560 (2) Includes the impact of shares outstanding and share-based payments



Schedule 2 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Reported Diluted EPS to Reported Diluted EPS, excluding Currency, and Reconciliation of Reported Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS, excluding Currency (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change $ 1.43 $ 1.39 2.9 % Reported Diluted EPS $ 2.93 $ 2.93 - % (0.16) Less: Currency (0.39) $ 1.59 $ 1.39 14.4 % Reported Diluted EPS, excluding Currency $ 3.32 $ 2.93 13.3 % Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2021 $ 1.43 $ 1.39 2.9 % Reported Diluted EPS $ 2.93 $ 2.93 - % $ 5.83 - 0.04 Asset impairment and exit costs - 0.07 0.12 0.02 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 0.04 0.02 0.05 - 0.14 Saudi Arabia customs assessments - 0.14 0.14 - - Equity investee ownership dilution - - (0.04) - - Asset acquisition cost - - 0.03 0.02 - Costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer 0.02 - - 0.04 - Charges related to the war in Ukraine 0.07 - - - - Fair value adjustment for equity security investments 0.03 - - (0.03) - Tax items (0.03) - - $ 1.48 $ 1.58 (6.3) % Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 3.06 $ 3.16 (3.2) % $ 6.13 (0.16) Less: Currency (0.39) $ 1.64 $ 1.58 3.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS, excluding Currency $ 3.45 $ 3.16 9.2 %



Schedule 3 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues by Product Category and Adjustments of Net Revenues for the Impact of Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Net

Revenues Currency Net

Revenues

excluding Currency Acqui-

sitions Net

Revenues excluding Currency &

Acquisitions Quarters Ended

June 30, Net

Revenues Total Excluding Currency Excluding Currency &

Acquisitions 2022 Combustible Products 2021 % Change $ 1,954 $ (200) $ 2,154 $ (1) $ 2,154 European Union $ 2,162 (9.6) % (0.4) % (0.4) % 585 15 570 - 570 Eastern Europe 555 5.5 % 2.8 % 2.8 % 933 (41) 974 - 974 Middle East & Africa 527 (1) 76.9 % 84.7 % 84.7 % 1,029 (39) 1,068 - 1,068 South & Southeast Asia 1,045 (1.5) % 2.3 % 2.3 % 528 (42) 570 - 570 East Asia & Australia 611 (13.6) % (6.8) % (6.8) % 460 4 456 - 456 Americas 418 10.0 % 9.0 % 9.0 % $ 5,489 $ (302) $ 5,791 $ (1) $ 5,792 Total Combustible $ 5,318 3.2 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 2022 Reduced-Risk Products 2021 % Change $ 1,189 $ (127) $ 1,316 $ 4 $ 1,313 European Union $ 987 20.5 % 33.4 % 33.0 % 313 3 310 - 310 Eastern Europe 340 (8.0) % (8.9) % (8.9) % 73 (4) 77 - 77 Middle East & Africa 33 +100% +100% +100% 5 - 5 - 5 South & Southeast Asia 1 +100% +100% +100% 678 (70) 748 - 748 East Asia & Australia 903 (24.9) % (17.1) % (17.1) % 9 - 9 - 9 Americas 12 (24.4) % (22.9) % (22.9) % $ 2,267 $ (199) $ 2,466 $ 4 $ 2,462 Total RRPs $ 2,276 (0.4) % 8.3 % 8.2 % 2022 Wellness and Healthcare 2021 % Change $ 76 $ - $76 $76 $ - Wellness and Healthcare $ - - % - % - % 2022 PMI 2021 % Change $ 3,143 $ (327) $ 3,470 $ 3 $ 3,467 European Union $ 3,149 (0.2) % 10.2 % 10.1 % 898 18 880 - 880 Eastern Europe 895 0.3 % (1.7) % (1.7) % 1,006 (45) 1,051 - 1,051 Middle East & Africa 560 (1) 79.6 % 87.7 % 87.7 % 1,034 (39) 1,073 - 1,073 South & Southeast Asia 1,046 (1.1) % 2.6 % 2.6 % 1,206 (112) 1,318 - 1,318 East Asia & Australia 1,514 (20.3) % (12.9) % (12.9) % 469 4 465 - 465 Americas 430 9.1 % 8.1 % 8.1 % 76 - 76 76 - Wellness and Healthcare - - % - % - % $ 7,832 $ (501) $ 8,333 $79 $ 8,254 Total PMI $ 7,594 3.1 % 9.7 % 8.7 % (1) Includes a reduction in net revenues of $246 million related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments Note: Sum of product categories or Regions might not foot to Total PMI due to roundings. "-" indicates amounts between -$0.5 million and +$0.5 million



Schedule 4 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues by Product Category and Adjustments of Net Revenues for the Impact of Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Net

Revenues Currency Net

Revenues

excluding Currency Acquisitions Net

Revenues excluding Currency & Acquisitions Six Months Ended

June 30, Net

Revenues Total Excluding Currency Excluding Currency & Acquisitions 2022 Combustible Products 2021 % Change $ 3,763 $ (324) $ 4,087 $ - $ 4,087 European Union $ 4,113 (8.5) % (0.6) % (0.6) % 1,042 (31) 1,073 - 1,073 Eastern Europe 1,047 (0.5) % 2.5 % 2.5 % 1,862 (189) 2,051 - 2,051 Middle East & Africa 1,307 (1) 42.4 % 56.9 % 56.9 % 2,147 (83) 2,230 - 2,230 South & Southeast Asia 2,216 (3.1) % 0.6 % 0.6 % 1,129 (81) 1,210 - 1,210 East Asia & Australia 1,259 (10.3) % (3.9) % (3.9) % 876 (8) 885 - 885 Americas 840 4.3 % 5.3 % 5.3 % $ 10,819 $ (717) $ 11,537 $ - $ 11,537 Total Combustible $ 10,781 0.4 % 7.0 % 7.0 % 2022 Reduced-Risk Products 2021 % Change $ 2,392 $ (209) $ 2,601 $ 7 $ 2,593 European Union $ 1,945 22.9 % 33.7 % 33.3 % 582 (23) 605 - 605 Eastern Europe 644 (9.6) % (6.1) % (6.1) % 135 (5) 140 - 140 Middle East & Africa 54 +100% +100% +100% 10 - 10 - 10 South & Southeast Asia 3 +100% +100% +100% 1,481 (137) 1,618 - 1,618 East Asia & Australia 1,727 (14.2) % (6.3) % (6.3) % 17 (1) 17 - 17 Americas 24 (29.8) % (27.7) % (27.7) % $ 4,617 $ (374) $ 4,991 $ 7 $ 4,983 Total RRPs $ 4,398 5.0 % 13.5 % 13.3 % 2022 Wellness and Healthcare 2021 % Change $ 142 $ - $142 $142 $ - Wellness and Healthcare $ - - % - % - % 2022 PMI 2021 % Change $ 6,155 $ (533) $ 6,688 $ 7 $ 6,681 European Union $ 6,058 1.6 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 1,624 (54) 1,678 - 1,678 Eastern Europe 1,691 (4.0) % (0.8) % (0.8) % 1,997 (194) 2,191 - 2,191 Middle East & Africa 1,361 (1) 46.7 % 61.0 % 61.0 % 2,157 (83) 2,240 - 2,240 South & Southeast Asia 2,219 (2.8) % 0.9 % 0.9 % 2,610 (218) 2,828 - 2,828 East Asia & Australia 2,986 (12.6) % (5.3) % (5.3) % 893 (9) 902 - 902 Americas 864 3.4 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 142 - 142 142 - Wellness and Healthcare - - % - % - % $ 15,578 $ (1,091) $ 16,669 $149 $ 16,520 Total PMI $ 15,179 2.6 % 9.8 % 8.8 % (1) Includes a reduction in net revenues of $246 million related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments Note: Sum of product categories or Regions might not foot to Total PMI due to roundings. "-" indicates amounts between -$0.5 million and +$0.5 million



Schedule 5 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net Revenues to Adjusted Net Revenues, excluding Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Net

Revenues Special Items Adjusted Net

Revenues Currency Adjusted Net

Revenues excluding Currency Acqui-

sitions Adjusted

Net

Revenues excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions Net

Revenues Special Items Adjusted Net

Revenues Total Excluding Currency Excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions 2022 Quarters Ended

June 30, 2021 % Change $ 3,143 $ - $ 3,143 $ (327) $ 3,470 $ 3 $ 3,467 European Union $ 3,149 $ - $ 3,149 (0.2) % 10.2 % 10.1 % 898 - 898 18 880 - 880 Eastern Europe 895 - 895 0.3 % (1.7) % (1.7) % 1,006 - 1,006 (45) 1,051 - 1,051 Middle East & Africa 560 (246) (1) 806 24.8 % 30.4 % 30.4 % 1,034 - 1,034 (39) 1,073 - 1,073 South & Southeast Asia 1,046 - 1,046 (1.1) % 2.6 % 2.6 % 1,206 - 1,206 (112) 1,318 - 1,318 East Asia & Australia 1,514 - 1,514 (20.3) % (12.9) % (12.9) % 469 - 469 4 465 - 465 Americas 430 - 430 9.1 % 8.1 % 8.1 % 76 - 76 - 76 76 - Wellness and Healthcare - - - - % - % - % $ 7,832 $ - $ 7,832 $ (501) $ 8,333 $ 79 $ 8,254 Total PMI $ 7,594 $ (246) $ 7,840 (0.1) % 6.3 % 5.3 % 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 % Change $ 6,155 $ - $ 6,155 $ (533) $ 6,688 $ 7 $ 6,681 European Union $ 6,058 $ - $ 6,058 1.6 % 10.4 % 10.3 % 1,624 - 1,624 (54) 1,678 - 1,678 Eastern Europe 1,691 - 1,691 (4.0) % (0.8) % (0.8) % 1,997 - 1,997 (194) 2,191 - 2,191 Middle East & Africa 1,361 (246) (1) 1,607 24.3 % 36.3 % 36.3 % 2,157 - 2,157 (83) 2,240 - 2,240 South & Southeast Asia 2,219 - 2,219 (2.8) % 0.9 % 0.9 % 2,610 - 2,610 (218) 2,828 - 2,828 East Asia & Australia 2,986 - 2,986 (12.6) % (5.3) % (5.3) % 893 - 893 (9) 902 - 902 Americas 864 - 864 3.4 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 142 - 142 - 142 142 - Wellness and Healthcare - - - - % - % - % $ 15,578 $ - $ 15,578 $ (1,091) $ 16,669 $ 149 $ 16,520 Total PMI $ 15,179 $ (246) $ 15,425 1.0 % 8.1 % 7.1 % (1) Represents the Saudi Arabia customs assessments



Schedule 6 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Adjustments of Operating Income for the Impact of Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Operating Income Currency Operating Income excluding Currency Acqui-sitions Operating Income excluding Currency &

Acquisitions Operating Income Total Excluding Currency Excluding Currency &

Acquisitions 2022 Quarters Ended

June 30, 2021 % Change $ 1,519 $ (245) $ 1,764 $ - $ 1,764 European Union $ 1,641 (7.4) % 7.5 % 7.5 % 291 56 235 - 235 Eastern Europe 314 (7.3) % (25.2) % (25.2) % 498 (4) 502 - 502 Middle East & Africa 16 +100% +100% +100% 306 (22) 328 - 328 South & Southeast Asia 331 (7.6) % (0.9) % (0.9) % 346 (88) 434 - 434 East Asia & Australia 715 (51.6) % (39.3) % (39.3) % 130 4 126 - 126 Americas 112 16.1 % 12.5 % 12.5 % (34) - (34) (24) (10) Wellness and Healthcare - - % - % - % $ 3,056 $ (299) $ 3,355 $ (24) $ 3,379 Total PMI $ 3,129 (2.3) % 7.2 % 8.0 % 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 % Change $ 3,046 $ (390) $ 3,436 $ (2) $ 3,438 European Union $ 3,131 (2.7) % 9.7 % 9.8 % 435 (4) 439 - 439 Eastern Europe 575 (24.3) % (23.7) % (23.7) % 1,019 (119) 1,138 - 1,138 Middle East & Africa 351 +100% +100% +100% 751 (47) 798 - 798 South & Southeast Asia 860 (12.7) % (7.2) % (7.2) % 917 (156) 1,073 - 1,073 East Asia & Australia 1,410 (35.0) % (23.9) % (23.9) % 251 2 249 - 249 Americas 246 2.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 % (65) - (65) (48) (17) Wellness and Healthcare - - % - % - % $ 6,354 $ (714) $ 7,068 $ (50) $ 7,118 Total PMI $ 6,573 (3.3) % 7.5 % 8.3 %





Schedule 7 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income, excluding Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Operating Income Asset Impairment

& Exit Costs and Others Adjusted Operating Income Currency Adjusted Operating Income excluding Currency Acqui-

sitions Adjusted Operating Income excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions Operating Income Asset Impairment

& Exit Costs and Others Adjusted Operating Income Total Excluding Currency Excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions 2022 Quarters Ended

June 30, 2021 % Change $ 1,519 $ (32) $ 1,551 $ (245) $ 1,796 $ - $ 1,796 European Union $ 1,641 $ (44) $ 1,685 (8.0) % 6.6 % 6.6 % 291 (86) 377 56 321 - 321 Eastern Europe 314 (8) 322 17.1 % (0.3) % (0.3) % 498 (8) 506 (4) 510 - 510 Middle East & Africa 16 (256) 272 86.0 % 87.5 % 87.5 % 306 (10) 316 (22) 338 - 338 South & Southeast Asia 331 (14) 345 (8.4) % (2.0) % (2.0) % 346 (10) 356 (88) 444 - 444 East Asia & Australia 715 (15) 730 (51.2) % (39.2) % (39.2) % 130 (4) 134 4 130 - 130 Americas 112 (7) 119 12.6 % 9.2 % 9.2 % (34) (18) (16) - (16) (6) (10) Wellness and Healthcare - - - - % - % - % $ 3,056 $ (168) $ 3,224 $ (299) $ 3,523 $ (6) $ 3,529 Total PMI $ 3,129 $ (344) $ 3,473 (7.2) % 1.4 % 1.6 % 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 % Change $ 3,046 $ (41) $ 3,087 $ (390) $ 3,477 $ (2) $ 3,479 European Union $ 3,131 $ (62) $ 3,193 (3.3) % 8.9 % 8.9 % 435 (129) 564 (4) 568 - 568 Eastern Europe 575 (10) 585 (3.6) % (2.9) % (2.9) % 1,019 (10) 1,029 (119) 1,148 - 1,148 Middle East & Africa 351 (260) 611 68.4 % 87.9 % 87.9 % 751 (14) 765 (47) 812 - 812 South & Southeast Asia 860 (21) 881 (13.2) % (7.8) % (7.8) % 917 (11) 928 (156) 1,084 - 1,084 East Asia & Australia 1,410 (47) 1,457 (36.3) % (25.6) % (25.6) % 251 (6) 257 2 255 - 255 Americas 246 (10) 256 0.4 % (0.4) % (0.4) % (65) (37) (28) - (28) (11) (17) Wellness and Healthcare - - - - % - % - % $ 6,354 $ (248) $ 6,602 $ (714) $ 7,316 $ (13) $ 7,329 Total PMI $ 6,573 $ (410) $ 6,983 (5.5) % 4.8 % 5.0 %



Schedule 8 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin, excluding Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income

(1) Adjusted

Net Revenues

(2) Adjusted Operating Income

Margin Adjusted Operating Income

excluding Currency

(1) Adjusted

Net Revenues excluding Currency

(2) Adjusted Operating Income Margin excluding Currency Adjusted Operating Income excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions

(1) Adjusted

Net Revenues excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions

(2) Adjusted Operating Income Margin excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions Adjusted Operating Income

(1) Adjusted

Net Revenues

(2) Adjusted Operating Income

Margin Adjusted Operating Income

Margin Adjusted Operating Income Margin excluding Currency Adjusted Operating Income Margin excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions 2022 Quarters Ended

June 30, 2021 % Points Change $ 1,551 $ 3,143 49.3 % $ 1,796 $ 3,470 51.8 % $ 1,796 $ 3,467 51.8 % European Union $ 1,685 $ 3,149 53.5 % (4.2) (1.7) (1.7) 377 898 42.0 % 321 880 36.5 % 321 880 36.5 % Eastern Europe 322 895 36.0 % 6.0 0.5 0.5 506 1,006 50.3 % 510 1,051 48.5 % 510 1,051 48.5 % Middle East & Africa 272 806 33.7 % 16.6 14.8 14.8 316 1,034 30.6 % 338 1,073 31.5 % 338 1,073 31.5 % South & Southeast Asia 345 1,046 33.0 % (2.4) (1.5) (1.5) 356 1,206 29.5 % 444 1,318 33.7 % 444 1,318 33.7 % East Asia & Australia 730 1,514 48.2 % (18.7) (14.5) (14.5) 134 469 28.6 % 130 465 28.0 % 130 465 28.0 % Americas 119 430 27.7 % 0.9 0.3 0.3 (16) 76 (21.1) % (16) 76 (21.1) % (10) - - % Wellness and Healthcare - - - % - - - $ 3,224 $ 7,832 41.2 % $ 3,523 $ 8,333 42.3 % $ 3,529 $ 8,254 42.8 % Total PMI $ 3,473 $ 7,840 44.3 % (3.1) (2.0) (1.5) 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 % Points Change $ 3,087 $ 6,155 50.2 % $ 3,477 $ 6,688 52.0 % $ 3,479 $ 6,681 52.1 % European Union $ 3,193 $ 6,058 52.7 % (2.5) (0.7) (0.6) 564 1,624 34.7 % 568 1,678 33.8 % 568 1,678 33.8 % Eastern Europe 585 1,691 34.6 % 0.1 (0.8) (0.8) 1,029 1,997 51.5 % 1,148 2,191 52.4 % 1,148 2,191 52.4 % Middle East & Africa 611 1,607 38.0 % 13.5 14.4 14.4 765 2,157 35.5 % 812 2,240 36.3 % 812 2,240 36.3 % South & Southeast Asia 881 2,219 39.7 % (4.2) (3.4) (3.4) 928 2,610 35.6 % 1,084 2,828 38.3 % 1,084 2,828 38.3 % East Asia & Australia 1,457 2,986 48.8 % (13.2) (10.5) (10.5) 257 893 28.8 % 255 902 28.3 % 255 902 28.3 % Americas 256 864 29.6 % (0.8) (1.3) (1.3) (28) 142 (19.7) % (28) 142 (19.7) % (17) - - % Wellness and Healthcare - - - % - - - $ 6,602 $ 15,578 42.4 % $ 7,316 $ 16,669 43.9 % $ 7,329 $ 16,520 44.4 % Total PMI $ 6,983 $ 15,425 45.3 % (2.9) (1.4) (0.9) (1) For the calculation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income excluding currency and acquisitions refer to Schedule 7 (2) For the calculation of Adjusted Net Revenues excluding currency and acquisitions refer to Schedule 5





Schedule 9 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Earnings ($ in millions, except per share data) / (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change

Fav./(Unfav.) 2022 2021 Change

Fav./(Unfav.) $ 20,409 $ 20,421 (0.1) % Revenues including Excise Taxes $ 39,750 $ 39,776 (0.1) % 12,577 12,827 1.9 % Excise Taxes on products 24,172 24,597 1.7 % 7,832 7,594 3.1 % Net Revenues 15,578 15,179 2.6 % 2,648 2,353 (12.5) % Cost of sales 5,256 4,627 (13.6) % 5,184 5,241 (1.1) % Gross profit 10,322 10,552 (2.2) % 2,092 2,093 - % Marketing, administration and research costs 3,894 3,942 1.2 % 36 19 Amortization of intangibles 74 37 3,056 3,129 (2.3) % Operating Income 6,354 6,573 (3.3) % 126 161 21.7 % Interest expense, net 280 328 14.6 % 5 27 81.5 % Pension and other employee benefit costs 9 55 83.6 % 2,925 2,941 (0.5) % Earnings before income taxes 6,065 6,190 (2.0) % 594 646 8.0 % Provision for income taxes 1,213 1,343 9.7 % (15) (3) Equity investments and securities (income)/loss, net 41 (46) 2,346 2,298 2.1 % Net Earnings 4,811 4,893 (1.7) % 113 126 Net Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 247 303 $ 2,233 $ 2,172 2.8 % Net Earnings attributable to PMI $ 4,564 $ 4,590 (0.6) % Per share data (1): $ 1.44 $ 1.39 3.6 % Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.94 $ 2.94 - % $ 1.43 $ 1.39 2.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.93 $ 2.93 - % (1) Net Earnings and weighted-average shares used in the basic and diluted Earnings Per Share computations for the quarters and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are shown on Schedule 1, Footnote 1



Schedule 10 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Adjustments for the Impact of Russia and Ukraine, excluding Currency (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Currency Variance excluding Currency 2022 2021 Currency Variance excluding Currency $ 1.48 $ 1.58 $ (0.16) 3.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 3.06 $ 3.16 $ (0.39) 9.2 % 0.16 0.15 0.03 Net Earnings attributable to Russia and Ukraine 0.27 0.28 - $ 1.32 $ 1.43 $ (0.19) 5.6 % Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 2.79 $ 2.88 $ (0.39) 10.4 % (1) For the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS, see Schedule 2



Schedule 11 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures PMI & EE Region - Adjustments for the Impact of Russia and Ukraine, excluding Currency and Acquisitions ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Currency Acqui-

sitions Variance excluding

Curr. & Acquis. 2022 2021 Currency Acqui-

sitions Variance excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions PMI $ 7,832 $ 7,840 $ (501) $ 79 5.3 % Adjusted Net Revenues (1) $ 15,578 $ 15,425 $ (1,091) $ 149 7.1 % 614 612 33 - Net Revenues attributable to Russia and Ukraine 1,088 1,173 (30) - $ 7,218 $ 7,228 $ (534) $ 79 6.2 % Pro Forma Adjusted Net Revenues $ 14,490 $ 14,252 $ (1,061) $ 149 8.1 % $ 3,224 $ 3,473 $ (299) $ (6) 1.6 % Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 6,602 $ 6,983 $ (714) $ (13) 5.0 % 313 257 50 - Operating Income attributable to Russia and Ukraine 494 484 12 - $ 2,911 $ 3,216 $ (349) $ (6) 1.6 % Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,108 $ 6,499 $ (726) $ (13) 5.4 % 41.2 % 44.3 % (1.1) pp (0.5) pp (1.5) pp Adjusted Operating Income Margin 42.4 % 45.3 % (1.5) pp (0.5) pp (0.9) pp 0.9 pp (0.2) pp Adjusted OI margin attributable to Russia and Ukraine 0.2 pp (0.3) pp 40.3 % 44.5 % (1.8) pp (0.5) pp (1.9)pp Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income Margin 42.2 % 45.6 % (1.7) pp (0.6) pp (1.1)pp Eastern Europe $ 898 $ 895 $ 18 $ - (1.7) % Adjusted Net Revenues (1) $ 1,624 $ 1,691 $ (54) $ - (0.8) % 614 612 33 - Net Revenues attributable to Russia and Ukraine 1,088 1,173 (30) - $ 284 $ 283 $ (15) $ - 5.7 % Pro Forma Adjusted Net Revenues $ 536 $ 518 $ (24) $ - 8.1 % $ 377 $ 322 $ 56 $ - (0.3) % Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 564 $ 585 $ (4) $ - (2.9) % 313 257 50 - Operating Income attributable to Russia and Ukraine 494 484 12 - (71) (58) 2 - Corporate expenses apportioned to Russia and Ukraine (132) (108) 4 - $ 135 $ 123 $ 4 $ - 6.3 % Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income $ 202 $ 209 $ (20) $ - 6.2 % 42.0 % 36.0 % 5.5pp -pp 0.5pp Adjusted Operating Income Margin 34.7 % 34.6 % 0.9pp -pp (0.8)pp (5.5)pp (7.5)pp Adjusted OI margin attributable to Russia and Ukraine (3) (3.0)pp (5.7)pp 47.5 % 43.5 % 3.8pp -pp 0.2pp Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income Margin 37.7 % 40.3 % (1.9)pp -pp (0.7)pp (1) For the calculation of Adjusted Net Revenues, see Schedule 5 (2) For the calculation of Adjusted Operating Income, see Schedule 7 (3) Includes also impact of corporate expenses apportioned to Russia and Ukraine Note: Sum might not foot to Total due to roundings, which could impact variance %



Schedule 12 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues by Product Category and Adjustments for the Impact of Russia and Ukraine ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Currency Acqui-sitions Variance excluding Currency

& Acqui-

sitions 2022 2021 Currency Acquisitions Variance excluding Currency

& Acqui-sitions 2021 Combustible Products $ 5,489 $ 5,564 $ (302) $ (1) 4.1 % Adjusted Net Revenues $ 10,819 $ 11,027 $ (717) $ - 4.6 % $ 22,436 368 337 25 - Net Revenues attributable to Russia and Ukraine 637 645 (15) - 1,399 $ 5,121 $ 5,227 $ (328) $ (1) 4.2 % Pro Forma Adjusted Net Revenues $ 10,182 $ 10,383 $ (702) $ - 4.8 % $ 21,037 Reduced-Risk Products $ 2,267 $ 2,276 $ (199) $ 4 8.2 % Adjusted Net Revenues $ 4,617 $ 4,398 $ (374) $ 7 13.3 % $ 9,115 246 275 8 - Net Revenues attributable to Russia and Ukraine 451 528 (15) - 1,072 $ 2,021 $ 2,001 $ (206) $ 4 11.1 % Pro Forma Adjusted Net Revenues $ 4,166 $ 3,869 $ (359) $ 7 16.8 % $ 8,042 Wellness and Healthcare $ 76 $ - $ - $ 76 - % Adjusted Net Revenues $ 142 $ - $ - $ 142 - % $ 101 - - - - Net Revenues attributable to Russia and Ukraine - - - - - $ 76 $ - $ - $ 76 - % Pro Forma Adjusted Net Revenues $ 142 $ - $ - $ 142 - % $ 101 PMI $ 7,832 $ 7,840 $ (501) $ 79 5.3 % Adjusted Net Revenues (1) $ 15,578 $ 15,425 $ (1,091) $ 149 7.1 % $ 31,651 614 612 33 - Net Revenues attributable to Russia and Ukraine 1,088 1,173 (30) - 2,471 $ 7,218 $ 7,228 $ (534) $ 79 6.2 % Pro Forma Adjusted Net Revenues $ 14,490 $ 14,252 $ (1,061) $ 149 8.1 % $ 29,180 (1) For the calculation of Adjusted Net Revenues, see Schedule 5 Note: Sum of product categories might not foot to Total PMI due to roundings. "-" indicates amounts between -$0.5 million and +$0.5 million





Schedule 13 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Reported Diluted EPS to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited) Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Nine Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Year

Ended Quarter

Ended March 31, June 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 Reported Diluted EPS $ 1.55 $ 1.39 $ 2.93 $ 1.55 $ 4.48 $ 1.34 $ 5.83 $ 1.50 Asset impairment and exit costs 0.02 0.04 0.07 0.02 0.09 0.02 0.12 - Asset acquisition cost - - - 0.03 0.03 - 0.03 - Equity investee ownership dilution - - - (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) - Saudi Arabia customs assessments - 0.14 0.14 - 0.14 - 0.14 - Charges related to the war in Ukraine - - - - - - - 0.03 Fair value adjustment for equity security investments - - - - - - - 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.58 $ 1.58 $ 3.16 $ 1.59 $ 4.75 $ 1.37 $ 6.13 $ 1.58 Net Earnings attributable to Russia & Ukraine 0.13 0.15 0.28 0.15 0.43 0.17 0.60 0.10 Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.45 $ 1.43 $ 2.88 $ 1.44 $ 4.32 $ 1.20 $ 5.53 $ 1.48 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS 1,560 1,560 1,560 1,560 1,560 1,557 1,559 1,552 Note: EPS is computed independently for each of the periods presented. Accordingly, the sum of the quarterly EPS amounts may not agree to the total for the year



Schedule 14 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Nine Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Year

Ended Quarter

Ended March 31, June 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 PMI Operating Income $ 3,444 $ 3,129 $ 6,573 $ 3,455 $ 10,028 $ 2,947 $ 12,975 $ 3,298 Asset impairment and exit costs (48) (79) (127) (43) (170) (46) (216) - Asset acquisition cost - - - (51) (51) - (51) - Saudi Arabia customs assessments - (246) (246) - (246) - (246) - Amortization of intangibles (18) (19) (37) (18) (55) (41) (96) (38) Charges related to the war in Ukraine - - - - - - - (42) Adjusted Operating Income $ 3,510 $ 3,473 $ 6,983 $ 3,567 $ 10,550 $ 3,034 $ 13,584 $ 3,378 Note: Sum of Regions might not foot to Total PMI due to roundings. "-" indicates amounts between -$0.5 million and +$0.5 million



Schedule 15a PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Nine Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Year

Ended Quarter

Ended March 31, June 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 European Union Reported Operating Income $ 1,490 $ 1,641 $ 3,131 $ 1,680 $ 4,811 $ 1,308 $ 6,119 $ 1,527 Asset impairment and exit costs (9) (35) (44) (12) (56) (12) (68) - Amortization of intangibles (9) (9) (18) (8) (26) (9) (35) (9) Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,508 $ 1,685 $ 3,193 $ 1,700 $ 4,893 $ 1,329 $ 6,222 $ 1,536 Eastern Europe Reported Operating Income $ 261 $ 314 $ 575 $ 338 $ 913 $ 300 $ 1,213 $ 144 Asset impairment and exit costs (2) (7) (9) (2) (11) (3) (14) - Amortization of intangibles - (1) (1) - (1) (1) (2) (1) Charges related to the war in Ukraine - - - - - - - (42) Adjusted Operating Income $ 263 $ 322 $ 585 $ 340 $ 925 $ 304 $ 1,229 $ 187 Middle East & Africa Reported Operating Income $ 335 $ 16 $ 351 $ 388 $ 739 $ 407 $ 1,146 $ 521 Asset impairment and exit costs (2) (8) (10) (3) (13) (4) (17) - Saudi Arabia customs assessments - (246) (246) - (246) - (246) - Amortization of intangibles (2) (2) (4) (2) (6) (2) (8) (2) Adjusted Operating Income $ 339 $ 272 $ 611 $ 393 $ 1,004 $ 413 $ 1,417 $ 523



Schedule 15b PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (continued) (Unaudited) Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Nine Months

Ended Quarter

Ended Year

Ended Quarter

Ended March 31, June 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 South & Southeast Asia Reported Operating Income $ 529 $ 331 $ 860 $ 348 $ 1,208 $ 298 $ 1,506 $ 445 Asset impairment and exit costs (3) (10) (13) (4) (17) (4) (21) - Amortization of intangibles (4) (4) (8) (5) (13) (8) (21) (4) Adjusted Operating Income $ 536 $ 345 $ 881 $ 357 $ 1,238 $ 310 $ 1,548 $ 449 East Asia & Austr. Reported Operating Income $ 695 $ 715 $ 1,410 $ 631 $ 2,041 $ 515 $ 2,556 $ 571 Asset impairment and exit costs (31) (15) (46) (21) (67) (21) (88) - Amortization of intangibles (1) - (1) (1) (2) (1) (3) (1) Adjusted Operating Income $ 727 $ 730 $ 1,457 $ 653 $ 2,110 $ 537 $ 2,647 $ 572 Americas Reported Operating Income $ 134 $ 112 $ 246 $ 121 $ 367 $ 120 $ 487 $ 121 Asset impairment and exit costs (1) (4) (5) (1) (6) (2) (8) - Amortization of intangibles (2) (3) (5) (2) (7) (2) (9) (2) Adjusted Operating Income $ 137 $ 119 $ 256 $ 124 $ 380 $ 124 $ 504 $ 123 Wellness and Healthcare Reported Operating Income $ - $ - $ - $ (51) $ (51) $ (1) $ (52) $ (31) Asset impairment and exit costs - - - - - - - - Asset acquisition cost - - - (51) (51) - (51) - Amortization of intangibles - - - - - (18) (18) (19) Adjusted Operating Income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 17 $ 17 $ (12) Note: Sum of Regions might not foot to Total PMI due to roundings. "-" indicates amounts between -$0.5 million and +$0.5 million



Schedule 16 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Condensed Balance Sheets ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,036 $ 4,496 All other current assets 13,340 13,221 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,965 6,168 Goodwill 6,318 6,680 Other intangible assets, net 2,656 2,818 Equity investments 4,328 4,463 Other assets 3,317 3,444 Total assets $ 40,960 $ 41,290 Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Short-term borrowings $ 1,558 $ 225 Current portion of long-term debt 4,149 2,798 All other current liabilities 14,840 16,232 Long-term debt 22,345 24,783 Deferred income taxes 856 726 Other long-term liabilities 4,472 4,734 Total liabilities 48,220 49,498 Total PMI stockholders' deficit (9,044) (10,106) Noncontrolling interests 1,784 1,898 Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (7,260) (8,208) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 40,960 $ 41,290



Schedule 17 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Calculation of Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios ($ in millions, except ratios) / (Unaudited) Year Ended June 30, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 July ~ December January ~ June 12 months 2021 2022 rolling Net Earnings $ 4,817 $ 4,811 $ 9,628 $ 9,710 Equity investments and securities (income)/loss, net (103) 41 (62) (149) Provision for income taxes 1,328 1,213 2,541 2,671 Interest expense, net 300 280 580 628 Depreciation and amortization 514 540 1,054 998 Asset impairment and exit costs and Others (1) 140 174 314 513 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,996 $ 7,059 $ 14,055 $ 14,371 June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Short-term borrowings $ 1,558 $ 225 Current portion of long-term debt 4,149 2,798 Long-term debt 22,345 24,783 Total Debt $ 28,052 $ 27,806 Cash and cash equivalents 5,036 4,496 Net Debt $ 23,016 $ 23,310 Ratios: Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.00 1.93 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.64 1.62 (1) For the period January 2022 to June 2022 "Others" includes $122 million of charges related to the war in Ukraine and $52 million of costs associated with Swedish Match AB offer. For the period July 2021 to December 2021 "Others" includes asset acquisition cost of $51 million related to OtiTopic Inc.. Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2021 "Others" includes a reduction in net revenues of $246 million related to the Saudi Arabia customs assessments that was recorded in the second quarter of 2021.



Schedule 18 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Operating Cash Flow, excluding Currency ($ in millions) / (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change $ 3,524 $ 3,630 (2.9) % Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 4,642 $ 4,065 14.2 % (54) Less: Currency (487) $ 3,578 $ 3,630 (1.4) % Net cash provided by operating activities,

excluding currency $ 5,129 $ 4,065 26.2 % (1) Operating cash flow



Attachments Original Link

Original Document

