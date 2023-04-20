Philip Morris International : Glossary and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

General

"PMI" refers to Philip Morris International Inc. and its subsidiaries. Trademarks and service marks that are the registered property of, or licensed by, the subsidiaries of PMI, are italicized.

Comparisons are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise stated.

References to total industry, total market, PMI shipment volume and PMI market share performance reflect cigarettes and heated tobacco units, unless otherwise stated.

As of the first quarter of 2022, total industry volume, PMI in-market sales volume and PMI market share for the following geographies include the cigarillo category in Japan: the total international market, EA, AU & PMI DF Region, and Japanese domestic market.

References to total international market, defined as worldwide cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume excluding the U.S., total industry, total market and market shares are PMI estimates for tax-paid products based on the latest available data from a number of internal and external sources and may, in defined instances, exclude the People's Republic of China and/or PMI's duty free business.

2022 estimates for total industry volume and market share in certain geographies reflect limitations on the availability and accuracy of industry data during pandemic-related restrictions.

"Combustible tobacco products" is the term PMI uses to refer to cigarettes and other tobacco products that are combusted.

In-market sales, or "IMS," is defined as sales to the retail channel, depending on the market and distribution model.

"Total shipment volume" is defined as the combined total of cigarette shipment volume and heated tobacco unit shipment volume.

"SSEA, CIS & MEA" stands for South & Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, and Middle East & Africa.

"EA, AU & PMI DF" stands for East Asia, Australia and PMI Duty Free.

"Americas" refers to the former Latin America & Canada segment, which was renamed as the Americas segment as of the third quarter of 2021. References to "Americas" may, in defined instances, exclude the U.S.

In the third quarter of 2021, PMI acquired Fertin Pharma A/S, Vectura Group plc. and OtiTopic, Inc. On March 31, 2022, PMI launched a new Wellness and Healthcare business consolidating these entities, Vectura Fertin Pharma. The operating results of this new business are reported in the Wellness and Healthcare segment. The business operations of PMI's Wellness and Healthcare segment are managed and evaluated separately from the geographical segments.

As of December 31, 2022, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ("PMHH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMI, had acquired 94.81% of the outstanding shares of Swedish Match. On February 17, 2023, PMHH obtained "advanced title" under the Swedish Companies Act to the remaining issued and outstanding shares in Swedish Match, following the exercise of its right to compulsory redemption of all remaining shares. The operating results of Swedish Match are disclosed as a separate segment. The business operations of the Swedish Match segment are evaluated separately from the geographical segments.

Following the deconsolidation of PMI's Canadian subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Inc. (RBH) on March 22, 2019, PMI continues to report the volume of brands sold by RBH for which other PMI subsidiaries are the trademark owner. These include HEETS , Next , Philip Morris and Rooftop .