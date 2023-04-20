Philip Morris International : Glossary and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
Philip Morris International Inc.
Glossary of Key Terms, Definitions
and Explanatory Notes; and
Select Financial Information and Reconciliations of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2023 First-Quarter Results
April 20, 2023
Glossary of Key Terms, Definitions
and Explanatory Notes
General
"PMI" refers to Philip Morris International Inc. and its subsidiaries. Trademarks and service marks that are the registered property of, or licensed by, the subsidiaries of PMI, are italicized.
Comparisons are made to the same prior-year period unless otherwise stated.
References to total industry, total market, PMI shipment volume and PMI market share performance reflect cigarettes and heated tobacco units, unless otherwise stated.
As of the first quarter of 2022, total industry volume, PMI in-market sales volume and PMI market share for the following geographies include the cigarillo category in Japan: the total international market, EA, AU & PMI DF Region, and Japanese domestic market.
References to total international market, defined as worldwide cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume excluding the U.S., total industry, total market and market shares are PMI estimates for tax-paid products based on the latest available data from a number of internal and external sources and may, in defined instances, exclude the People's Republic of China and/or PMI's duty free business.
2022 estimates for total industry volume and market share in certain geographies reflect limitations on the availability and accuracy of industry data during pandemic-related restrictions.
"Combustible tobacco products" is the term PMI uses to refer to cigarettes and other tobacco products that are combusted.
In-marketsales, or "IMS," is defined as sales to the retail channel, depending on the market and distribution model.
"Total shipment volume" is defined as the combined total of cigarette shipment volume and heated tobacco unit shipment volume.
"SSEA, CIS & MEA" stands for South & Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, and Middle East & Africa.
"EA, AU & PMI DF" stands for East Asia, Australia and PMI Duty Free.
"Americas" refers to the former Latin America & Canada segment, which was renamed as the Americas segment as of the third quarter of 2021. References to "Americas" may, in defined instances, exclude the U.S.
In the third quarter of 2021, PMI acquired Fertin Pharma A/S, Vectura Group plc. and OtiTopic, Inc. On March 31, 2022, PMI launched a new Wellness and Healthcare business consolidating these entities, Vectura Fertin Pharma. The operating results of this new business are reported in the Wellness and Healthcare segment. The business operations of PMI's Wellness and Healthcare segment are managed and evaluated separately from the geographical segments.
As of December 31, 2022, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ("PMHH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMI, had acquired 94.81% of the outstanding shares of Swedish Match. On February 17, 2023, PMHH obtained "advanced title" under the Swedish Companies Act to the remaining issued and outstanding shares in Swedish Match, following the exercise of its right to compulsory redemption of all remaining shares. The operating results of Swedish Match are disclosed as a separate segment. The business operations of the Swedish Match segment are evaluated separately from the geographical segments.
Following the deconsolidation of PMI's Canadian subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Inc. (RBH) on March 22, 2019, PMI continues to report the volume of brands sold by RBH for which other PMI subsidiaries are the trademark owner. These includeHEETS, Next, Philip Morris and Rooftop.
From time to time, PMI's shipment volumes are subject to the impact of distributor inventory movements (or wholesaler inventory movements in certain markets where PMI does not sell to distributors), and estimated total industry/market volumes are subject to the impact of inventory movements in various trade channels
that include estimated trade inventory movements of PMI's competitors arising from market-specific factors that significantly distort reported volume disclosures. Such factors may include changes to the manufacturing supply chain, shipment methods, consumer demand, timing of excise tax increases or other influences that may affect the timing of sales to customers. In such instances, in addition to reviewing PMI shipment volumes and certain estimated total industry/market volumes on a reported basis, management reviews these measures on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of distributor and/or estimated trade inventory movements. Management also believes that disclosing PMI shipment volumes and estimated total industry/market volumes in such circumstances on a basis that excludes the impact of distributor and/or estimated trade inventory movements, such as on an IMS basis, improves the comparability of performance and trends for these measures over different reporting periods.
Volume comparisons versus Swedish Match's first-quarter 2022 results reflect data sourced from company disclosures, available at www.swedishmatch.com/ investors.
Financial
Adjusted net revenues exclude the impact related to the termination of a distribution arrangement in the Middle East.
"Cost of sales" consists principally of: tobacco leaf, non-tobacco raw materials, labor and manufacturing costs; shipping and handling costs; and the cost of devices produced by third-party electronics manufacturing service providers. Estimated costs associated with device warranty programs are generally provided for in cost of sales in the period the related revenues are recognized.
"Marketing, administration and research costs" include the costs of marketing and selling our products, other costs generally not related to the manufacture of our products (including general corporate expenses), and costs incurred to develop new products. The most significant components of our marketing, administration and research costs are marketing and sales expenses and general and administrative expenses.
"Cost/Other" in the Consolidated Financial Summary table of total PMI and the six segments of this release reflects the currency-neutral variances of: cost of sales (excluding the volume/mix cost component); marketing, administration and research costs (including asset impairment and exit costs); and amortization and impairment of intangibles. "Cost/Other" also includes the currency-neutral net revenue variance, unrelated to volume/mix and price components, attributable to: fees for certain distribution rights billed to customers in certain markets in the SSEA, CIS & MEA Region and the revenue adjustment for the termination of a distribution arrangement in the Middle East.
"Adjusted Operating Income Margin" is calculated as adjusted operating income, divided by adjusted net revenues.
"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity (income)/loss in unconsolidated subsidiaries, excluding asset impairment and exit costs, impairment of intangibles, and unusual items.
"Net debt" is defined as total debt, less cash and cash equivalents.
Growth rates presented on an organic basis reflect adjusted results, excluding currency, acquisitions and disposals.
Management reviews net revenues, operating income, operating income margin, operating cash flow and earnings per share, or "EPS," on an adjusted basis, which may exclude the impact of currency and other items such as acquisitions, asset impairment and exit costs, tax items and other special items. Additionally, starting in 2022 and on a comparative basis, for these measures other than net revenues and operating cash flow, PMI includes adjustments to add back amortization expense on acquisition related intangible assets that are recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to PMI's revenue generation, as well as impairment of intangible assets, if any. Currency-neutral and organic growth rates reflect the way management views underlying performance for these measures. PMI believes that such measures provide useful insight into underlying business trends and results. Management reviews these measures because they exclude changes in currency exchange rates and other factors that may distort underlying business trends, thereby improving the comparability of PMI's business performance between reporting periods. Furthermore, PMI uses several of these measures in its management compensation program to promote internal fairness
and a disciplined assessment of performance against company targets. PMI discloses these measures to enable investors to view the business through the eyes of management.
Non-GAAPmeasures used by PMI should neither be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the "Select Financial Information and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this document.
U.S. GAAP Treatment of a country as a Highly Inflationary Economy. Following the categorization of a country by the International Practices Task Force of the Center for Audit Quality as having a three-year cumulative inflation rate greater than 100%, the country is considered highly inflationary in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For such countries, PMI accounts for the operations of its local affiliates as highly inflationary, and to treat the U.S. dollar as the functional currency of the affiliates. Such treatment was effective July 1, 2018, for Argentina, and April 1, 2022, for Turkey.
"Fair value adjustment for equity security investments" reflects the adjustment resulting from share price movements in passive investments for publicly traded entities that are not controlled or influenced by PMI. Under U.S. GAAP, such adjustments are required, since January 1, 2018, to be reflected directly in the income statement. 2022 adjustments reflect share price movements in PMI's investments in India and Sri Lanka.
"Swedish Match AB acquisition accounting related item" refers to expenses associated with fair-value adjustments on Swedish Match inventories. In the fourth quarter of 2022, PMI recorded a total fair value step-up adjustment for inventories of $146 million related to the acquisition, of which $125 million was recognized in cost of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the remaining amount recognized in the first quarter of 2023.
"Tax benefit associated with Swedish Match AB financing" reflects a deferred tax benefit for unrealized foreign currency losses on intercompany loans related to the Swedish Match acquisition financing reflected in PMI's consolidated statements of earnings. The underlying pre-tax foreign currency movements fully offset in the consolidated statements of earnings and were reflected as currency translation adjustments in PMI's consolidated statements of stockholders' (deficit) equity.
Smoke-Free Products
Smoke-freeproducts ("SFPs") is the term PMI primarily uses to refer to all of its products that are not combustible tobacco products, such as heat-not-burn,e-vapor, and oral nicotine. In addition, SFPs include wellness and healthcare products, as well as consumer accessories such as lighters and matches.
Reduced-riskproducts ("RRPs") is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continuing smoking. PMI has a range of RRPs in various stages of development, scientific assessment and commercialization. PMI's RRPs are smoke-free products that contain and/or generate far lower quantities of harmful and potentially harmful constituents than found in cigarette smoke.
Wellness and Healthcare products primarily refer to products associated with inhaled therapeutics and oral and intra-oral delivery systems that are included in the operating results of PMI's new Wellness and Healthcare business, Vectura Fertin Pharma.
"Heated tobacco units," or "HTUs," is the term PMI uses to refer to heated tobacco consumables, which include the company'sBLENDS, HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro and HEETS FROM MARLBORO (defined collectively as HEETS), Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, SENTIA and TEREA, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit and Miix (outside of South Korea).
Unless otherwise stated, market share for HTUs is defined as the in-market sales volume for HTUs as a percentage of the total estimated industry sales volume for cigarettes and HTUs. For Japan, total estimated industry sales volume also includes cigarillos.
Unless otherwise stated, all references toIQOS are to PMI's Platform 1 IQOS devices and heated tobacco consumables.
IQOS heat-not-burn devices are precisely controlled heating devices into which a specially designed and proprietary tobacco units are inserted and heated to generate an aerosol.
