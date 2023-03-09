Advanced search
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
99.75 USD   +0.50%
Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 Per Share

03/09/2023 | 08:47am EST
Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on April 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2023. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In November 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match – a leader in oral nicotine delivery – creating a global smoke-free champion led by the companies’ IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match’s General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). As of December 31, 2022, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 73 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 17.8 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. Smoke-free products accounted for approximately 32% of PMI’s total full-year 2022 net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and, through its Vectura Fertin Pharma subsidiary, aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 612 M - -
Net income 2023 9 769 M - -
Net Debt 2023 39 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 5,19%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
EV / Sales 2024 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 79 800
Free-Float 73,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 99,75 $
Average target price 112,68 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Lou A. Noto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.94%154 636
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-3.84%83 350
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-2.99%21 800
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.67%7 821
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED3.53%1 300
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.4.16%394