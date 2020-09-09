Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International, Inc.    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Inc. Increases Dividend by 2.6% to Annualized Rate of $4.80 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today increased the company’s regular quarterly dividend by 2.6% to an annualized rate of $4.80 per share.

The new quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, up from $1.17 per share, is payable on October 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date is September 23, 2020.

For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of June 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.2 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 57 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01:06pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.6% to $1.20 a Share
DJ
12:31pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Increases Dividend by 2.6% to Annualized Rate..
BU
09/07PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Barc..
AQ
09/07PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Developing Patent Portfolio Taat Completes Filing ..
AQ
09/03PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Barc..
BU
08/24PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Names New SVP, External Affairs, to Accelerate Its..
BU
08/17PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Begins Commercialization of KT&G Products Out..
BU
08/05PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : From Big Tobacco to Beyond Tobacco ExPhilip Morris..
AQ
08/03Ferrari's orders accelerate after virus hit to full-year outlook
RE
08/03Ferrari's orders accelerate after virus hit to full-year outlook
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 575 M - -
Net income 2020 7 731 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 5,96%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 88,57 $
Last Close Price 79,03 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.12%123 072
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-20.32%76 724
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-29.03%16 249
SWEDISH MATCH AB41.63%12 481
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.3.25%568
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO KENYA PLC-33.80%305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group