    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Philip Morris International : Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of 2021 Third-Quarter Results

10/12/2021 | 10:46am EDT
Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast on www.pmi.com/2021Q3earnings on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2021 Third-Quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss PMI’s results and answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application on www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, on www.pmi.com/2021Q3earnings.

Slides and script will also be available on www.pmi.com/2021Q3earnings.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of June 30, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 67 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.7 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 196 M - -
Net income 2021 9 268 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 95,12 $
Average target price 111,25 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.89%148 248
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-6.19%79 250
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.11%26 772
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-0.55%19 516
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.7.72%908
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED30.26%874