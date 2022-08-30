Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05 2022-08-30 am EDT
95.91 USD   -0.35%
10:39aPhilip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/17Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic, Earnings Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/17ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ACQUIRES UNDISCLOSED STAKE IN SWEDISH MATCH, COULD REQUIRE PHILIP MORRIS TO INCREASE BID FROM $16 BLN : Wsj
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/30/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of the company’s remarks and question-and-answer session with Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at www.pmi.com/2022barclays on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

The audio webcast can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2022barclays until 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Presentation slides will remain available on the same site.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs), finding that an exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote the public health. As of June 30, 2022, excluding Russia and Ukraine, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 70 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 13.2 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021 PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet consumer and patient needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
10:39aPhilip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at Barclays Glob..
BU
08/17Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Economic, Earnings Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/17ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ACQUIRES UNDISCLO : Wsj
MT
08/09Philip Morris Extends Acceptance Period For $16 Billion Swedish Match Takeover
MT
08/09PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Holland Holdings B.V. extends the acceptance period for the ..
PU
08/09PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/09Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. Extends the Acceptance Period for the Recommended C..
BU
07/29Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
07/25Kaival Brands Says Philip Morris Launches E-Vapor Product in Canada Under Licensing Agr..
MT
07/22Tobacco group Swedish Match's profit narrowly beats estimates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 873 M - -
Net income 2022 8 871 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 466 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 69 600
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 96,24 $
Average target price 109,16 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Massimo Andolina Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.31%149 188
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC26.67%90 947
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC16.12%20 880
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-65.43%10 682
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-1.70%720
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-37.29%423