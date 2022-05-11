Log in
Marlboro Maker Philip Morris Bets on Cigarette Alternatives With $16 Billion Takeover of Swedish Match
MT
Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast Regarding Offer for Swedish Match AB
BU
European stocks extend rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast Regarding Offer for Swedish Match AB

05/11/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast today on www.pmi.com/2022smokefreeoffer at 9:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the offer for Swedish Match AB (STO: SWMA), announced in PMI’s press release this morning, available at www.pmi.com/investors.

The webcast will be hosted by Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, and will include a question-and-answer period with the investment community. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The webcast can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/investors until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Presentation slides and script will be available on the same site.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs), finding that exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote the public health. As of March 31, 2022, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 71 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults around the world excluding Russia and Ukraine, have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021 PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet consumer and patient needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 512 M - -
Net income 2022 8 536 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 69 600
Free-Float 73,4%
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.08%153 275
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.96%92 224
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.71%19 323
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.86%11 737
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED6.10%804
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-29.96%480