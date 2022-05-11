Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast Regarding Offer for Swedish Match AB

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast today on www.pmi.com/2022smokefreeoffer at 9:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the offer for Swedish Match AB (STO: SWMA), announced in PMI’s press release this morning, available at www.pmi.com/investors.

The webcast will be hosted by Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, and will include a question-and-answer period with the investment community. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The webcast can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/investors until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Presentation slides and script will be available on the same site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005459/en/