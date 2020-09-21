Log in
Philip Morris International, Inc.    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
Philip Morris International : PMI Announces Keynote Speeches at International Forums During UN General Assembly

09/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

MEDIA ADVISORY:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced its participation in a series of events over the course of the United Nations General Assembly. Senior executives, including PMI’s CEO André Calantzopoulos and COO Jacek Olczak, will address international forums to talk about the critical role that science can play in driving innovation, progress, and policy to tackle the most pressing global issues.

Keynote virtual events include:

September 21: PMI COO Jacek Olczak is joining the Diplomatic Courier’s “The SDG’s in Action Forum” discussing “Industry, Infrastructure and Innovation”

September 23: Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer, will address The Hill’s “Work Defined” virtual event

September 24: PMI CEO André Calantzopoulos will present high-level remarks during the 2020 Concordia Annual Summit exploring “Leading Industry Transformation with Purpose”

September 29: André Calantzopoulos will be a panelist in a custom event with Dow Jones' The Trust on “Multilateral Approaches to Improve Population Health”

September 29: Dr. Moira Gilchrist, Vice President of Strategic and Scientific Communications, will join the Dow Jones' The Trust in a custom event panel on “Public Private Collaborative Strategies for Information Sharing”

September 30: Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, Global Communications, will address The Hill’sCentury of the Woman” event

October 1: Marian Salzman and Silke Muenster will participate in the Financial Times’ event “Accelerating Equality,” to mark the 25th Anniversary of the UN Conference on Women

The speeches and panel participation follow the launch of PMI’s latest white paper, “In Support of the Primacy of Science,” presenting findings from an independent survey, conducted by Povaddo for PMI, of over 19,000 adults across 19 countries and territories. The results show that citizens around the world want governments, public authorities, and private businesses to prioritize science and facts when tackling critical global issues.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. PMI ships a version of its smoke-free devices and consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2020
