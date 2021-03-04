Log in
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(PM)
Philip Morris International : Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

03/04/2021
Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 19, 2021. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2020, IQOS is available for sale in 64 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 12.7 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 253 M - 22 415 M
Net income 2021 9 379 M - 6 727 M
Net Debt 2021 22 158 M - 15 892 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B 95 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 97,77 $
Last Close Price 85,15 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
Lou A. Noto Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.2.85%132 617
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.9.07%83 734
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-5.65%81 699
ITC LIMITED0.45%35 450
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-9.32%31 642
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-10.45%18 034
