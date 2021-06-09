Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris International : Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT

06/09/2021 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global initiative is open to project applications from public, private, or nonprofit organizations that aim to reduce or prevent illegal trade

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is calling for applications for the third funding round of PMI IMPACT, the global initiative supporting projects that aim to reduce or prevent illegal trade and counter its negative consequences for individuals, their families, and communities. The third funding round will support a broad range of projects designed to tackle the multifaceted and multinational illicit trade—ranging from illicit tobacco products and other consumer goods to counterfeiting of pharmaceuticals and electronics—across different geographies. Now open for submissions, applicants from public, private, or nonprofit organizations, including governmental organizations, international organizations, associations, academic institutions, and private companies, are encouraged to submit their project proposals.

“Illicit trade knows no borders, and effective measures are needed to fight this international threat, which is a top priority for PMI as it undermines all our efforts toward delivering a smoke-free future—a future that can one day be without cigarettes,” said Alvise Giustiniani, Vice President, Illicit Trade Prevention. “The pandemic has also impacted supply chains, border controls and cross-border interactions, and now, more than ever, we need programs like PMI IMPACT that exchange expertise and bring together organizations, ideas, and solutions to eradicate illegal trade.”

Bringing innovation and technological advancement in the fight against contraband and counterfeited goods is essential, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why PMI IMPACT will be open to projects aimed at limiting the threats of counterfeited and substandard vaccines, medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment.

Applicants can be based anywhere in the world; however, all proposals must address the funding round theme and focus on one of the following topics:

  1. Border control
  2. Capacity building
  3. Restorative justice and victims’ protection
  4. Network engagements, awareness building, and international cooperation
  5. COVID-19 and the threat of illicit trade

Interested third parties can apply for the third funding round before one of the three deadlines for submission of applications:

  • First submission deadline: Sept. 15, 2021
  • Second submission deadline: Feb. 15, 2022
  • Third submission deadline: Aug. 15, 2022

PMI IMPACT is honored to be able to rely once again on the profound knowledge of the Expert Council, which is comprised of some of the world’s leading specialists in the field of law, human rights, anti-corruption, and technology. This council of external independent experts will play a central role in the evaluation and selection of the project proposals for the award of grants by PMI.

Navi Pillay, human rights advocate and member of the PMI IMPACT Expert Council, added: “PMI IMPACT offers a platform for organizations to bring resolutions to tackle the problematic reality of illegal trade. We are looking forward to evaluating the applications in the third funding round—the level of interest the initiative receives is truly remarkable. It is promising to see so many fantastic organizations working resolutely to fight illicit trade.”

Illegal trade remains a persistent and complex global problem. Its various forms—ranging from illicit tobacco trade to drugs, arms, and wildlife trafficking—are infinitely interlinked, with criminals exploiting large-scale smuggling routes and corrupt networks. Often operated by organized crime groups, illegal trade deprives governments and taxpayers of much needed revenues, takes business away from legitimate operators, deceives consumers with products of uncertain quality, and undermines society’s welfare and security.

Throughout the first and second funding rounds, PMI IMPACT has supported projects covering a range of activities making a lasting impact on illegal trade. We have worked with research programs to enhance knowledge on illegal trade, educational initiatives to improve public awareness of the issue, and we have helped fund the development of technological solutions to facilitate anti-illicit efforts. PMI had pledged USD 100 million to fund the first three rounds of grants; to date, PMI IMPACT has allocated a combined $48 million for the implementation of 60 projects in 30 countries as part of the initiative’s first and second funding rounds.

If you are interested in putting forward a proposal for PMI IMPACT’s third funding round, please contact the project office of PMI IMPACT at impact@pmi.com. To find out more information on how to apply, please visit www.pmi-impact.com.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

# # #


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:28aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
BU
02:58aFerrari turns to world of tech for its new CEO
RE
12:14aFerrari Names STMicroelectronics Executive. Benedetto Vigna as New CEO
DJ
06/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trad..
BU
06/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : Upgrades 2021 Forecast
MT
06/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : PMI) PRESENTS AT THE 2021 DEUTSCHE BANK GLOBAL CO..
PU
06/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
06/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : Maintains Q2, Full-Year Adjusted Profit Outlook
MT
06/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Glo..
BU
06/08Philip Morris Affirms Guidance, Notes Impact From Saudi Assessments
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 267 M - -
Net income 2021 9 487 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 105,81 $
Last Close Price 96,40 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.44%150 243
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC2.84%90 166
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.13%37 750
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC5.18%21 422
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.2.60%871
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-3.93%664