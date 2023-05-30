Advanced search
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39:34 2023-05-30 am EDT
89.53 USD   -1.44%
Philip Morris International to Host Webcast of Presentation at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference
BU
Phillip Morris International Undergoing ESG Stock Transition to Win Back Investors, Says CEO
MT
Cigarettes belong in museums says Philip Morris International CEO in speech in London
AQ
Philip Morris International to Host Webcast of Presentation at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

05/30/2023 | 11:30am EDT
Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live webcast of the company’s remarks and Q&A session with Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the 2023 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference at www.pmi.com/2023deutschebank on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m. CET (3:15 a.m. ET).

The webcast will provide a live stream of the entire PMI session. The webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile App at www.pmi.com/irapp.

The presentation slides will be available at www.pmi.com/2023deutschebank. An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the same site.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In November 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match – a leader in oral nicotine delivery – creating a global smoke-free champion led by the companies’ IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match’s General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). As of March 31, 2023, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 78 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 18.5 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. Smoke-free products accounted for approximately 35% of PMI’s total 2023 first-quarter net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and, through its Vectura Fertin Pharma business, aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 570 M - -
Net income 2023 9 562 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 5,68%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,06x
EV / Sales 2024 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 79 800
Free-Float 73,4%
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 90,84 $
Average target price 113,11 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Robert B. Polet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.25%141 002
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-18.63%80 831
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-16.20%19 433
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.66%6 243
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.1.56%2 081
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.69%1 113
