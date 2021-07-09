Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris Makes $1.24 Billion Bid for UK Respiratory Drugs Company -- Update

07/09/2021 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Philip Morris International plans to buy Vectura Group as part of expansion beyond tobacco products

--Vectura board withdrew its recommendation of an earlier offer from Carlyle

--Carlyle said it is considering its options

By Adria Calatayud

Philip Morris International Inc. plans to buy Vectura Group PLC, a U.K. pharmaceuticals business specializing in inhaled medicines, for 899.2 million pounds ($1.24 billion) in cash, bolstering its push to expand beyond tobacco and nicotine.

Philip Morris International, which sells the Marlboro brand outside the U.S., on Friday said that Vectura will be the backbone of its inhaled-therapeutic business.

The move from the tobacco company trumps an earlier bid for Vectura by Carlyle Group Inc., which had been recommended by the board of the U.K. company in May. Philip Morris's offer values Vectura at 150 pence a share, 10% higher than Carlyle's bid.

In response, Carlyle said it is considering its options and encouraged Vectura shareholders to take no action.

Shares in Vectura at 0928 GMT traded 13% higher at 153.60 pence.

The offer from Philip Morris valued Vectura at GBP1.05 billion, or 169 pence a share, including a dividend of 19 pence a share the U.K. company paid in June.

Philip Morris said the acquisition of Vectura is part of its evolution into a broader healthcare and wellness company. Earlier this year, it outlined plans to generate more than half of its revenue from smokeless products by 2025, up from 24% in 2020, in a bid to court ethical investors.

Philip Morris said respiratory drug delivery and selfcare wellness products are key in its plans to move away from tobacco and nicotine and that Vectura's strengths can help it to tap into the fast-growing market for inhaled therapeutics.

"We see Vectura's combination of device, formulation and development capabilities for inhaled therapeutics as highly complementary to our existing expertise, pipeline and experience in aerosolization," Philip Morris Chief Executive Jacek Olczak said.

Vectura, based in Chippenham, England, will operate as an autonomous business unit within Philip Morris with support for its current strategy, the companies said. In 2019, the company changed its strategy to focus on providing contracted drug-development services for partners.

Analysts at brokerage Peel Hunt said Philip Morris's offer for Vectura reduces the likelihood of further bids from private-equity investors, as the U.K. company's plans to develop a contract development-and-manufacturing business are expected to take some time.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 0556ET

All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:57aPhilip Morris Makes $1.24 Billion Bid for UK Respiratory Drugs Company -- Upd..
DJ
05:31aVECTURA  : Philip Morris Makes $1.5 Billion 'Beyond Nicotine' Gamble With UK Pha..
MT
05:21aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : to buy British inhaler specialist Vectura for £1b..
AQ
04:58aCARLYLE  : Marlboro maker Philip Morris to buy UK drugmaker in 'beyond nicotine'..
RE
04:44aThe latest from London: Reflation trade takes another hit
04:15aFTSE 100 Steadies After Steep Losses
DJ
03:49aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : to Acquire Vectura in $1.2 Billion All-Cash Deal
MT
03:05aFTSE 100 Set for Steadier Open After Sharp Falls
DJ
02:43aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL  : to Acquire UK Pharma Group Vectura For $1.5 Billi..
MT
02:13aPhilip Morris to buy UK's Vectura for $1.44 billion
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 410 M - -
Net income 2021 9 461 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 98,37 $
Average target price 107,16 $
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.82%154 358
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC1.86%88 706
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.24%35 167
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC1.92%20 380
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.4.11%820
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED3.34%719