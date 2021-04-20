Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

04/20/2021 | 07:42am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Philip Morris International Inc. raised its earnings outlook for the year as it sees better performance driven by IQOS, a hand-held device that heats but doesn't burn tobacco, particularly in the European Union and Japan.

The tobacco company on Tuesday said it expects 2021 earnings of $5.93 a share to $6.03 a share, representing an increase of about 15% to 17% over 2020. It previously guided for earnings of $5.90 a share to $6 a share.

The company said it sees 2021 adjusted earnings of $5.95 a share to $6.05 a share, or $5.75 a share to $5.85 a share excluding currency.

The outlook reflects a currency benefit of about 20 cents a share and asset impairment and exit costs of 2 cents a share, the company said.

For the second quarter, the company said it sees earnings of $1.50 a share to $1.55 a share, including a currency benefit of about 4 cents a share. It expects its key markets to have largely emerged from pandemic-related restrictions in the second half of the year, the company said.

The forecast assumes a gradual improvement in operating environment, with potential volatility related to the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of near-term recovery in the company's duty-free business given the uncertain outlook for travel, Philip Morris said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 0741ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 014 M - -
Net income 2021 9 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 100,47 $
Last Close Price 91,67 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
Lou A. Noto Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.73%142 869
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC7.61%93 289
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC2.96%20 738
SWEDISH MATCH AB13.77%13 682
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.5.50%897
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-13.37%585
