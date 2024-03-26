Philip Morris International announces the appointment of Christos Harpantidis as Senior Vice President, External Affairs, effective May 1, 2024.

Since joining PMI in 2003, Christos Harpantidis has held a number of positions, including defining marketing strategy for smokeless products in Lausanne, Switzerland, and President and CEO of Papastratos in Greece.

More recently, he held the position of Vice-President, South-East Europe.

Prior to joining the company, Christos Harpantidis worked for Coca-Cola Hellenic.


