Philip Morris International, Inc. is one of the world leading producers of cigarettes and tobacco products. In 2022, the group sold 621.9 billion cigarettes (under the brands Marlboro, Parliament, Chesterfield, L&M, Bond Street, Philip Morris, Next, Lark, Sampoerna A, Dji Sam Soe, etc.) and 109.2 billion heated tobacco (IQOS, HEETS, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks et Fiit and Miix brands). At the end of 2022, Philip Morris International, Inc. had 53 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (6%), European Union (38.2%), East Asia and Australia (16.2%), South and Southeast Asia (13.8%), Middle East and Africa (12.3%), Eastern Europe (11.7%) and other (1.8%).

Sector Tobacco