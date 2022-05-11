Philip Morris on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is currently at $102.73, up $3.85 or 3.89%

--Would be highest close since April 26, 2022, when it closed at $102.77

--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 4, 2021, when it rose 4.24%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Up 2.73% month-to-date

--Up 8.14% year-to-date

--Down 16.41% from its all-time closing high of $122.90 on June 19, 2017

--Up 6.79% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at $96.20

--Down 8.2% from its 52-week closing high of $111.90 on Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 19.54% from its 52-week closing low of $85.94 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as high as $102.88; highest intraday level since April 29, 2022, when it hit $102.96

--Up 4.05% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 4, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.31%

--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:15:11 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1432ET