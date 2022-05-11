Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 02:58:31 pm EDT
104.24 USD   +5.42%
02:33pPhilip Morris on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:14pEUROPE : European stocks log best session in 6 weeks as cyclicals roar back
RE
12:11pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is currently at $102.73, up $3.85 or 3.89%


--Would be highest close since April 26, 2022, when it closed at $102.77

--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 4, 2021, when it rose 4.24%

--Currently up two of the past three days

--Up 2.73% month-to-date

--Up 8.14% year-to-date

--Down 16.41% from its all-time closing high of $122.90 on June 19, 2017

--Up 6.79% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at $96.20

--Down 8.2% from its 52-week closing high of $111.90 on Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 19.54% from its 52-week closing low of $85.94 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Traded as high as $102.88; highest intraday level since April 29, 2022, when it hit $102.96

--Up 4.05% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 4, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.31%

--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:15:11 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1432ET

All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02:33pPhilip Morris on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:14pEUROPE : European stocks log best session in 6 weeks as cyclicals roar back
RE
12:11pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
11:32aSwedish Match Stakeholder Pushes Back at Philip Morris' 'Unacceptable' Takeover Bid
MT
11:00aPhilip Morris bets on cigarette alternatives with $16 billion Swedish Match bid
RE
10:43aInflation: Have we passed the peak yet?
10:30aPhilip Morris' takeover bid price for Swedish Match 'unacceptable', shareholder says
RE
09:21aANALYSIS-BEYOND CIGARETTES : Philip Morris lights up race with Swedish Match bid
RE
09:18aPhilip Morris to buy Swedish Match for $16 billion
AQ
08:53aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 377 M - -
Net income 2022 8 544 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 69 600
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 98,88 $
Average target price 108,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.08%153 275
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.96%92 224
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.71%19 323
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-61.36%11 737
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED6.10%804
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-29.96%480