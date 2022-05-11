Philip Morris on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is currently at $102.73, up $3.85 or 3.89%
--Would be highest close since April 26, 2022, when it closed at $102.77
--On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 4, 2021, when it rose 4.24%
--Currently up two of the past three days
--Up 2.73% month-to-date
--Up 8.14% year-to-date
--Down 16.41% from its all-time closing high of $122.90 on June 19, 2017
--Up 6.79% from 52 weeks ago (May 12, 2021), when it closed at $96.20
--Down 8.2% from its 52-week closing high of $111.90 on Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 19.54% from its 52-week closing low of $85.94 on Nov. 30, 2021
--Traded as high as $102.88; highest intraday level since April 29, 2022, when it hit $102.96
--Up 4.05% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 4, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.31%
--Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 2:15:11 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-11-22 1432ET