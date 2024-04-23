Philip Morris raises annual targets

Philip Morris International has raised its targets for 2024, anticipating adjusted EPS at constant exchange rates of between $6.55 and $6.67, up 9 to 11% on 2023 (instead of $6.43 to $6.55).



The Stamford, Connecticut-based cigarette maker reports adjusted EPS growth (excluding currency effects) of 23.2% to $1.50 for the first three months of 2024, on revenues up 11% organically to $8.8 billion.



"Vigorous momentum in the smokeless business continues, with rapid growth in underlying volumes and accelerating organic net growth in revenues and gross profit", emphasizes CEO Jacek Olczak.



