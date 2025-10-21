In its quarterly report, Philip Morris International announced that it was raising its adjusted EPS target range for 2025 to between $7.46 and $7.56, implying y-o-y growth of 13.5% to 15.1%.



In Q3 2025, the cigarette maker's adjusted EPS rose 17.3% to $2.24 (+13.1% at constant exchange rates), exceeding market consensus, with operating profit up 16.7% to $4.3bn.



At $10.8bn, Philip Morris' revenues increased by 9.4% in total terms and 5.9% organically, with organic growth driven much more by the smokeless business (+13.9%) than by fuels (+1%).



"Our global portfolio of smoke-free products significantly outperforms the industry, generating positive total volumes, strong revenue growth, and impressive margin expansion," said CEO Jacek Olczak.



"We are on track to exceed our industry-leading growth targets for the 2024-26 period and can now raise our adjusted EPS guidance for the full year 2025," he added.