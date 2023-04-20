Philip Morris trims annual profit forecast on elevated costs
04/20/2023 | 07:10am EDT
(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday hit by rising tobacco leaf prices, energy and labor costs, which have squeezed the company's profit margins.
The company sees adjusted full-year profit per share of $6.10 to $6.22, down from its previous forecast of $6.25 to $6.37.
(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)