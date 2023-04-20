Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:06:39 2023-04-20 am EDT
101.78 USD   +0.27%
07:25aEquity Futures Decline in Premarket Action Ahead of More Corporate Earnings; Asia, Europe Down
MT
07:18aInterest Rates, Economic Growth Blunt Wall Street Pre-Bell, Asia Uneven, Europe Down
MT
07:15aPhilip Morris International : Glossary and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
Philip Morris trims annual profit forecast on elevated costs

04/20/2023 | 07:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Philip Morris International logo

(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday hit by rising tobacco leaf prices, energy and labor costs, which have squeezed the company's profit margins.

The company sees adjusted full-year profit per share of $6.10 to $6.22, down from its previous forecast of $6.25 to $6.37.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 805 M - -
Net income 2023 9 727 M - -
Net Debt 2023 39 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 5,10%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
EV / Sales 2024 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 79 800
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 101,51 $
Average target price 113,22 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacek Olczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
André Calantzopoulos Executive Chairman
Michael Voegele Chief Digital & Information Officer
Lou A. Noto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.30%157 559
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-10.70%81 313
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-6.42%22 019
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.63%7 449
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.5.86%2 266
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-13.71%1 080
