Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International Inc.    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Removing bias from tech is essential: Here's why

02/15/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There is no doubt that living through the pandemic has increased our reliance on technology. Businesses are recognizing this shift-in one recent survey, more than 80 percent of respondents were planning to accelerate their digital transformations.

Living through the pandemic has also helped raise awareness of the importance of building a more equitable and just society. Technology, with its power to shape our world, can be a key tool in achieving this-if IT and tech leaders commit to prioritizing inclusion and diversity. After all, tech can only reflect and return what is input by its creators and engineers-and since it is still largely a male-dominated field, it can be said that bias is built into many of our tech systems and platforms from inception. To address this, we need teams who develop and update technologies to be as diverse as possible so they can drive innovation, create efficiencies, and be truly consumer-centric, reflecting the full diversity of the world around us, ensuring that stereotypes and bias are not reinforced at scale.

The UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11 marks a good time to reflect on the state of gender diversity in tech-an area of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) that has become a top priority in recent years.

Unfortunately, the numbers aren't promising: We have an underrepresentation of girls who study STEM fields, which translates to a limited female talent pool. It comes as no surprise, then, that women represent just over 34 percent of the workforce at the five largest global tech companies - which directly corresponds to numbers of female university graduates in the field. What's more, a new report from Accenture and Girls Who Code shows that the ratio of women to men in tech roles has declined over the past 35 years.

Photo posed by models. © Getty Images.


This data reveals a critical mission for society. And although many organizations are focused on creating more opportunities for women in STEM, the problem goes deeper. We need parents and educators to inspire more girls to get interested in the STEM fields (that's why organizations like Girls Who Code are invaluable), broadening their range of possibilities and preventing gender-specific labels in these domains. In addition, IT and tech leaders in companies must work to build an inclusive environment that empowers women in tech with the skills they need to be successful, celebrates female role models, and encourages women to speak up, share their ideas and unleash their creativity.

In business, this work starts at the top. With leadership support, organizations must focus on attracting top female talent in tech and retaining the female talent they have. Leaders must be intentional, also, in their efforts to create and maintain an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued and heard. This means seeking out diverse points of view and acknowledging that the task at hand is not an easy one-but that doesn't mean it is impossible.

The study from Accenture and Girls Who Code also found that women often join the tech industry because they want to help create a better world. That's good news for organizations with a strong purpose and a positive mission. We have seen this at PMI, with our vision to replace cigarettes with smoke-free alternatives for the benefit of hundreds of millions of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, those who love them, and public health overall. Applicants who may not have considered us as a potential employer before-particularly women-see how PMI is leveraging science and technology to drive positive change and they are starting to think differently about our company, and want to contribute to achieving a smoke-free future.

Photo posed by models. © Getty Images.


Of course hiring diverse talent is just the beginning. It's also crucial to ensure retention is a winning proposition for everyone. One way is to offer learning opportunities so individuals can upskill and prepare to take on new or greater responsibilities. Other important programs include more inclusive parental leave, flexible working arrangements, networking and mentoring opportunities, and ensuring performance reviews recognize and work to address bias.

The final step is to set measurable goals and track progress transparently. PMI's addition to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index demonstrates that we are doing just that. Though we know we have more work to do, advancing gender equity is a strategic business priority and one that we know is well worth the effort.

So as I reflect on what we can do to drive change, my message is this: We must ensure advances in technology serve everyone-not simply the majority. Let's find solutions -not excuses- to delivering better results, and our businesses and society will be all the better for it.

Philip Morris International is changing. To help us shape our future, we need the best talent to join us. Explore the job opportunities are available in your region.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 16:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:06aREMOVING BIAS FROM TECH IS ESSENTIAL : Here's why
PU
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Philip Morris International Insider Disposition Slows 90-Days o..
MT
02/10PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI named a global leader in sustainable supply ch..
PU
02/10PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Philip Morris Internat..
MT
02/10PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/10PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Day
BU
02/09PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Am..
AQ
02/09JP Morgan's board rejects switch to stakeholder-focused entity
RE
02/09PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/09PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target on Philip Morri..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 256 M - -
Net income 2021 9 379 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 96,92 $
Last Close Price 86,12 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
Lou A. Noto Chairman
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Bertrand Bonvin Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.02%134 128
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC0.24%85 909
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-2.74%19 387
SWEDISH MATCH AB-3.45%11 740
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.32.41%1 129
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-5.04%661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ