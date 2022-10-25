Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   US7181721090

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08 2022-10-25 pm EDT
87.99 USD   +0.91%
01:03pPhilip Morris Gets Conditional EU Clearance for Swedish Match Acquisition
MT
12:56pTOP NEWS: EU OKs Philip Morris buyout of Swedish Match tobacco firm
AI
12:20pPhilip Morris Receives Conditional Approval From EU for Swedish Match's Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: EU OKs Philip Morris buyout of Swedish Match tobacco firm

10/25/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The EU commission on Tuesday approved Philip Morris International Incl's purchase of smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match, after the Marlboro cigarette maker agreed to sell off a tobacco distribution business in Sweden.

With the green light from Brussels, Philip Morris passed a key hurdle as the US group looks to steer away from its traditional cigarette business.

To secure the USD16 billion deal, Philip Morris International offered to divest SMD Logistics, an arm of Swedish Match that gave it "a de facto monopoly on distribution of tobacco and nicotine products in Sweden," the EU's antitrust enforcer said in a statement.

The transaction is not yet final, and Philip Morris increased its offer for Swedish Match on October 20 in order to win over investor holdouts.

Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65% of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and the Zyn brand of nicotine pouches.

The group is also known for making cigars and "snus", a form of snuff particular to Nordic countries.

Philip Morris announced in 2016 a long-term goal to stop selling cigarettes and replace them with alternatives that it says are less harmful.

The US company sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro and Chesterfield in 180 markets outside the US and has invested billions of dollars since 2008 in vapour products, oral nicotine and other "reduced-risk" products.

Last year it clinched a controversial takeover of British breathing inhaler manufacturer Vectura, despite fierce opposition from health campaigners and medical groups.

The Philip Morris group plans to generate at least USD1 billion in annual net revenues from nicotine-free products by 2025. 

source: AFP

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.89% 87.84 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 0.53% 113.25 Delayed Quote.56.41%
